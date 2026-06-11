10 Barcelona Transfer Targets to Watch at the 2026 World Cup

While 15 Barcelona players will represent their nations at the World Cup this summer, an array of future employees might also be competing at the tournament.

Barcelona’s scouting department will be keeping a keen eye on the events unfolding across North America, their summer transfer wishlist largely comprised of stars aiming to dazzle on the international stage.

La Blaugrana are seeking to bolster their roster in numerous departments this summer having already completed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. Defense, midfield and the forward line all require reinforcing.

Here are 10 Barça transfer targets aiming to make their mark at the World Cup.

Left Back

Marc Cucurella will help Spain fight for their second world title. | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Left back is a department which could use a new face—or perhaps a familiar one. João Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan in Catalonia from Al Hilal and is determined to make the move permanent, with La Liga’s title holders also interested in engineering a deal. The versatile fullback will represent Portugal this summer and will be eager to impress to enhance his value in negotiations.

Group stage matches: DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), Colombia (June 27)

Two other defensive targets will line up for Spain at the World Cup. Marc Cucurella, who appears increasingly likely to leave Chelsea, has emerged as a contender for Hansi Flick’s left back position and will be La Roja’s starter in the role. The 27-year-old’s national team understudy, Alejandro Grimaldo, is also thought to be interested in moving back to Spain from Bayer Leverkusen, and Barça have been linked.

Group stage matches: Cabo Verde (June 15), Saudi Arabia (June 21), Uruguay (June 26)

Center Back

Joško Gvardiol has emerged as a possible target. | Nel Pavletic/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Two of Barça’s primary center back targets will don the Croatia jersey. Manchester City’s Joško Gvardiol has been linked with a Spanish move this summer, although it’s Real Madrid who lead the race if he opts against a new contract at the Etihad Stadium. Barça remain interested if the finances are right.

Gvardiol’s compatriot Luka Vušković could be an alternative. The youngster dazzled on loan at Hamburg last season and his parent club Tottenham Hotspur might be forced to sell following a disastrous campaign which saw them narrowly avoid relegation. The 19-year-old is one of the world’s most promising defenders.

Group stage matches: England (June 17), Panama (June 23), Ghana (June 27)

Central Midfield

Bernardo Silva has been strong linked with Camp Nou. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Barcelona’s midfield is already stacked with talent—Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong to name but a few—but there could be room for the experience and class of Bernardo Silva. Available on a free transfer following his Man City exit, La Blaugrana are in the driver’s seat for any potential deal, which will likely take place after Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

Group stage matches: DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), Colombia (June 27)

Left Wing

Bradley Barcola could be on the move. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barça have already signed Gordon on the left wing, but that hasn’t prevented links with Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola. Despite winning his second successive Champions League title with the French giants at the end of last season, the France international could depart for a more prominent role at another European heavyweight.

Group stage matches: Senegal 9June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

Barça haven’t completely ruled out a move for Marcus Rashford, who was on loan from Manchester United last season. While they will not trigger the permanent buy option in his contract, they might be willing to negotiate with the Red Devils at a lower price point. The England forward would also need to reduce his wages.

Group stage matches: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

Center Forward

Julián Alvarez is Barça’s priority. | Pablo Elias/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Julián Alvarez is clearly Barça’s priority transfer target during the summer window, but negotiating a deal with Atlético Madrid will prove awkward and expensive. Real Madrid saw their $173 million bid for the Argentina international rejected, leaving the Catalan behemoths uncertain of their position in negotiations with Atléti. For now, Alvarez will focus on securing a second World Cup title.

Group stage matches: Algeria (June 16), Austria (June 22), Jordan (June 27)

Barça have long admired England captain Harry Kane and their interest could be reignited following Robert Lewandowski’s departure. The 32-year-old is in the best form of his career after his 61-goal campaign with Bayern Munich, although any deal for the sharpshooter looks incredibly complicated.

Group stage matches: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

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