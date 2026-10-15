The 10 Best Premier League Left Backs of All Time—Ranked

The difference between success and failure is often attributed to whether or not a side has a relentless goalscoring machine—but arguably the most important roles are played by fullbacks both right and left, who must add something dynamic to the attacking phase but be rock solid in defense.

No Premier League team has ever lifted the title without a reliable presence on that flank, and the very best blend defensive solidity with attacking drive in perfect balance.

In the modern game, fullbacks need to be technically proficient, and they need to have one hell of an engine on them to keep up with the pace of the game and pressing techniques.

The discussion of the best ever is truly subjective, but this is who Sports Illustrated determines to be the best left backs of the Premier League era.

How We Ranked the Premier League’s Greatest Light Backs

Peak & Longevity—A player’s highest level, how long they maintained it, and their consistency across their Premier League career.

Ability—The eye test matters. Technical quality, tactical intelligence, defensive impact, leadership and influence all played a significant role in our rankings.

Legacy—Trophies, individual honors, iconic moments and the lasting impact each player had on both their club and the Premier League as a whole.

10. Gaël Clichy

Gaël Clichy played for both Arsenal and City. | Getty/Shaun Botterill

Gaël Clichy spent an impressive 14 years in the Premier League, sharing his time between Arsenal and Manchester City.



The reliable Frenchman won the Premier League title in his first season with the Gunners as they went unbeaten and established himself as the club’s first-choice left back around 2006 following Ashley Cole’s departure.



A move to City brought a further two league titles, with the 20-cap France international finishing his Premier League career with 325 appearances under his belt.

9. Stuart Pearce

Psycho. | Getty/Phil Cole

Stuart Pearce’s nickname of “Psycho” tells you everything you need to know about what kind of left back he was during a long spell in the Premier League.



Unforgiving and a little reckless, the former Nottingham Forest and Manchester City stalwart was an old-school defender.



However, Pearce also had bags of technical ability and was something of a dead-ball specialist, especially during his time with Forest. He managed 20 goals in 202 Premier League outings, with much of his career coming prior to the formation of the competition.

8. John Arne Riise

Riise had a rocket of a left foot. | Getty/Michael Mayhew

When they saw a fiery-haired Norwegian striding on to the the ball from 25 yards out, goalkeepers knew they were in deep, deep trouble. That left foot was lethal and merciless, often leaving a trail of smoke behind the ball as it arrowed into the corner.



John Arne Riise was a distinctly attacking fullback during his seven remarkable years with Liverpool but he was also an imposing defensive presence, hence why Rafael Benitez was so keen on him.



While the Premier League title eluded him during his Anfield days, he was a key member of the 2005 Champions League-winning side, even setting up Steven Gerrard’s strike in the final with a typically beautiful delivery into the box.

7. Leighton Baines

Leighton Baines was a regular scorer of set-pieces. | Getty

Thirty-two goals and 54 assists is a ridiculous tally for a left back, let alone one who regularly played in underwhelming Wigan Athletic and Everton sides.



But Leighton Baines’ magical left peg and free-kick flair helped him achieve such an impressive total in the Premier League.



Looking at Baines, there was nothing spectacular on show. He wasn’t blessed with pace or strength or height, but he did boast the masterful passing range and shooting ability associated more with a Spaniard than an Englishman.



If Baines had represented one of England’s elite sides, he may well have received more plaudits.

6. Graeme Le Saux

Graeme Le Saux was underrated. | Getty/Allstar

Graeme Le Saux spent two lengthy spells at Chelsea and sandwiched in between was an incredibly prosperous stint at Blackburn Rovers.



The left back moved to Ewood Park after growing frustrated at a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge and it proved a wise decision. Working under Sir Kenny Dalglish, Le Saux instantly found regular minutes in Lancashire and was a key component in Blackburn’s fabled 1994-95 Premier League triumph.



Having proved his worth up north, Le Saux then returned to Chelsea in 1997 and became the most expensive defender in English football as a result. Minutes were not an issue during his second stint, with the fiery left back establishing himself as the club’s first-choice.

5. Nigel Winterburn

Nigel Winterburn is an Arsenal legend. | Getty/Stewart Kendall

A 13-year career with Arsenal boasted some incredible moments, with Nigel Winterburn forging his name into the history books with his consistently exceptional performances at left back.



Having already won two First Division titles with the Gunners before the formation of the Premier League, Winterburn added to his trophy haul by lifting the league once again under Wenger in 1997-98.



The following year he was named Arsenal’s Player of the Season before Sylvinho’s arrival limited his game time, with Winterburn finishing up at Highbury with 555 appearances to his name in all competitions.

4. Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra was a beast at left back. | Getty/Shaun Botterill

Despite a slightly shaky start to his Manchester United career, Patrice Evra swiftly became one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s favorites.



The Frenchman was an adept defender, of course, but would also regularly make bursting runs up the left flank to support his attacking teammates.



Evra made 278 total outings in the Premier League and had a fair few titles to show for it—five, in fact. He also claimed the Champions League with the Red Devils before a successful spell at Juventus.



Evra is undoubtedly one of the best the Premier League has witnessed on the left side of defence, boasting the necessary mental, physical and technical attributes to conquer England and the continent.

3. Denis Irwin

Denis Irwin: United icon. | Getty/Shaun Botterill

Players don’t come much more reliable than Denis Irwin, whose consistency helped him enjoy 12 years of trophy-laden success with Manchester United in the 1990s and early 2000s.



The Irishman offered great balance to one of football’s most relentless club sides.



Irwin was an impressive defender but was equally comfortable in the opposition half, managing 18 goals and 24 assists during his time in the Premier League—a spell that yielded a whopping seven league crowns.

2. Andrew Robertson

Robbo is a Liverpool legend. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

A player who has proven key in redefining the role of a left back, Andy Robertson was plucked from relegated Hull City by Liverpool in 2017—and swiftly became integral to Jürgen Klopp’s high-intensity system, bombing up and down the flank relentlessly.



No left back has produced more assists in Premier League history than the flying Scotsman, whose tenacity and tireless work rate are matched by an extraordinary left foot.



Robertson was close to an ever-present for Liverpool through a glorious period of success and was instrumental in bringing a first Premier League title to Anfield in 2019-20, and a second in 2024-25.

1. Ashley Cole

No Premier League left back comes close to Ashley Cole. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

No matter how good Robertson, Irwin and Evra are, there is only one man who has any right to be labelled the Premier League’s best left back.



Unfortunately for his competitors on this list, it’s not even close.



Having risen through the ranks at Arsenal, winning two Premier League titles and making up part of the Invincibles squad, Ashley Cole then moved across London to join Chelsea, where somehow his stock would only continue to rise.



A regular provider of goals and assists, he would claim another league title in 2009-10, as well as the Champions League two seasons later.



Named in the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions, there is no doubting who’s the Premier League’s greatest left back.

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