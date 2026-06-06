Bayern Munich Target Rio Ngumoha—But Liverpool Will Surely Say No

Liverpool’s standout teenage winger Rio Ngumoha is attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

A report from The Athletic states that the Bundesliga champions, who were beaten Champions League semifinalists last season, are looking at a number of options to strengthen their already handsome-looking attack, and Ngumoha is the “main target” to come in and provide competition for places on the left.

It’s made clear that Liverpool don’t have any intention to sell the bristling 17-year-old, who many Reds supporters wanted to see more of last season as the form they showed in Arne Slot’s first season as manager quickly subsided in a miserable defense of the Premier League title they won in 2024–25.

Slot resisted those calls for much of the season, despite Ngumoha making an early impact at Newcastle United back in August 2025. He eventually made 29 appearances across all competitions, but added just a further goal and assist to his tally as he often came on as an impact substitute late in the second half.

Why Bayern Would Want to Sign Ngumoha

Michael Olise has blossomed into one of the world’s best at Bayern. | Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images

Many clubs will look on with envy at the talent pool at manager Vincent Kompany’s disposal. Harry Kane leads the Bayern line, Luis Díaz and Michael Olise are outstanding talents on the wing, and Jamal Musiala, Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry are also wonderful attacking players.

But age is against both Gnabry and Díaz—the former is already in his 30s and is past his prime and the latter will soon turn 29—and Bayern are a club who like to be proactive in their recruitment. Anthony Gordon was linked to the Bavarians before securing a move to Barcelona, so it’s clear that Bayern feel they need additional, younger depth on the left.

Ngumoha has lots to learn and is far from the finished product, but he’s shown more than enough in his short time in Liverpool’s first team to suggest he’s going to be a player who shines at the highest level. Bayern do a tremendous job of nurturing and developing young talent—Musiala and Karl two prime examples of that—and there’s no doubt that Ngumoha would flourish playing in the same team as a leader like Kane.

Olise has reached global superstar level at Bayern and is courting interest from Real Madrid, and you’d have a hard time suggesting that Ngumoha couldn’t go on to emulate his achievements if he did end up at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool Very Unlikely to Entertain Bayern’s Interests

Ngumoha (left) is expected to take on a prominent role at Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The reasons why Bayern would want to sign Ngumoha are the exact reasons why Liverpool will have absolutely no desire to let their prized asset go.

Slot professed that Ngumoha has “incredible potential” during his time in charge, and it’s hard to imagine that new manager Andoni Iraola won’t have the same opinion. The Spaniard is expected to implement a high-intensity brand of attacking football that uses pace on the wings, and there’s no better exponent of that in Liverpool’s squad than Ngumoha.

The spotlight will no longer shine on Mohamed Salah as he prepares to exit Liverpool this summer, and Ngumoha’s primed to take center stage alongside the extremely talented Florian Wirtz, leading the Reds’ attack into a new era.

Don’t forget, Liverpool were the ones to first see Ngumoha’s potential, luring him away from Premier League rivals Chelsea in 2024 before introducing him to first-team training soon after.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER