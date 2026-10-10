Barcelona vs. Getafe: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona can equal their best-ever start to a La Liga campaign by beating Getafe when they return from the international break on Saturday.

La Blaugrana have already clinched seven wins on the spin to kickstart their title defense, moving them five points clear of second-placed Atlético Madrid already. Their attack has been particularly devastating, overpowering every defense that’s attempted to block its path.

Only once in their history (2013–14) have Barça won all eight of their opening La Liga matches, meaning they stand on the edge of history at the Camp Nou this weekend.

The international break has taken its toll on Hansi Flick’s roster, which has been weakened by recent injuries. However, the German has ludicrous quality across his team and the necessary depth required to overcome any fitness issues.

Getafe, who have collected eight points to date, will be fearing the worst as they head to Catalonia. José Bordalás has prioritized defensive structure over creative flair and that will at least help the Azulones keep the score down in what seems an inevitable defeat.

Barcelona vs. Getafe Score Prediction

Barcelona Just Keep on Winning

Lamine Yamal will lead the charge to victory. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barça could hardly be more confident heading into their first match of October and, especially on home soil, they will be expecting to secure their umpteenth high-scoring victory of the campaign.

Raphinha, their leading star this season, will be absent due to fitness issues, slightly weakening Flick’s fearsome forward line. But with Lamine Yamal in an utterly unstoppable mood and Anthony Gordon reaching peak performance, La Blaugrana should still notch a fair few goals when Getafe come to town.

Flick will demand a high level from his players at the Camp Nou, but with one eye on the upcoming Champions League game away at Galatasaray, Barça could take their foot off the gas once the match is won.

Contrasting styles : Barcelona’s seven La Liga matches have involved 38 goals—an average of over five—and that, rather unsurprisingly, is the most of any club. Just 11 goals have been scored in games involving Getafe, however, which is the fewest in the division.

: Barcelona’s seven La Liga matches have involved 38 goals—an average of over five—and that, rather unsurprisingly, is the most of any club. Just 11 goals have been scored in games involving Getafe, however, which is the fewest in the division. Head-to-head record : The Catalan behemoths have emphatically dominated this fixture over the years. They have triumphed in 32 of the 46 meetings, winning four of the last five and most recently losing to Getafe back in 2020.

: The Catalan behemoths have emphatically dominated this fixture over the years. They have triumphed in 32 of the 46 meetings, winning four of the last five and most recently losing to Getafe back in 2020. Unstoppable Yamal: Raphinha’s absence means Yamal will be Barça’s talisman. The teenager is in utterly ridiculous form, too, producing 19 goal contributions in his last 10 matches for club and country.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–0 Getafe

Flick confirmed Raphinha will miss the clash as Barcelona proceed with the utmost caution following the Brazilian’s injury scare while on international duty. The German boss could instead call upon summer signing Gabriel Jesus to lead the line.

Joan García should return from injury to start in net, while there might be several changes to the defense in front of him. With Andreas Christensen injured and Eric García battling a minor knee issue, Gerard Martín and Jules Koundé could replace them.

Martín will earn his 100th senior Barcelona appearance should he feature against Getafe, while Koundé will become the club’s most capped French player of all time if he turns out—leapfrogging Eric Abidal on 193 appearances.

Xavi Espart might celebrate his new contract by starting ahead of João Cancelo at left back, while Anthony Gordon should feature ahead of him on the wing having been rested in England’s final UEFA Nations League outing of the break.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji are still sidelined.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, López, Gordon; Jesus.

Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Mario Martín returns from suspension. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Getafe are also battling several injury issues ahead of the weekend’s match. Juanmi and Christantus Uche are still missing with long-term injuries, while there are question marks over the availability of Abdel Abqar and Kiko Femenía.

Ex-Real Madrid academy graduate Mario Martín will return in midfield after missing the win over Málaga before the international break through suspension.

At age 34, Nemanja Gudelj provides some invaluable experience elsewhere in midfield following his summer move, while Enes Ünal should start up front yet again following three goals so far during his second stint with Getafe.

Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-5-1): Soria; García, Djené, Romero, Mojica; Azón, Terrats, Gudelj, Martín, Satriano; Ünal.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Getafe Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff Time : 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST

: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Getafe on TV, Live Stream

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