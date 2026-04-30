Barcelona XI vs. Osasuna: Conundrum Down Right Flank—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona are inching toward successive La Liga titles and could officially clinch the crown this weekend, providing they can beat mid-table Osasuna.

Victory over the Pamplona outfit would move them 14 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, an advantage that will prove insurmountable if their fierce rivals then fail to beat Espanyol on Sunday evening. If both sides match each other’s results this weekend, next week’s Clásico could be the clincher for La Blaugrana.

Barcelona will be entirely focused on the task at hand, however, victory away at Osasuna is not a given despite their hosts’ poor record on their own patch. Hansi Flick’s side lost this exact fixture 4–2 last season and his team selection could prove pivotal to earning redemption on Saturday.

Jules Koundé Joins Absentee List

Jules Koundé is missing through suspension. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Flick, there is a new absentee on the sidelines. There is no injury for first-choice right back Jules Koundé, but a booking in last weekend’s win over Getafe means he misses the upcoming fixture through suspension.

With Lamine Yamal out for the remainder of the season, Flick will be forced to field an unfamiliar pairing down his right wing. Eric García, who is returning from his own suspension, should replace Koundé, with Roony Bardghji earning another chance to impress in Yamal’s spot.

Raphinha has been absent on the other wing since the March international break, but his recent return to training hints at an imminent comeback. The Brazilian appears unlikely to start at Osasuna if he does make the squad, though, especially with one eye on next week’s Clásico.

Andreas Christensen and Marc Bernal have also taken part in recent training sessions, but appear unlikely to feature on Saturday.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Jules Koundé.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Jules Koundé. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1)

Changes will be made from the win at Getafe. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—Barça have tightened things up at the back in recent matches and García has benefited from improved defensive performances from those in front of him. Last weekend’s clean sheet was his second on the bounce.

RB: Eric García—Barcelona’s other García should come in for the suspended Koundé, although Ronald Araújo will contest the race to be the Frenchman’s replacement.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—An excellent display against Getafe facilitated Barça’s clean sheet and ensured that his side now boasts the strongest defensive record in La Liga.

CB: Gerard Martín—A surprise revelation at center back helping combat Barcelona’s lack of depth, Martín is on for his 23rd league start of the season at Estadio El Sadar.

LB: João Cancelo—Cancelo has been Flick’s preferred left back recently, leaving Alejandro Balde likely stranded on the bench again this weekend. The Portugal international is such a classy operator when in form.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—Gavi has performed admirably on his return from injury, filling Frenkie de Jong’s boots effectively. However, it’s time for the Dutchman to make his first start since February.

DM: Pedri—The return of De Jong should help ease the burden on Pedri, who notched his 11th assist of the season at Getafe. The playmaker was unstoppable last time out.

RW: Roony Bardghji—Tasked with replacing Yamal’s ingenuity, Bardghji failed to convince at Getafe. Flick should hand him another chance to add to his two La Liga goal involvements.

AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo appears primed to continue in the No.10 role, providing Flick opts against shoe-horning Marcus Rashford into the XI after last weekend’s strike.

LW: Fermín López—López produced his 29th goal contribution of the season last time out, a terrific campaign continuing to reach new heights ahead of the World Cup. Such output is required in Raphinha’s absence.

ST: Ferran Torres—Robert Lewandowski was unspectacular against Getafe and Torres should come back into the team as a result. The Spaniard had scored three in three before being an unused substitute last weekend.

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