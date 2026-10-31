Barcelona vs. Alaves: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona head into Saturday’s La Liga encounter against Deportivo Alavés having endured their first blip in the 2026–27 season.

La Blaugrana had gotten off to a record-equaling start to the La Liga campaign, but their momentum was disrupted by back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in Europe before El Clásico.

Many suggested that Hansi Flick’s side had the chance to dash Real Madrid‘s title chances at an incredibly early juncture. Victory last weekend would’ve opened up a nine-point gap between the two, but José Mourinho returned to Camp Nou to haunt Barça. The hosts were poor and deservedly beaten, supplying life to the title race.

Successive defeats mean Flick’s side are in bounce-back mode, and a handy fixture awaits. Alavés’ seventh-place standing in La Liga would suggest that Barça are in for a tricky outing on home soil, but the visitors are desperately out of sorts.

Alavés are winless in six outings, with their last victory arriving on Sept. 6.

Barcelona vs. Alavés Score Prediction

Barça Recover From Tough Week

Barça are set to be heavily rotated against Alavés. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Flick has been familiar with hiccups throughout his Barcelona tenure, and he’ll hope that the first setbacks his team suffered this season doesn’t drift into a malaise, given the fixtures they have on their docket before the international break.

Saturday’s hosts were ultimately beaten by elite opposition, so there’s no reason for panic to set in. The La Liga title race may just be a little more competitive than many projected a couple of weeks ago, when Flick’s side appeared invincible.

Alavés are where they are in the table for a reason, despite their poor run of form. This is a tough team to bypass, and Barça may not have their wicked way with the visitors for 90 minutes. They’ll have to work hard for three points, all while overcoming some of the doubts that may have crept in.

Head-to-head record : Barcelona have won 36 of the 51 meetings against Alavés, and the away side are winless on their previous nine trips to the Blaugrana. In fact, they’ve only won away at Barcelona twice in their history.

: Barcelona have won 36 of the 51 meetings against Alavés, and the away side are winless on their previous nine trips to the Blaugrana. In fact, they’ve only won away at Barcelona twice in their history. Alavés’ away form : Alavés have had no luck on the road at the start of the new season. They are winless in four away games and have the fourth-worst record on their travels in La Liga.

: Alavés have had no luck on the road at the start of the new season. They are winless in four away games and have the fourth-worst record on their travels in La Liga. Determined Lamine Yamal: Flick will rotate handily on Saturday, but don’t be surprised if Yamal continues in the team. The young winger is absolutely determined to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or, and although his mission has already begun, Harry Kane‘s crowning on Monday will only motivate him, especially after he failed to deliver in the Clásico. Watch out, Alavés.

Prediction: Barcelona 2–1 Alavés

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés

With fixtures against Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid upcoming, Flick is likely to heavily rotate his starting lineup despite Barcelona having the week off.

The burgeoning Xavi Espart is the latest injury casualty, with the youngster poised for a long spell on the sidelines after succumbing early on in last week’s Clásico. Jules Koundé still hasn’t returned to training, so he won’t play on Saturday, and Eric García could miss out again too.

Barça are short in defense, so Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín are likely to continue in tandem. Flick will hope to soon have Andreas Christensen available.

Further forward, Frenkie de Jong could make his first start of the season, while Gavi and Marc Bernal are set to offer Rodri and Fermín López respite. Gabriel Jesus is capable of leading the attack, with Karim Adeyemi also poised for a start down the left.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés (4-2-3-1): J. García; Cancelo, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; Bernal, De Jong; Yamal, Gavi, Adeyemi; Jesus.

Alavés Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Carles Aleñá graduated from La Masia. | Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The visitors have two players already ruled out for the season due to long-term knee injuries, with Facundo Garcés and Mikel Rodríguez the unfortunate stricken duo.

La Masia graduate Carles Aleñá lines up against his former club in midfield, having joined Alavés in 2025 after spending four years with Getafe.

Barcelona will have to keep tabs on strike duo Lucas Boyé and Mariano Díaz, the latter once of Real Madrid. The pair have combined for eight goals this season.

Alavés Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (3-5-2): Sivera; Tenaglia, Koski, Valentini; Pérez, Ibáñez, Aleñá, Blanco, Rebbach; Boyé, Díaz.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Alavés Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Saturday, Oct. 31

: Saturday, Oct. 31 Kickoff Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Adrián Cordero

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Alavés on TV, Live Stream

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