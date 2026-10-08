The 15 Best Defensive Midfielders in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Defensive midfielders might not always get the same attention as goalscorers and creative playmakers, but they can be just as important to how a team functions in EA FC 27.

Whether it’s breaking up attacks, controlling the tempo, winning duels or simply giving the defense some much-needed protection, a top-class No. 6 can make a huge difference.

And this year’s ratings have produced a fascinating group of elite midfielders, with plenty of different styles and strengths on offer.

Here are the 15 best defensive midfielders in EA FC 27, according to the official ratings.

Best Defensive Midfielders in EA FC 27

15. Morten Hjulmand (Atlético Madrid)

Morten Hjulmand is ever so consistent. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Hjulmand opens the list with an 83 overall rating and a profile that leans heavily toward the physical side of the position.



His 84 physical rating is tied for the best among the players in this ranking, while his 76 shooting and 78 passing mean he can still contribute when his team has the ball. He isn’t the fastest midfielder around, but his combination of strength and defensive reliability makes him a useful option in the middle of the park.

14. Boubacar Camara (Aston Villa)

Boubacar Kamara is very well rounded. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Camara brings plenty of defensive bite to the midfield, with an 83 defense rating putting him among the better ball-winners on the list.



He’s also rated 78 for both passing and dribbling, giving him enough quality in possession to avoid becoming a purely defensive player.

13. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

Manuel Locatelli is tidy, but a bit slow. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Locatelli is another midfielder whose strengths are built around keeping things tidy.



His 81 passing and 81 defense ratings underline his ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch, while his 75 dribbling gives him enough control to move the ball through midfield.



His 56 pace, however, is a clear limitation.

12. Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal)

Martín Zubimendi has made a big difference for Arsenal. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Zubimendi offers a balanced profile that makes him one of the more well-rounded players in the ranking.



The Arsenal midfielder is rated 82 for passing, 80 for defense and 80 for dribbling, giving him a solid foundation in virtually every area that matters for a defensive midfielder. His 65 pace isn’t spectacular, but his technical ability allows him to influence games without relying on raw speed.

11. Elliot Anderson (Manchester City)

Elliot Anderson joined City in the summer. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Anderson is one of the more technically gifted options in this group, particularly when it comes to carrying the ball.



His 83 passing and 82 dribbling are both excellent numbers for a defensive midfielder, while an 81 defense rating means he can still contribute when the ball changes hands.



With 78 physical and 68 pace, the Manchester City star offers a nice balance between defensive work and quality in possession.

10. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)

Aurélien Tchouaméni is so well-rounded. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Tchouaméni is built more around defensive strength than flashy attacking numbers.



His 83 defense and 82 physical ratings make him a formidable presence in midfield, while his 79 passing gives him enough composure to keep possession moving.



A 74 pace rating is also respectable for a player of his profile.

9. Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

Granit Xhaka is an elite passer. | George Wood/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Xhaka may not be winning any foot races, with a 45 pace rating that stands out for all the wrong reasons, but his strengths lie elsewhere.



His 85 passing is among the best in the entire ranking, while his 81 physical rating gives him plenty of presence in midfield. Add 78 defense and 75 shooting and you have a player whose value comes from his ability to dictate play rather than burst past opponents.

8. Rúben Neves (Al Hilal)

Rúben Neves is still going strong in Saudi Arabia. | Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Neves brings another strong passing profile to the list, with an 87 passing rating good enough for second among these defensive midfielders.



His 79 dribbling and 80 physical ratings give him a solid all-around game, although his 60 pace means he won’t be covering huge amounts of ground in a hurry.

7. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

Hakan Çalhanoğlu is a real threat from distance. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Çalhanoğlu is the most dangerous shooter in this entire group.



His 81 shooting rating is comfortably the highest among the 15 players, while his 85 passing and 82 dribbling make him a serious threat when his team has possession. He’s less impressive physically, with 68 pace and 68 physical, but his technical quality more than makes up for it.

6. Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Ryan Gravenberch has no obvious weaknesses. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Gravenberch is one of the fastest defensive midfielders in the ranking, with 79 pace putting him alongside Sandro Tonali at the top of that particular category.



He’s also rated 83 for dribbling, 81 for passing and 80 for both defense and physical, giving him an extremely balanced profile.



There aren’t many obvious weaknesses here, making the Liverpool midfielder one of the most versatile options on the list.

5. Sandro Tonali (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sandro Tonali joined Spurs in the summer. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Tonali offers an impressive combination of athleticism and technical quality.



His 79 pace is among the best in the ranking, while his 82 passing, 80 dribbling and 81 defense make him useful in almost every phase of the game.



His 84 physical rating is also tied for the highest on the list, giving him the strength to match his mobility.

4. Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea)

Moisés Caicedo boasts an overall rating of 86. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Overall: 86



Caicedo is the first player on the list to break into the 86 overall bracket, and his numbers show why.



His 84 defense and 82 physical ratings make him a powerful defensive presence, while his 81 dribbling gives him the ability to escape pressure and carry the ball forward.



His passing and shooting aren’t quite at the same level, but Caicedo’s defensive qualities make him one of the standout ball-winners in the game.

3. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice is one of the best players in EA FC 27. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Overall: 88



Rice completes the podium with an 88 overall rating and one of the most complete profiles among the elite defensive midfielders.



His 85 defense and 84 physical are both among the highest ratings on the list, while 86 passing and 81 dribbling show that he is far more than a player who simply sits in front of the defense.



Rice also has 72 pace, making him capable of covering ground and contributing all over the midfield.

2. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich is one of the classiest players around. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall: 88



With an overall rating of 88, Kimmich comes incredibly close to taking the top spot, and his technical numbers are arguably the strongest in the entire group.



His 90 passing is the best rating on the list, while his 84 dribbling is also elite for a defensive midfielder. With 81 defense and 79 physical, Kimmich has the tools to contribute defensively, but his real strength is his ability to dictate play and keep his team moving forward.

1. Rodri (Barcelona)

Rodri is the world’s best defensive midfielder. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 90



There was only ever going to be one man at the top.



Rodri is the highest-rated defensive midfielder in EA FC 27 with an outstanding 90 overall, putting him comfortably clear of everyone else on the list.



His 85 defense is tied for the best alongside Rice, while 86 passing and 81 dribbling make him a hugely reliable option in possession. His 81 physical rating also gives him plenty of strength in the middle of the park.



The one obvious weakness is his 62 pace, but that hardly matters when the rest of his game is so well-rounded.

EA FC 27: Best Defensive Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Morten Hjulmand Atlético Madrid 83 14. Boubacar Camara Aston Villa 84 13. Manuel Locatelli Juventus 84 12. Martín Zubimendi Arsenal 84 11. Elliot Anderson Manchester City 84 10. Aurélien Tchouaméni Real Madrid 84 9. Granit Xhaka Sunderland 85 8. Rúben Neves Al HIlal 85 7. Hakan Çalhanoğlu Inter Milan 85 6. Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 85 5. Sandro Tonali Tottenham Hotspur 85 4. Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 86 3. Declan Rice Arsenal 88 2. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 88 1. Rodri Barcelona 90