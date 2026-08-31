Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano on Monday at Camp Nou in the final game of La Liga weekend action looking to stay perfect on the season.

Hansi Flick’s side have been dominant in their opening two games, making light work of Elche and Athletic Club with liquid attacking displays and a firm backline that’s yet to concede a goal.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win of the season and are reeling after suffering significant injuries during the 1–1 draw against Deportivo Alavés last time out, which yielded the first point of the Beñat San José era in Vallecas.

Barcelona have been mightily impressive early but so have Real Madrid under the guidance of Jose Mourinho. Los Blancos secured another comfortable victory on Sunday so the pressure is on Barcelona to respond to avoid becoming the first of the two main title contenders to drop points in 2026–27.

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano Score Prediction

Barça Remains Perfect On The Season

Fermín López (front) is having a terrific start of the campaign. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are the heavy favorites to take all three points, but Rayo Vallecano have proven to be a very uncomfortable adversary since the start of the Flick era.

Yes, Barcelona are undefeated against Rayo during this period, but they’ve had to exert themselves to the absolute limit to collect positive results, even at home. The visitors, though, don’t have Iñigo Pérez on the touchline anymore, and have looked there for the taking early in the season.

Elche and Athletic Club have been a walk in the park to start the term, but although Rayo will surely pose a bigger threat, the level the Spanish champions have performed at in their opening two games should suffice to make it three wins from three to start the term.

Rayo Vallecano’s Upset Ability : The visitors bettered Barcelona in xG twice last season, the only team in La Liga to accomplish that feat. They were also the only team in Spain to specifically beat Barcelona in xG at Camp Nou.

: The visitors bettered Barcelona in xG twice last season, the only team in La Liga to accomplish that feat. They were also the only team in Spain to specifically beat Barcelona in xG at Camp Nou. Camp Nou Fortress : Barcelona have gone over a year with a perfect home record in the league, and know nothing but victory domestically since returning to Camp Nou last November.

: Barcelona have gone over a year with a perfect home record in the league, and know nothing but victory domestically since returning to Camp Nou last November. Barça’s Otherworldly Attack: Barcelona have produced an xG of 4.38 and 4.23 in their first two games this season—the highest two registered in La Liga and two of the five highest tallies of the Flick era. Meanwhile, Rayo have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight games.

Prediction: Barcelona 2–0 Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano

Rodri’s first start in Blaugrana could happen on Monday night. | FotMob

Barcelona are dealing with a mostly healthy squad, with Frenkie de Jong and Rooony Bardghji the only long-term injuries to consider. Gavi should be back any day now, but it still might be too soon for him to be active on Monday.

The backline remains unchanged but, having made his Barça debut against Athletic Club, Rodri could make his first start for the club alongside Pedri, giving the world the first glimpse of how the partnership between two of the best midfielders around will look at club level.

Anthony Gordon’s influence dropped as the minutes ticked by vs. Athletic Club and Karim Adeyemi instantly contributed off the bench in the action of Barça’s second. Each summer recruit has started one game so far, with the player deployed as a substitute faring better both times. The German could get another look from the start as their squabble for a place in the XI begins to take shape.

Raphinha will wear the armband and lead the line as Barça’s No. 9. The Brazilian has had an inspired start of the season and fans will hope his fine form can soon rub-off on Lamine Yamal, who’s yet to truly get going.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): J. García; E. García, Cubarsí, Martín, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, López, Adeyemi; Raphinha

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano must deal with notable absences. | FotMo

The visitors will have to work around a few significant injuries that have surely left manager San José with a major headache.

Starting goalkeeper Augusto Batalla broke his leg last time out and will be out for the considerable future, meaning Dani Cárdenas, who’s played just 24 games since the 2023–24 season started, will be between the posts against the best attack in La Liga.

Playmaker Isi Palazón is another significant injury blow for Rayo. The dangerous Jorge de Frutos could be the man San José pick to operate in the No. 10 role, opening the door for veteran Álvaro García to enter the XI on the left wing.

Pathé Ciss is headlining a major transfer battle trying to force his way out of the club by refusing to train with the team. He isn’t expected to feature on Monday and Óscar Valentín could start in midfield.

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Cárdenas; Ratiu, Lejeune, Fernández, Vertrouwd; Valentín, López; Pérez, De Frutos, García; Camello

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Monday, Aug. 31

: Monday, Aug. 31 Kickoff Time : 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST

: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST Referee: Francisco José Hernández Maeso

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada TSN Premium, TSN 5 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+ United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player