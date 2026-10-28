The 15 Best Right Backs in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Finding the right fullback can make a huge difference in EA Sports FC 27.

Whether you need a pacey defender who can bomb forward, a reliable one-on-one specialist or a technically gifted player who can help dictate attacks from deep, there are plenty of options to suit different tactical setups.

This year’s highest-rated right backs offer a mix of speed, defensive solidity and attacking quality, with several established stars competing for the top spot. From dependable defenders to explosive players who can transform the right flank, there’s a profile for almost every type of team.

Here are the 15 best right backs in EA FC 27, according to the official ratings.

Best Right Backs in EA FC 27

15. Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Matty Cash is better in real life than he is in EA FC 27. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 81



Kicking off the list is Aston Villa’s Matty Cash.



The Polish defender is unlikely to feature in many teams, though. Solid but unspectacular across the board, his standout attribute is his relatively lackluster 81 pace.

14. Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool)

Jeremie Frimpong is a fan favorite in EA FC. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Overall: 81



Frimpong may be the joint lowest-rated player on this list, but his blistering pace makes him a nightmare for defenders.



The Liverpool star boasts 94 pace and 82 dribbling, perfect for explosive runs down the flank. His 72 defense and 62 physical are weaker, but if you want a fullback who can wreak havoc on the counter, Frimpong is an exciting choice.

13. Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund)

Ryerson is underrated. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Ryerson is a dependable all-rounder, with 82 physical and 78 defense making him a solid presence at the back.



The Borussia Dortmund defender also offers 77 dribbling and 76 passing. His 75 pace won’t blow anyone away, but he makes up for it with reliability on both sides of the ball.

12. Daniel Muñoz (Nottingham Forest)

Daniel Muñoz is an all-rounder. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Muñoz brings defensive steel to the right flank, backed by 80 defense and 77 physical.



He also has 77 dribbling and 76 pace, giving him a useful mix of strength and mobility. He may lack elite numbers, but he’s a reliable option for managers who want balance.

11. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Giovanni Di Lorenzo brings strong defensive stats. | Franco Romano/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Di Lorenzo is a safe pair of hands at right back, combining 79 defense with 80 physical.



The Napoli captain’s 83 pace helps him keep up with quick wingers, while 73 passing and 72 dribbling make him useful in possession. He might not be flashy, but his defensive reliability speaks for itself.

10. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)

A strong World Cup has boosted Pedro Porro’s reputation. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Porro is an attack-minded fullback who can help unlock defenses, thanks to his excellent 82 passing.



The Tottenham defender also boasts 79 dribbling and 78 defense. His 76 pace and 75 physical are less impressive, but his technical quality makes him a useful weapon in possession.

9. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City)

Matheus Nunes can get forward effectively. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Nunes brings serious speed to the right back role, with 87 pace making him one of the quickest options on this list.



With 80 passing, 79 dribbling and 78 defense, he’s an intriguing choice for attacking systems.

8. Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid)

Denzel Dumfries is one of two Madrid players on this list. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Dumfries is a physical powerhouse, with 87 physical the highest rating among these 15 players.



The Real Madrid defender also offers 82 pace and 79 dribbling, making him a handful when charging down the wing. His 78 defense is solid, while his passing and shooting leave more to be desired.

7. Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)

Jurriën Timber is a solid defender. | Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Timber’s 83 defense makes him one of the strongest defensive options in this ranking.



The Arsenal defender adds 78 dribbling and 78 physical, giving him a nice blend of technique and strength.

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid)

Trent Alexander-Arnold might get some actual minutes for your EA FC team. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Few right backs can match Alexander-Arnold’s distribution. His 89 passing is comfortably the best in this ranking.



If you want a fullback who can pick out runners and create chances, he’s a standout choice.

5. Reece James (Chelsea)

Reece James brings a bit of everything. | Rob Newell - CameraSport/Getty Images

Overall: 84



James combines strength, defensive quality and technique to deliver a well-rounded package.



The Chelsea star boasts 83 passing, 83 defense and 82 physical, making him effective at both ends of the pitch—though just 76 pace is his main limitation compared with the speedsters on this list.

4. Jules Koundé (Barcelona)

Jules Koundé is a solid all-rounder. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Koundé is a defensive specialist, with 83 defense and 83 physical making him tough to beat.



The Barcelona star also has 82 pace and 78 dribbling, allowing him to handle quick wingers without sacrificing technical quality.

3. Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)

Marcos Llorente is a speedster. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Overall: 85



Llorente is a fullback built for high-tempo action, boasting 91 pace—the second-highest mark in this ranking.



He also offers 83 physical, 82 dribbling and 80 passing. Add 79 defense and 79 shooting, and you have a versatile player who can fly forward, win duels and contribute in the final third.

2. Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)

Konrad Laimer can also play in midfield. | S. Stingl/FC Bayern/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Laimer takes second place with a balanced mix of speed and defensive reliability.



The Bayern Munich player has 86 pace and 81 defense, alongside 78 passing and 77 dribbling. His 77 physical is solid, making him a useful option for managers who want a fullback who can defend first and join attacks when needed.

1. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Achraf Hakimi is the best in the game. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi/Getty Images

Overall: 88



Hakimi tops the ranking with an elite blend of speed, technique and defensive ability.



Alongside his 92 pace, he offers 82 dribbling, 82 defense, 81 physical and 81 passing. His 79 shooting adds another dimension to his game, making him more than just a defender.



If you want a right back who can dominate the flank and make an impact at both ends, Hakimi is the standout choice.

EA FC 27: Best Right Backs—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Matty Cash Aston Villa 81 14. Jeremie Frimpong Liverpool 81 13. Julian Ryerson Borussia Dortmund 82 12. Daniel Muñoz Nottingham Forest 82 11. Giovanni Di Lorenzo Napoli 82 10. Pedro Porro Tottenham Hotspur 83 9. Matheus Nunes Manchester City 83 8. Denzel Dumfries Real Madrid 84 7. Jurriën Timber Arsenal 84 6. Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid 84 5. Reece James Chelsea 84 4. Jules Koundé Barcelona 85 3. Marcos Llorente Atlético Madrid 85 2. Konrad Laimer Bayern Munich 85 1. Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain 88