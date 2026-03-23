The 11 Best Players of Premier League Gameweek 31—Ranked

While the Carabao Cup final may have stolen the headlines this weekend, the Premier League still offered up eight enthralling games to keep fans entertained.

The two title hopefuls were busy throwing down over the first domestic cup of the season, but behind them, the weekend’s action brought some massive shocks in the race for Champions League qualification alongside plenty of tension throughout the standings.

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It was a costly gameweek for the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, but few teams will be feeling worse than Tottenham Hotspur, whose mini-resurgence over the past week was obliterated by a 3–0 defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

Here are the best players from the round according to FotMob.

11. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Man Utd. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Rating: 8.3



Last week’s top performer, Bruno Fernandes enjoyed another excellent individual outing in Manchester United’s 2–2 draw with Bournemouth, opening the scoring from the penalty spot and creating three chances for his teammates.



It meant little, however, as a hugely controversial afternoon ended in frustration and added tension in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

10. Diego Gómez (Brighton)

Diego Gómez’s excellent run continues. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rating: 8.3



Brighton & Hove Albion were excellent value for their 2–1 win over Liverpool, offering up a number of the week’s standout performers. First up is 22-year-old Paraguay international Diego Gómez.



His transition from a central midfielder into a right winger over the past few months has been seamless, with Gomez’s assist on Saturday his first of the season and his third goal contribution in his past five games.

9. Harry Wilson (Fulham)

Harry Wilson has shone this season. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 8.3



A near-permanent fixture of these lists, Harry Wilson is in utterly sensational form, with his strike in Fulham’s 3–1 win over Burnley taking his tally to 10 in the Premier League this season.



The Welshman’s contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign, and with this sort of performance becoming the norm, Wilson can expect plenty of bumper offers this summer.

8. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton)

Iliman Ndiaye was excellent for Everton. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rating: 8.3



Everton’s first representative in this list comes in the form of the scorer of their third goal against Chelsea, Iliman Ndiaye.



The tricky winger was too hot for the Blues to handle, but his total of 10 defensive contributions was good enough to rank third among Everton players. A selfless performance capped off with a delightful goal.

7. Josh King (Fulham)

Josh King scored his first Premier League goal. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 8.5



Seven months after being cruelly denied a first Premier League goal against Chelsea, Fulham teenager Josh King finally opened his account in the competition in a starring performance against Burnley.



King’s hard work brought a goal and an assist as he led the Cottagers to a big comeback victory on Saturday.

6. Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Jordan Pickford produced another unbelievable save. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Rating: 8.5



Jordan Pickford’s stunning save against Sandro Tonali at the end of February was in the running for Save of the Season, but his unbelievable stop to deny Enzo Fernández on Saturday may have been even better.



From point-blank range, Pickford had no right to get anything on Fernández’s powerful effort, but his ludicrous reactions kept the Toffees in the ascendancy en route to a thumping victory over Chelsea.

5. Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Matz Sels helped Forest to a huge win. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 8.5



With a clean sheet in what may have been Nottingham Forest’s biggest game of the season, Matz Sels will be feeling good about his weekend shift.



The Belgian walked away with three saves, including a handful of huge moments in the dying embers to protect his shutout.

4. Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton)

Idrissa Gana Gueye was a dominant force in midfield. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Rating: 8.6



Everton’s third feature on this list, midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye was at his destructive best against Chelsea.



With seven recoveries, five interceptions and three tackles, Gueye comfortably dealt with Chelsea’s threat before the Blues could ever really get going and, to top it off, he even added a smart assist for the second goal.

3. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)

Two assists for Neco Williams. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 8.8



Forest fans needed their players to lock in against Tottenham. Clearly, Neco Williams did not need telling twice.



The left back walked away with two assists, sending in a pair of sensational crosses to put the ball on a plate for his teammates, and he could have even netted himself with a header in the second half that drew a smart save from Guglielmo Vicario.

2. Danny Welbeck (Brighton)

Danny Welbeck put Liverpool to the sword. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rating: 8.9



Danny Welbeck now sits fifth on the Premier League scoring charts after a double against Liverpool took his tally for the season to 12.



He had to work hard for his goals, only managing 26 touches across the game, but delivered a ruthless masterclass in finishing, bullying Ibrahima Konaté for a header and flashing his poacher’s instincts for the second.

1. Beto (Everton)

Beto was the star of the show. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Rating: 9.1



Beto has contributed to eight Premier League goals all season. Three of those came in a phenomenal showing against Chelsea this weekend.



The popular Guinea-Bissau star caused chaos from start to finish, forcing Robert Sánchez into an error after just 10 minutes and leaving to a standing ovation after bagging two goals and an assist.

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