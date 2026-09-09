Barcelona vs. Feyenoord: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona get their Champions League campaign up and running against Feyenoord at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick’s men have been in scintillating domestic form at the start of the 2026–27 season, putting five past Valencia at the weekend, and will hope to carry that over to the Champions League, with the club in search of a first title since 2015.

After disappointing defeats in the semis and quarters in the past two seasons, the pressure is on the manager to finally take things to the next level. First though is the task of securing safe passage out of the league phase.

One man who does know a thing or two about lifting the Champions League with Barcelona is Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The current Feyenoord manager was part of the 2005–06 squad and should get a warm reception when he returns to Catalonia.

Barcelona vs. Feyenoord Score Prediction

Barça Too Hot for Feyenoord to Handle

Barça’s attack has been sizzling this season. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Considering Real Madrid begin their Champions League campaign against Inter, this feels a kind introduction to the European season for Barça—not that they need it.

Flick’s attack has been on fire this season, making the club’s summer-long pursuit of Julián Alvarez seem utterly pointless. Powered by Raphina, Lamine Yamal and co. the defending La Liga champions have scored goals for fun despite operating without a specialist striker.

Feyenoord, too, have started their domestic season unbeaten under Van Bronckhorst, who returned to his boyhood club for a second spell as manager during the summer.

However, losing Ayase Ueda late in the transfer window was a blow (albeit an expected one) and facing Barça at Camp Nou is simply a different level to anything they have faced.

Rare meeting : Somewhat unusually given both teams’ pedigree, these two have only met twice before—a two-legged knockout encounter in the second round of the 1974–75 European Cup. Barça came out on top 3-0 on aggregate.

: Somewhat unusually given both teams’ pedigree, these two have only met twice before—a two-legged knockout encounter in the second round of the 1974–75 European Cup. Barça came out on top 3-0 on aggregate. Barça firepower : The hosts have an impressive 17 goals in four games this season, averaging over four goals a match. Flick’s side have also generated more than four xG in three of their outings so far in 2026–27.

: The hosts have an impressive 17 goals in four games this season, averaging over four goals a match. Flick’s side have also generated more than four xG in three of their outings so far in 2026–27. In-form Feyenoord: While they will be underdogs at Camp Nou, Feyenoord can take confidence from their away form so far this season. They have won all three matches on the road, scoring nine and conceding three.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–0 Feyenoord

Barça can put out a very strong lineup on Wednesday.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain out of contention for this one with long-term injury issues, while Eric García, who has started the season as Flick’s first-choice right back is a major doubt after a nasty collision with Rodri in the win over Valencia. The Spain international suffered a broken nose and will be next seen with a protective mask when he returns to action.

Beyond that, Flick has plenty of options and is likely to hand first Champions League appearances in a Barcelona shirt to new signings Rodri and Anthony Gordon.

Deadline Day arrival Grabiel Jesus could also be in the mix, having been registered in the club’s European squad.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Christensen, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, López, Gordon; Raphinha.

Feyenoord Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Feyenoord’s left back will be familiar to some.

Australia international Jordan Bos is among the absentees for Van Bronckhorst’s side. In his place at left back is likely to be Mika Mármol, who joined the club this summer from Las Palmas. Wednesday’s match represents a homecoming for the 25-year-old, who began his career at Barcelona and made one first-team appearance in the 2021–22 season before moving on.

Bart Nieuwkoop, Jakub Moder and Gija Smal are among the other absentees for the visitors.

Meanwhile, last season’s Eredivisie top scorer Ueda joined Lille on Deadline Day, leaving the Dutch club with a huge void in attack. Valencia-born 21-year-old forward Nacho Ferri is set to be the focal point in attack on Wednesday.

Feyenoord predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): Ernst; Read, Watanabe, St. Juste, Mármol; Targhaline, Zechiël, Vanhoutte; Diarra, Ferri, Valante.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Feyenoord Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday, Sep. 9

: Wednesday, Sep. 9 Kickoff Time : 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 p.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. BST

: 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 p.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. BST Referee: Sven Jablonski

Sven Jablonski VAR: Bastian Dankert

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Feyenoord on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One, FOX+ United Kingdom TNT Sports 3, HBO Max