Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon aiming to go to the March international break on a high with a commanding lead in the La Liga title race.

Hansi Flick’s side have won four on the bounce to build a four-point gap at the La Liga summit. A 5–2 pummeling of Sevilla at the weekend saw the Blaugranas come alive and served as a warning for what was to come days later.

Barcelona arrive to the clash with Rayo fresh of a spectacular 7–2 win against Newcastle United on Wednesday that saw them punch their tickets to the Champions League quarterfinals. A magical Camp Nou night has Barça confident heading into Sunday’s match.

Rayo Vallecano also kept their European season alive after qualifying to the Conference League quarterfinals and are undefeated in their last six league games, helping them build a six-point buffer to the relegation zone.

Still, Barcelona can open a seven point gap atop the standings, putting the pressure on Real Madrid to deliver in the Madrid derby only hours later. Victory on Sunday is simply paramount for the Blaugrana title defense.

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano Score Prediction

Barcelona Cruise Against Toothless Rayo

Barcelona are rolling and so is Raphinha (left). | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

After two of their best attacking performances of the season coming in the last week, Barcelona are back to looking like one of the most dangerous sides in Europe and will be motivated to keep up that momentum before the two-week break.

The bulk of Flick’s squad has been heavily taxed over the past month, but with players expected to return from injury on the other side of the break, the clear mission is to deliver one final push before reinforcements coming soon to bolster the side in the crucial part of the campaign.

Barcelona will be motivated to right the wrongs of the 1–1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in the reverse fixture, and Flick will be on a mission to finally solve the Iñigo Pérez puzzle, given the young manager has made life difficult for the German since he arrived in Spain.

The Camp Nou Factor : It‘s getting repetitive but it’s simply too staggering to ignore: Barcelona remain perfect through 13 games since returning to their spiritual home and they’ve scored three or more goals in every Camp Nou win (eight) since the turn of the year.

: It‘s getting repetitive but it’s simply too staggering to ignore: Barcelona remain perfect through 13 games since returning to their spiritual home and they’ve scored three or more goals in every Camp Nou win (eight) since the turn of the year. Rayo Vallecano‘s Lack of Attacking Firepower: While there have been some good attacking outbursts from the visitors this term, almost all of them have been at home. Rayo haven’t scored more than one goal on the road in La Liga since Oct. 19 against Levante, an eight game stretch.

While there have been some good attacking outbursts from the visitors this term, almost all of them have been at home. Rayo haven’t scored more than one goal on the road in La Liga since Oct. 19 against Levante, an eight game stretch. Raphinha’s Redemption: After registering just one goal contribution—a penalty—since the start of February, Raphinha looks back to his best, bagging five goals and two assists in Barça’s last two games.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–0 Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona are still dealing with a number of injuries. | FotMob

Wholesale changes to the XI aren’t expected this weekend, with this being Barça’s last commitment before the break. Still, a couple of changes could be in the cards as Flick makes some positional rotations.

Teenager Xavi Espart could enter the lineup at right back to make his second straight league start in what’s been a very solid opening act to his career after making his professional debut in the first leg against Newcastle not two weeks ago.

Dani Olmo could replace Fermín López in the No. 10 role and Ferran Torres will likely give Robert Lewandowski some rest after the veteran Pole started each of the last three games.

The rest of the lineup could remain unchanged as Pedri and Marc Bernal will anchor the midfield, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal poised to wreak havoc down the wings.

Joan García had to be substituted with an injury on Wednesday, but further tests revealed it was only a minor scare and he’s good to go for Rayo’s visit.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): García; Espart, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Rayo outplayed Barcelona in the reverse fixture. | FotMob

Contrary to Barcelona’s infirmary, Rayo will travel to Catalonia with a mostly healthy squad, especially after Ilias Akhomach avoided a serious injury in last week’s draw against Levante.

The only significant absentee Pérez will have to work around is starting center back Nobel Mendy after his red card against Levante, leaving a worrying hole in the heart of defense that will likely be filled by Luiz Felipe.

Although he’s been pragmatic at times, Pérez’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation worked wonders against Barça in the reverse fixture and shifting away from it is unlikely.

Álvaro García, Isi Palazón and Jorge de Frutos are expected to headline the visitors’ attack.

Rayo Vallecano predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Espino; López, Ciss; De Frutos, Palazón, García; Almeão

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Spotify Camp Nou

: Spotify Camp Nou Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Kick-off Time: 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN4, TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

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