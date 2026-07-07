Belgium Taunts USMNT, President Donald Trump With Brutal Social Media Post

Belgium mocked the U.S. men’s national team and U.S. President Donald Trump, both on and off the field, following Monday’s 4–1 emphatic thumping in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.

The controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun was the almost exclusive talking point prior to the knockout clash at Lumen Field. The American striker was originally set to miss the Belgium game after picking up a red card in the previous round, but his one-match ban was spectacularly suspended by FIFA following the governing body’s conversations with Trump.

Despite Belgium appealing FIFA’s decision, Balogun was selected to the starting lineup by manager Mauricio Pochettino, but the 25-year-old couldn’t prevent his side stumbling to a chastening loss and heartbreaking elimination from the tournament.

Charles De Ketelaere’s brace was added to by goals from substitutes Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku, and it was the latter’s stoppage-time strike that prompted Belgium’s first jibe toward its opponents.

Belgium players took aim at President Trump with their celebrations. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Lukaku and his teammates celebrated Belgium’s fourth goal by performing the now-infamous dance that Trump regularly performed during his 2024 election campaign, shimmying their hips and fists from side-to-side as they poked fun at the president.

In the build-up to Monday’s match, Trump admitted to having asked FIFA President and close ally Gianni Infantino for Balogun’s red card to be reviewed.

“Yeah, I did, I spoke to Gianni. I asked for a review by FIFA,” said Trump. “That’s all I did. And, you know, again, I’m good at this stuff. That wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed who happened to crash into each other.”

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Belgium Rubs Salt in USMNT Wounds

Belgium’s social media team joined its players by taking a shot at the UMSNT shortly after the full-time whistle in Seattle.

Alongside two photos of Lukaku celebrating, the national team’s official X account wrote the caption: “Overturn this”.

The Red Devils were understandably angered by the sudden red card reversal and wrote a fierce statement in objection. However, manager Rudi Garcia was quick to stress after the match that he harbored no ill-will toward the USMNT forward.

“Balogun came to talk to me, I liked that. It’s not his fault, he’s not the one to blame. I told him that. I appreciate he came to talk to me,” Garcia told reporters.

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