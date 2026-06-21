Belgium vs. Iran—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Belgium is looking to take a gigantic leap toward qualification for the knockout stage of the World Cup, but must avoid succumbing to an upset at the hands of Iran.

The Red Devils disappointed in their opening fixture in Group G, drawing 1–1 with Egypt courtesy of a second-half own goal, but the point secured in Seattle could prove vital to progression. With four points almost certain to secure a last 32 berth this summer, victory for Belgium on Sunday will be wildly celebrated.

The conflict between Iran and the United States has dominated the discourse surrounding its participation at this summer’s tournament, but a shock win over the Europeans at SoFi Stadium would all but guarantee safe passage to the knockout phase. A thrilling 2–2 stalemate with New Zealand in its first outing has placed Team Melli in a promising position.

Sunday provides the first-ever meeting between Belgium and Iran in any competition, with the former expected to claim victory in the maiden clash. However, after an underwhelming beginning to the 2026 tournament and a shocking display four years ago in Qatar, the Red Devils cannot necessarily be trusted to avoid this potential banana skin.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Belgium vs. Iran Score Prediction

Belgium Clinches Crucial Win

Belgium is the big favorite in Inglewood. | Arthur Dong/Xinhua/Getty Images

The last remnants of Belgium’s golden generation have one final shot at success this summer, but the performance against Egypt must be vastly improved upon to achieve the nation’s grand ambitions.

Rudi Garcia boasts a unique blend of experience and youth in his roster, legendary figures such as Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku rubbing shoulders with burgeoning talents. While wise heads are important for the Red Devils, they need their up-and-comers to make their presence known, too.

Fortunately, Sunday’s game is a mismatch when it comes to quality and the FIFA rankings, and Belgium should take full advantage. Having scored 20 goals in its five final pre-tournament matches, it’s time for Garcia’s attack to flex its muscles at the World Cup.

Iran is not renowned for its defensive prowess, as underscored by the performance against New Zealand, and it will struggle to keep Belgium’s offensive firepower under wraps.

Belgium form : While Garcia’s side failed to make their superiority count against Egypt, their form has still been hugely impressive since the Frenchman took charge. Out of his 15 games at the helm, Belgium has won nine, drawn five and lost just once. It’s on a 14-match unbeaten run that appears under little serious threat on Sunday.

: While Garcia’s side failed to make their superiority count against Egypt, their form has still been hugely impressive since the Frenchman took charge. Out of his 15 games at the helm, Belgium has won nine, drawn five and lost just once. It’s on a 14-match unbeaten run that appears under little serious threat on Sunday. Iran vulnerabilities: Iran was seldom tested in Asian qualifying, overcoming the majority of its opponents with ease, but there have been understandable struggles against stronger opposition. Defeats to Nigeria, Russia and Qatar over the past year indicate that Amir Ghalenoei’s men will find life tough against Belgium.

Prediction: Belgium 3–1 Iran

Belgium Predicted Lineup vs. Iran

Jérémy Doku appears set to miss out. | Sports Illustrated

Zeno Debast was Belgium’s only injury concern for the majority of the build-up to the game, but that was before local reports suggested star winger Jérémy Doku was likely to miss out with a respiratory issue. Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo could come in to replace him.

The Aston Villa midfield pairing of Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana should retain their place in Garcia’s double pivot, with De Bruyne operating as the chief creative force in the No.10 role. The Napoli ace will be flanked by Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard in a Premier League-centric forward line.

Romelu Lukaku made an enormous impact from the bench last time out, forcing Egypt’s own goal after less than 30 seconds on the field. However, given the 33-year-old’s lack of match fitness, Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere should keep his place as starting striker.

Belgium predicted lineup vs. Iran (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, Castagne; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Fernandez-Pardo; De Ketelaere.

Iran Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium

Organization and effort are key against Belgium. | Sports Illustrated

Iran chose a 4-4-2 formation against New Zealand and it remains to be seen whether or not Ghalenoei will opt for a more defensively secure system against Belgium.

Should the 62-year-old utilize the same setup, he’s unlikely to make many personnel changes, although ex-Brentford midfielder Saman Ghoddos and the versatile Arya Yousefi are slight doubts with knocks sustained in the opener.

Iran will require a clinical performance from Olympiacos striker Mehdi Taremi, the 33-year-old leading the line alongside Shahriyar Moghanlou.

Iran predicted lineup vs. Belgium (4-4-2): Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Mohebi, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Ghayedi; Moghanlou, Taremi.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Belgium vs. Iran Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Sunday, June 21

: Sunday, June 21 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Darío Herrera (ARG)

How to Watch Belgium vs. Iran on TV, Live Stream

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