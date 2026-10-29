The 15 Best Center Backs in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Center backs are the backbone of any successful soccer team—and the same holds true in EA Sports FC 27.

The game’s best center backs combine defensive awareness with physical strength, pace and composure on the ball. While some excel at dominating aerial duels and overpowering opposing strikers, others stand out for their recovery speed and ability to launch attacks from deep.

Here’s a look at the 15 highest-rated center backs in EA FC 27, featuring the elite defenders who can make all the difference between keeping a clean sheet and conceding a costly goal.

Best Center Backs in EA FC 27

15. Marc Guéhi (Manchester City)

Guehi is a well-rounded option. | Mike Morese/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Marc Guéhi opens the list with a balanced set of defensive numbers.



His 85 defending and 82 physicality provide a dependable base, while 72 dribbling and 70 passing give him reasonable ability on the ball.



His 69 pace falls short of the quickest center backs in the group, but the Manchester City defender still offers a solid option for players looking for a capable all-around presence at the back.

14. Eric García (Barcelona)

Garcia is better than his rating suggests. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Eric García offers one of the strongest passing profiles among the center backs featured here.



His 77 passing and 76 dribbling suit a team that wants to move the ball out of defense rather than simply clear its lines.



The Barcelona defender also records 86 defending, 79 pace and 82 physicality, giving him a well-rounded set of attributes despite his lower overall rating compared with the leading names.

13. Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Gvardiol can also play at left back. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 85



Joško Gvardiol’s profile is unusual for a center back, particularly when it comes to his attacking attributes.



The Manchester City star has 70 shooting, the highest mark among these 15 players, alongside 76 passing and 77 dribbling.



He can also play as a left back.

12. Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Alessandro Bastoni stands at 6'3" tall. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Alessandro Bastoni stands out for his ability to contribute beyond the basics of defending.



The Inter center back has 78 dribbling and 76 passing, giving him one of the more technically appealing profiles in this group.



His 86 defending and 82 physicality remain strong, while 74 pace offers a reasonable balance between mobility and control.

11. Bremer (Juventus)

Bremer is rapid. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Speed is Bremer’s standout attribute.



The Brazilian boasts 85 pace and 85 physicality, a combination that should appeal to players who want a center back capable of keeping up with fast forwards while holding his own in physical battles.



His 87 defending adds further value, even if his 59 passing and 68 dribbling make him a less natural choice for teams that rely heavily on defenders to build attacks.

10. Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Pau Cubarsí is still young, too. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 86



Pau Cubarsí brings a more technical profile compared to many of the others on this list.



His 77 dribbling and 69 passing are encouraging numbers for a center back expected to contribute to possession, while 78 pace gives him useful mobility.



An 85 defending rating also keeps him competitive among the game’s top options.

9. Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Tah is a beast in-game. | DeFodi ImagesGetty Images

Overall Rating: 87



Jonathan Tah’s numbers point to a center back who excels in physical contests.



The Bayern Munich veteran has 86 physicality and 87 defending, giving him a strong foundation for dealing with powerful strikers.



His 62 pace is less impressive, and his 63 dribbling and 60 passing suggest that his greatest value lies in protecting the penalty area rather than carrying the ball forward.

8. Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

Dias has still got it. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 87



Rúben Dias is built around defensive reliability rather than raw speed.



His 87 defending and 83 physicality make him a solid choice for holding the back line, while 69 passing and 69 dribbling provide dependable support in possession.



The Manchester City defender’s 58 pace is a clear limitation, though.

7. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Nico Schlotterbeck has 81 pace. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 87



Nico Schlotterbeck offers an appealing combination of speed and distribution.



His 81 pace is one of the better marks among the highly rated center backs, while 76 passing gives him the ability to contribute during buildup.



The Borussia Dortmund defender also has 86 defending and 84 physicality.

6. Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos has long been an EA FC favorite. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 87



Marquinhos brings a well-rounded set of attributes.



His 89 defending is among the strongest marks in this group, and a passing rating of 75 makes him one of the more capable options when starting attacks from deep.



With 74 pace and 73 dribbling, he also has enough mobility and control to fit a possession-focused setup.

5. Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

An EA FC icon. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 87



For players who value recovery speed, Dayot Upamecano stands out.



The Bayern Munich center back combines 80 pace with 83 physicality, giving him the tools to handle fast and powerful attackers.



His 86 defending is slightly below the highest-rated names on this list, but 75 dribbling and 65 passing offer a useful balance between defensive work and playing out from the back.

4. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Van Dijk will be a staple in most teams. | MB Media/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 88



Virgil van Dijk remains one of the most complete options on this list, with strong numbers across several important defensive attributes.



His 89 defending and 85 physicality provide a solid foundation, while 72 passing and 70 dribbling make him comfortable enough in possession.



Although his 70 pace is not exceptional compared with some of the faster center backs, his overall profile still makes him an attractive choice.

3. William Saliba (Arsenal)

Saliba is one half a dynamic duo at Arsenal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall Rating: 88



Composure on the ball is a major part of William Saliba’s appeal in EA FC 27.



The Arsenal and France defender has 73 dribbling and 68 passing, alongside a formidable 90 defending rating.



His 77 pace also gives him useful recovery speed, while 82 physicality helps him stand his ground against opposing forwards.

2. Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pacho is one of the best defenders in the game. | Copa/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 89



Willian Pacho is the joint highest-rated center back in EA FC 27.



The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has 80 pace, making him well equipped to chase down quick attackers, and his 86 physicality helps him compete in demanding defensive duels.



Add 90 defending to the mix, and Pacho looks like a strong choice for players who want a center back capable of combining speed with defensive strength.

1. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

The best EA FC 27 has to offer. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Overall Rating: 89



Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães leads the defensive rankings with an impressive overall rating of 89 and 91 for defending.



His 84 physicality makes him a formidable presence at the back, while 66 dribbling and 64 passing give him reasonable ability on the ball.



His biggest weakness is pace, rated at 64, so pairing him with a quicker center back could help cover space behind the defensive line.

EA FC 27: Best Center Backs—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Marc Guéhi Manchester City 85 14. Eric García Barcelona 85 13. Joško Gvardiol Manchester City 85 12. Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan 86 11. Bremer Juventus 86 10. Pau Cubarsí Barcelona 86 9. Jonathan Tah Bayern Munich 87 8. Rúben Dias Manchester City 87 7. Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund 87 6. Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain 87 5. Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich 87 4. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 88 3. William Saliba Arsenal 88 2. Willian Pacho Paris Saint-Germain 89 1. Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 89