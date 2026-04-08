Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid meet for the third time over the last two seasons in the deep knockout stages of a tournament, but none bigger than when they rekindle their rivalry to star in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Following a tensely tight start of the last 16 tie against Newcastle United, Barcelona found their best version and destroyed their English foes 8–3 on aggregate to reach the quarterfinals for a third season in a row. Atlético, meanwhile, dispatched Tottenham Hotspur 7–5 over two legs in a tie that likely wasn’t even as close as the final scoreline entails.

The stage is set now for the two Spanish giants to meet for the fifth time this season, with Barcelona winning three of the four, including last weekend’s 2–1 win at the Metropolitano that gave them a commanding lead in the La liga title race. However, Atléti landed the biggest blow of the season series by eliminating the Catalans in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Revenge is on Hansi Flick side’s minds when Atléti land at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night as they look to put an end to an 11-year Champions League drought. That drought started when Diego Simeone’s side dethroned Barça in the 2015–16 quarterfinals, and Los Rojiblancos will be confident in their ability to repeat that feat.

Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid Score Prediction

Blaugrana Strike First at Their Fortress

Lamine Yamal is hoping for a signature Camp Nou performance. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Flick’s men know all too well from their recent Copa del Rey defeat how important it is to secure a significant first leg advantage, so despite some notable absences, they’ll be ready to go under the lights of the Camp Nou, where they’ve experienced nothing but triumphs since their return.

Barça’s spiritual home at Les Corts has become something of a house of horrors for the visiting Rojiblancos, who will unquestionably be tested from the start, forced to stand firm under suffocating pressure from one of the best attacking teams in the world.

Simeone’s men know their ability to strike on the counter-attack is their biggest weapon against an aggressive yet exploitable Barcelona backline. However, with wave after wave of Blaugrana attacks likely on the forecast, Atléti’s defense could eventually crack.

Barcelona Campn Nou record vs. Atléti: Barcelona haven’t lost against Atléti at the Camp Nou since 2006, a streak that spans 25 matches.

Barcelona haven’t lost against Atléti at the Camp Nou since 2006, a streak that spans 25 matches. Atléti’s Away Form in Europe: Simeone’s side are winless in their last six Champions League knockout matches away from home, and Atlético have never won away against a Spanish rival in competition history.

Simeone’s side are winless in their last six Champions League knockout matches away from home, and Atlético have never won away against a Spanish rival in competition history. Barcelona’s potent attack: The Catalan’s have scored three or more goals in each of their last three home games against Atléti, and they have scored 33 goals in nine matches at the Camp nou since the turn of the year.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Atlético Madrid

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Marcus Rashford will replace the injured Raphinha. | FotMob

Midfield injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal have compromised Barcelona’s midfield, and Flick could turn to the versatile Eric García to partner Pedri in the engine room, especially since Jules Koundé is expected to make his return to the XI at right back.

Marcus Rashford will operate on the left wing as he continues to try an make his case for a permanent Barça transfer by doing his best Raphinha impression. Behind him, João Cancelo will hope to continue his purple patch with Alejandro Balde almost ready to make his return.

Up front, Dani Olmo operated as a false nine at the weekend but could get dropped in favor of Robert Lewandowski, who bagged a brace last time out in the Champions League. Although Olmo could feature in the no. 10 role, Fermín López’s stellar form in Europe this term make him the likely starter to operate to the left of the sublime Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; E. García, Pedri; Yamal, López, Rashford, Lewandowski.

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Marcos Llorente is equally capable of operating in the base of midfield. | FotMob

Like Barcelona, Atlético Madrid are also dealing with sensible midfield injuries, as Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios will miss the clash, forcing Simeone to presumably turn to Marcos Llorente to complete his makeshift midfield with the experienced Koke.

Dávid Hancko and Matteo Ruggeri were rested at the weekend and should return to the XI. The same applies for Marc Pubill and most notably star goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who both should get the nod as Simeone deploys his strongest backline available.

Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone will be tasked with exploiting the acres of space Barcelona’s high defensive line grants, and Antoine Griezmann plus Barça target Julián Álvarez are poised to be the visitor’s biggest goalscoring threats at the Camp Nou.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Oblak; Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Lookman; Griezmann, Álvarez

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday, April 8

: Wednesday, April 8 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: István Kovács (ROU)

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

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