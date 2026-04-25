Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Getafe: Blaugrana Close in on La Liga Title

Without Lamine Yamal and in a ground they hadn’t won in since the Lionel Messi era, Barcelona defeated Getafe 2–0 on Saturday night to put one hand on the La Liga title.

It was a rocky affair in Spain’s capital where, as forecasted, scoring opportunities were hard to come by. But a stunning ball from Pedri sufficed to finally bypass a sturdy Getafe low-block and Fermín López kept his composure to score what turned out to be the winner on the verge of half-time.

The goal completely changed the second half script, as Getafe were forced to be less cautious and Barcelona were able to find more spaces to exploit. After wasting a number of chances, Hansi Flick’s side finally scored the dagger with a poised finish from Marcus Rashford.

The victory sees Barcelona extend their lead at the summit of La Liga to 11 points over Real Madrid, With just five games remaining, Barcelona could mathematically become Spanish champions next weekend with a combination of results, setting the stage for Los Blancos to give Flick’s men a guard of honor in El Clásico on May 10.

The Moment That Defined the Match

Fermín López did Lamine Yamal’s trademark celebration. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona had scored just once in their last five visits to the Estadio Coliseum. Without the duo of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, the stage was set for another frustrating away day at Getafe ... but everything changed just just seconds before half-time.

Pau Cubarsí did well to win the ball back near midfield and the ball fell right into Pedri’s path. A few steps past the halfway line, the midfield maestro picked out Fermín’s darting, diagonal run with a 50-yard through-ball. Fermín used his body to shield his marker away from the ball and after taking a touch, he calmly tucked in Barça’s opener.

It looked like a guarantee that Barcelona were going to go into the break still looking for their first shot on goal of the afternoon. But it took just three touches—Pedri’s perfect pass, Fermín’s quality first touch and even better finish—to break the deadlock.

As expected coming in, Getafe never seriously threatened Joan García’s goal. Scoring the opener was always going to be the most difficult part of Saturday’s clash, and once Fermín did, the Catalans were in perfect position to win their first game at the Coliseum in almost seven years.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1)

Dani Olmo had to operate under constant pressure. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—7.4: Had just one shaky moment where he failed to control a back-pass that nearly gifted Getafe a golden chance. Still, he was never forced to intervene between the posts.

RB: Jules Koundé—7.4: Was fine defensively and settled for the easy option in possession. Still, a clumsy challenge got him booked and he’ll miss the next match through suspension.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—8.3: Sensational from Cubarsi. An absolute wall at the back, his recovery lead to Barça’s opener and he made a stellar clearance in the most dangerous action Getafe crafted all game.

CB: Gerard Martín—7.6: Looked to get injured at one point in the first half but he persevered and completed another impressive performance.

LB: João Cancelo—8.0: A constant threat down the left wing, but his deliveries into the box lacked accuracy. Flawless defensively.

DM: Gavi—7.0: Another solid showing from Gavi, who hasn’t missed a beat since returning from an eight-month absence. Halted a number of Getafe advances with timely interceptions and his distribution was on point.

DM: Pedri—8.5: His best game in weeks. Found passing lanes that were invisible to others, assisting Fermín’s opener with a perfectly weighted ball. He likely should’ve had more but it was another Player of the Match performance from Pedri.

RW: Roony Bardghji—6.7: You could tell he felt the pressure to fill Yamal’s shoes, trying to do too much, missing quality in his touches and poise in his decision-making.

AM: Dani Olmo—7.3: Had a bright start with some slick dribbles and passes, looking like the key to bypass Getafe’s defense. His influence dropped as the minutes ticked on.

LW: Fermín López—8.1: His energetic nature helped Barça create turnovers in dangerous areas and after a positive and active start, he was rewarded by Pedri with a perfect pass he converted into the game’s opener.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—7.7: Aside from a header in the opening minutes, Lewandowski never got the service he required. Still, he collected his first assist of the year when he unleashed Rashford for Barça’s second.

SUB: Ronald Araújo (60’ for Koundé)—6.5: Did his job well since coming on, though, he wasn’t really tested.

SUB: Frenkie de Jong (60’ for Gavi)—6.7: Helped Barcelona protect the ball and see out the game.

SUB: Marcus Rashford (60’ for Bardghji)—7.3: His best cameo in weeks. Was active since his introduction and converted his chance with ease to secure the win.

SUB: Alejandro Balde (82’ for López)—N/A

SUB: Marc Casadó (88’ for Pedri)—N/A:

Subs not used: Eder Aller (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Álvaro Cortés, Tomás Marques, Xavi Espart, Ferran Torres.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Marcus Rashford scored from the bench. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Roony Bardghji failed to impress as Yamal’s replacement, overdoing things in attack as if he had to replicate a typical Yamal performance. With Rashford looking significantly better since coming on, Flick might go with the Englishman from the start against Osasuna.

failed to impress as Yamal’s replacement, overdoing things in attack as if he had to replicate a typical Yamal performance. With looking significantly better since coming on, Flick might go with the Englishman from the start against Osasuna. Pedri stole the show and his return to form is a welcome sight. However, even with Frenkie de Jong back to full fitness, Gavi has started four games on the bounce. Flick seems to be making a concentrated effort to give Gavi the chance to impress in hopes he can sneak into Spain’s World Cup roster.

stole the show and his return to form is a welcome sight. However, even with back to full fitness, has started four games on the bounce. Flick seems to be making a concentrated effort to give Gavi the chance to impress in hopes he can sneak into Spain’s World Cup roster. Pau Cubarsí is having a phenomenal climax of the season. His red card against Atlético was unforgivable, but after a difficult season full of inconsistent displays, the center back has looked fantastic as of late. The teenager potentially unlocking a new level would be fantastic news for Barça ahead of 2026–27.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Statement Win

A 29th La Liga title is almost on its way to Catalonia. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona’s defense was fantastic, resulting in Getafe not registering a single shot on target in the entire game.

in the entire game. Flick’s men suffocated their rivals, resulting in them controlling 75% of possession while allowing Getafe to complete just 114 passes all match.

while allowing all match. Even if Barça slightly outperformed their xG of 1.86, the victory could’ve been more lopsided considering they missed two of the four big chances they created.

Statistic Getafe Barcelona Possession 25% 75% Expected Goals (xG) 0.63 1.86 Total Shots 4 13 Shots on Target 0 4 Big Chances 1 4 Passing Accuracy 59% 90% Fouls Committed 15 8 Corners 6 3

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