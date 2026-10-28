The 15 Best Right Backs in EA FC 27—Official Ratings
Finding the right fullback can make a huge difference in EA Sports FC 27.
Whether you need a pacey defender who can bomb forward, a reliable one-on-one specialist or a technically gifted player who can help dictate attacks from deep, there are plenty of options to suit different tactical setups.
This year’s highest-rated right backs offer a mix of speed, defensive solidity and attacking quality, with several established stars competing for the top spot. From dependable defenders to explosive players who can transform the right flank, there’s a profile for almost every type of team.
Here are the 15 best right backs in EA FC 27, according to the official ratings.
Best Right Backs in EA FC 27
15. Matty Cash (Aston Villa)
Overall: 81
Kicking off the list is Aston Villa’s Matty Cash.
The Polish defender is unlikely to feature in many teams, though. Solid but unspectacular across the board, his standout attribute is his relatively lackluster 81 pace.
14. Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool)
Overall: 81
Frimpong may be the joint lowest-rated player on this list, but his blistering pace makes him a nightmare for defenders.
The Liverpool star boasts 94 pace and 82 dribbling, perfect for explosive runs down the flank. His 72 defense and 62 physical are weaker, but if you want a fullback who can wreak havoc on the counter, Frimpong is an exciting choice.
13. Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund)
Overall: 82
Ryerson is a dependable all-rounder, with 82 physical and 78 defense making him a solid presence at the back.
The Borussia Dortmund defender also offers 77 dribbling and 76 passing. His 75 pace won’t blow anyone away, but he makes up for it with reliability on both sides of the ball.
12. Daniel Muñoz (Nottingham Forest)
Overall: 82
Muñoz brings defensive steel to the right flank, backed by 80 defense and 77 physical.
He also has 77 dribbling and 76 pace, giving him a useful mix of strength and mobility. He may lack elite numbers, but he’s a reliable option for managers who want balance.
11. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)
Overall: 82
Di Lorenzo is a safe pair of hands at right back, combining 79 defense with 80 physical.
The Napoli captain’s 83 pace helps him keep up with quick wingers, while 73 passing and 72 dribbling make him useful in possession. He might not be flashy, but his defensive reliability speaks for itself.
10. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)
Overall: 83
Porro is an attack-minded fullback who can help unlock defenses, thanks to his excellent 82 passing.
The Tottenham defender also boasts 79 dribbling and 78 defense. His 76 pace and 75 physical are less impressive, but his technical quality makes him a useful weapon in possession.
9. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City)
Overall: 83
Nunes brings serious speed to the right back role, with 87 pace making him one of the quickest options on this list.
With 80 passing, 79 dribbling and 78 defense, he’s an intriguing choice for attacking systems.
8. Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid)
Overall: 84
Dumfries is a physical powerhouse, with 87 physical the highest rating among these 15 players.
The Real Madrid defender also offers 82 pace and 79 dribbling, making him a handful when charging down the wing. His 78 defense is solid, while his passing and shooting leave more to be desired.
7. Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)
Overall: 84
Timber’s 83 defense makes him one of the strongest defensive options in this ranking.
The Arsenal defender adds 78 dribbling and 78 physical, giving him a nice blend of technique and strength.
6. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid)
Overall: 84
Few right backs can match Alexander-Arnold’s distribution. His 89 passing is comfortably the best in this ranking.
If you want a fullback who can pick out runners and create chances, he’s a standout choice.
5. Reece James (Chelsea)
Overall: 84
James combines strength, defensive quality and technique to deliver a well-rounded package.
The Chelsea star boasts 83 passing, 83 defense and 82 physical, making him effective at both ends of the pitch—though just 76 pace is his main limitation compared with the speedsters on this list.
4. Jules Koundé (Barcelona)
Overall: 85
Koundé is a defensive specialist, with 83 defense and 83 physical making him tough to beat.
The Barcelona star also has 82 pace and 78 dribbling, allowing him to handle quick wingers without sacrificing technical quality.
3. Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)
Overall: 85
Llorente is a fullback built for high-tempo action, boasting 91 pace—the second-highest mark in this ranking.
He also offers 83 physical, 82 dribbling and 80 passing. Add 79 defense and 79 shooting, and you have a versatile player who can fly forward, win duels and contribute in the final third.
2. Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)
Overall: 85
Laimer takes second place with a balanced mix of speed and defensive reliability.
The Bayern Munich player has 86 pace and 81 defense, alongside 78 passing and 77 dribbling. His 77 physical is solid, making him a useful option for managers who want a fullback who can defend first and join attacks when needed.
1. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)
Overall: 88
Hakimi tops the ranking with an elite blend of speed, technique and defensive ability.
Alongside his 92 pace, he offers 82 dribbling, 82 defense, 81 physical and 81 passing. His 79 shooting adds another dimension to his game, making him more than just a defender.
If you want a right back who can dominate the flank and make an impact at both ends, Hakimi is the standout choice.
EA FC 27: Best Right Backs—Ranked
Rank
Player
Club
Rating
15.
Matty Cash
Aston Villa
81
14.
Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
81
13.
Julian Ryerson
Borussia Dortmund
82
12.
Daniel Muñoz
Nottingham Forest
82
11.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli
82
10.
Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur
83
9.
Matheus Nunes
Manchester City
83
8.
Denzel Dumfries
Real Madrid
84
7.
Jurriën Timber
Arsenal
84
6.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
84
5.
Reece James
Chelsea
84
4.
Jules Koundé
Barcelona
85
3.
Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
85
2.
Konrad Laimer
Bayern Munich
85
1.
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
88
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.