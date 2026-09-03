Best Players in La Liga: 2026–27 Power Rankings

The 2026–27 La Liga season is now well and truly underway.

And, unsurprisingly, it’s Barcelona—the reigning champions—and their great rivals Real Madrid who have asserted themselves as the league’s strongest teams early on.

As such, Sports Illustrated’s player power rankings are dominated by stars from Spain’s two biggest clubs, from world-class wide men to dominant defenders and midfield masters.

Without further ado, here are La Liga’s top 10 stars right now, ranked purely on their performances so far this season.

10. Mariano Díaz

Mariano Díaz is rolling back the years. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

A somewhat surprising inclusion on the list at No. 10, Mariano Díaz has enjoyed a superb start to the 2026–27 season with Alavés.



His contributions in front of goal have helped the club trade the threat of a relegation battle for an unlikely early push toward the top of the table, rolling back the years to his days as a youngster at Real Madrid and Lyon, where he once promised so much before gradually fading into obscurity.

9. Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Catalonia. | David Ramos/Getty Images

A few eyebrows were raised when Barcelona signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in the summer, but the English winger has quickly silenced those doubters during his early days at the Camp Nou.



Gordon has already chipped in with multiple assists, but it’s his tenacious ball recovery and willingness to put in the hard yards defensively that have really stood out—two qualities that were major reasons Barcelona wanted him in the first place.

8. Dávid Hancko

Dávid Hancko is key for Atleti. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

One of just a couple of non-Barcelona and Real Madrid stars on this list, Dávid Hancko might not be the most glamorous name in Atlético Madrid’s ranks, but there’s a strong argument to be made that he’s their most important player.



A true warrior at the heart of Diego Simeone’s defense, Hancko is looking every bit the natural successor to Atlético legends of days gone by like Diego Godín and Santiago Giménez, particularly with Robin Le Normand struggling for form alongside him as of late.

7. Arda Güler

Arda Güler is one of Real Madrid’s biggest stars. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Arda Güler has grown in importance for Real Madrid over the past two seasons, and under José Mourinho, that trend looks set to continue, with the Turkish wonderkid already emerging as one of his most trusted weapons in the final third.



Güler has repaid Mourinho’s faith, too, making an immediate impact with multiple goal contributions already and looking increasingly comfortable as a key part of Madrid’s attack.

6. Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior is flying this term. | IMAGO/Ricardo Larreina Amador

Vinícius Júnior may have a new bearded look, but he’s still the same old player—and that’s very much a good thing.



Bursting runs, silky skills and the kind of unpredictability that makes him a genuine nightmare for defenders, Vinícius Jr has started the 2026–27 season in blistering form, looking every bit as electric and dangerous as ever.

5. Pau Cubarsí

Pau Cubarsí is elite. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Pau Cubarsí was integral to Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph, as La Roja conceded just one goal—the fewest ever by a World Cup-winning team—and he’s carried that form straight into the new Barcelona campaign.



Still only a teenager, Cubarsí may look like an angel, but he plays like a seasoned veteran. He reads the game brilliantly, makes important clearances, throws himself into tackles and never shies away from a big moment.



He’s also everything you want from a modern center back on the ball, ranking among La Liga’s leaders for successful line-breaking passes this season.

4. Lamine Yamal

Yamal is La Liga’s MVP. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal was officially named La Liga’s Best Player for 2025–26 by the Spanish players’ union—and he’s looking to retain the title this campaign.



The teenage sensation was once again outstanding for Barcelona last season, racking up 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions as Barça secured back-to-back La Liga titles.



But the numbers only tell part of the story. The 2026 World Cup winner remains the closest thing Barcelona—and perhaps soccer as a whole—has seen to Lionel Messi in his prime: an almost otherworldly talent capable of turning a game on its head in an instant.



And perhaps the craziest part? Despite everything he has already accomplished, Yamal is still only 19.

3. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is back. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Injuries, the lack of a fixed position and a touch of poor form made for a difficult 2025–26 season for Jude Bellingham.



Make no mistake, though—the boy from Birmingham is back.



After a brilliant World Cup with England, where he almost single-handedly dragged the Three Lions to third place with seven goals from midfield, Bellingham has returned to Real Madrid as a No. 10 under new boss Mourinho.



Given the freedom to drive forward with the ball, take defenders on and dictate proceedings in the final third, he’s once again looking every bit the player who was named La Liga Player of the Season in 2023–24.

2. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé often steals the show for Real Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid hasn’t delivered the trophies many expected—but that’s hardly a fair reflection of his own performances.



He scored a staggering 44 goals in his debut season in 2024–25, followed that with another 42 last term and has already hit the ground running again this year. Mbappé is simply a goalscoring machine, and when he reaches full speed, there are few defenders on Earth capable of stopping him.



The goals are already there; it feels only a matter of time before the silverware follows.

1. Raphinha

Raphinha is in red hot form. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Raphinha scored 21 goals for Barcelona in 2025–26, an impressive haul in itself, but even more so considering he missed large chunks of the season through injury.



Now fully fit, the electric forward is already flying in 2026–27. Blessed with blistering pace, a superb first touch and the kind of samba flair that recalls Brazilian greats like Rivaldo and Romário, Raphinha looks virtually unstoppable as Barça chase a third consecutive La Liga title.



And to top it all off, he’s doing it all as a center forward, patching the hole in Hansi Flick’s attack with an effortless quality only the best of the best possess.



Who needs Julián Alvarez when you have Raphinha playing like the best No. 9 in Spain?