For all the sharpened barbs fired their way, Tottenham Hotspur boast an illustrious history.

The Lilywhites have won two First Division titles, eight FA Cups, four League Cups and two UEFA Cups. Even in the modern era, Spurs have won more European titles than a certain set of red-clad neighbors.

That success has been underpinned by the caliber of players to have passed through north London over the decades; world-class wingers, record-breaking goalscorers, midfield maestros and even a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Want an idea of just how much talent Spurs have had over the years? Here’s Sports Illustrated’s breakdown of the best Tottenham Hotspur players of all time.

Tottenham Legends: The Best Spurs Players of All Time

25. John White

John White died aged 27. | Evening Standard/Getty Images

John White’s story is one of those rare soccer stories that feels almost impossible to believe. In 1964, the Tottenham midfielder was playing golf at Crews Hill in Enfield when a thunderstorm struck, and White was fatally hit by lightning at just 27 years old.



The tragedy robbed his wife and two children of a husband and father, while British soccer lost a wonderfully gifted playmaker whose career had been gathering serious momentum. White had spent only five seasons at White Hart Lane, yet in that short period he had already played a major role in one of Tottenham’s greatest-ever teams.



Under Bill Nicholson, the young Scot helped Spurs win the league title, two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup, establishing himself as a crucial creative presence in a side packed with outstanding talent.



His nickname, “the Ghost,” seems almost eerily fitting in hindsight, earned for the way he could disappear from defenders’ attention before suddenly appearing in the perfect pocket of space inside the penalty area. White never got the chance to show how far his talent could take him, and that is what makes him one of British soccer’s great lost stars—a player whose potential was cut short just as he was beginning to fulfill it.

24. Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov was pure class. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Talent-wise, few players in Tottenham history have ever come close to Dimitar Berbatov. His reading of the game was extraordinary, his touch almost absurdly delicate, and his ability to manipulate the ball—whether with a perfectly weighted pass, a gentle touch around the corner or a drilled finish—made everything look ridiculously easy.



He spent plenty of his time seemingly strolling around the pitch, which some mistook for laziness, but Berbatov wasn’t playing at everyone else’s speed; he was simply three moves ahead in the chess game.



And he packed an awful lot into his two seasons in north London, scoring 46 goals, winning the League Cup and being named the club’s Player of the Season before Manchester United came calling.

23. Mousa Dembélé

Nobody could get near Mousa Dembélé. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

One of the most underrated players of the modern era, ask almost any of Mousa Dembélé’s former Spurs teammates who the best player they ever played with was, and the answer will almost certainly be the same: Mousa Dembélé.



Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama have all said it, as has former Tottenham manager Martin Jol, while former Belgium teammate Kevin De Bruyne once went even further, calling Dembélé “the best player in the world” at five-a-side.



Remarkably strong and incredibly balanced, with silky feet and an almost ridiculous ability to send opposition players the wrong way with nothing more than a drop of the shoulder—nobody seemed to be able to get near Dembélé when the ball was at his feet.



The only thing he could have done more of? Score a few more goals. Other than that, he was about as close to the perfect midfielder as you could get.

22. Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane scored Premier League goals for six clubs. | Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Robbie Keane scored goals for six different Premier League clubs, but his finest hour undoubtedly came at Tottenham, where across two spells he found the net 122 times and helped Spurs lift the League Cup in 2008.



A three-time Tottenham Player of the Year, the Irishman was one of the finest fox-in-the-box strikers the Premier League has ever seen, possessing an almost uncanny knack for drifting into the right place at the right time and, more often than not, applying the perfect final touch.

21. Cyril Knowles

Cyril Knowles was never afraid to get stuck in. | Peter Cook/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

In an era when fullbacks were generally expected to stay in their own half, particularly in old-school 4-4-2 formations, and leave the attacking to the wingers, Cyril Knowles was something of an anomaly.



The attack-minded left back, who actually began his career as a winger, loved nothing more than bombing forward to support the player ahead of him, whipping dangerous balls into the box and providing an extra outlet whenever Spurs went on the attack. He could run all day, was hugely effective in transition and, despite his attacking instincts, remained more than capable defensively, helping pioneer the kind of overlapping fullback role that has become a staple of the modern game.



And when it came to silverware, few Tottenham players could match Knowles’ haul, with the defender winning two FA Cups, two League Cups and the UEFA Cup during a Spurs career that saw him make more than 500 appearances for the club.

20. Gary Lineker

Lineker still had it at Spurs. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Gary Lineker’s spell at Tottenham came toward the end of his playing career and lasted just three years, but you certainly wouldn’t have guessed it from the numbers.



He scored 80 goals in 138 appearances, an extraordinary return for a player supposedly winding down, with the Englishman continuing to torment defenses with his trademark penalty-box poaching, exceptional spatial intelligence, impeccable timing and underrated ability in the air.



Lineker won the FA Cup with Spurs in 1991, then followed it with 28 First Division goals the following season—an incredible individual campaign that still wasn’t enough to prevent Tottenham from stumbling to a 15th-place finish before he moved to Japan to see out the final years of his playing career.

19. David Ginola

Ginola was a genius. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

At his best, David Ginola was one of—if not the—finest players in England, a breathtakingly gifted maverick whose laid-back approach could occasionally cause headaches, particularly for his own left back, who was often left covering the defensive work of two players. But when you could produce the kind of magic Ginola did, a little defensive freelancing was easily forgiven.



Signed from Newcastle in 1997, Ginola quickly became one of Tottenham’s most captivating stars, dazzling with trademark mazy runs, magical quick feet and that glorious head of long hair, while helping Spurs win the League Cup in 1999.



That year, he was rewarded with both the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards, becoming the first player in Premier League history to win both while representing a club that finished outside the top four.

18. Cliff Jones

Jones was a wizard on the wing. | Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Before Gareth Bale terrorized defenders from the left wing for Tottenham Hotspur, there was Cliff Jones.



The comparisons between the two Welshmen are hardly surprising. Like Bale, Jones was a devastatingly quick wide player with a natural eye for goal, combining explosive acceleration with relentless running and the kind of direct, fearless style that made him a nightmare to defend against.



Widely regarded as one of the outstanding players in Bill Nicholson’s famous 1960–61 double-winning side, Jones scored 159 goals in 378 appearances for Spurs.

17. Steve Perryman

Steve Perryman is Spurs’ all-time record appearance maker. | Aubrey Hart/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Steve Perryman is Tottenham’s record appearance maker, turning out for the club a remarkable 866 times between 1969 and 1986 while winning two FA Cups, serving as captain for both, along with two League Cups and two UEFA Cups.



A midfielder who later transitioned into defense, Perryman was about far more than longevity, though. Intelligent, supremely consistent and capable of performing at a high level year after year, he was rewarded for his excellence by being named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year in 1982.

16. Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe was deceptively prolific. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Jermain Defoe ranks among the highest-scoring players in Premier League history and is one of Tottenham’s greatest-ever goalscorers, finding the net 143 times for Spurs across two spells in north London, including 91 goals in the top flight.



Short in stature but enormous in attitude and ability, Defoe was as clinical as they come inside and around the penalty box, combining blistering pace with an elite, almost zero-backlift shooting technique that allowed him to unleash shots from the tightest of spaces before defenders or goalkeepers had much chance of doing anything about it.



He also formed one half of perhaps the most effective little-and-large strike partnerships in Premier League history alongside Peter Crouch, with the pair’s contrasting styles proving an unexpectedly lethal combination.

15. Chris Waddle

Chris Waddle was magic. | Bob Martin/Allsport/Getty Images

One of the great rags-to-riches stories in soccer history, Chris Waddle famously played non-league soccer while working in a sausage factory before Newcastle United came calling in 1980. Five years later, Tottenham followed suit, paying £590,000 ($760,000) for his services—a fee that would ultimately look like an absolute steal.



A mercurial winger who could also operate as an attacking midfielder, Waddle had effortless flair, dazzling dribbling ability and the sort of natural creativity that made him a nightmare for defenders. At Spurs, he quickly developed a brilliant understanding with Glenn Hoddle, and the pair became the creative heartbeat of David Pleat’s superb 1986–87 side, which finished third in the league, reached the FA Cup final and made it to the League Cup semifinals.



Waddle’s performances in north London were so impressive that Marseille eventually came calling in 1989, splashing out £4.5 million ($5.8 million) to bring him to France. The fee was a British record at the time and made Waddle the third-most-expensive player in the world, behind only Diego Maradona and Ruud Gullit—a remarkable rise for a man who not long before had been making sausage seasoning.

14. Luka Modrić

Modric made his name at Spurs. | Scott Heavey/Bongarts/Getty Images

Only one player to have ever represented Tottenham Hotspur has gone on to win the Ballon d’Or: Luka Modrić.



And while the Croatian, of course, claimed the prize during his trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid, it was in N17 that he first established himself as one of the finest midfielders on the planet.



After a difficult start, during which his role was unclear, injuries disrupted his progress and some questioned his value, Modrić soon became the heartbeat of the team, pulling the strings from midfield with his wonderful passing range, tricky feet and eye for goal from distance.



Spurs fended off suitors for years before Real Madrid finally came calling in 2012, but ultimately, Tottenham were lucky to get four brilliant years out of a player who was clearly a cut above almost everyone around him on a struggling team.

13. Hugo Lloris

Lloris made 447 appearances for Spurs. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

No player ever won more caps for their country while representing Tottenham Hotspur than Hugo Lloris, who served as France’s No. 1 for more than a decade.



He won the World Cup with Les Bleus in 2018, but was unable to replicate that success with Spurs, with his time in the capital ultimately trophyless. Tottenham would undoubtedly have fared far worse without him, though.



Blessed with lightning-fast reflexes, quick off his line and an excellent command of his area, Lloris was a superb goalkeeper and a natural leader, with his fierce competitive streak sometimes boiling over—most famously when he was involved in a heated confrontation with Son Heung-min.



For Lloris, though, it was never personal; it was simply a reflection of just how badly he wanted Tottenham to succeed.

12. Bobby Smith

Smith was clinical in front of goal. | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

One of only three Tottenham players to surpass the 200-goal mark for the club, Bobby Smith was an integral part of Bill Nicholson’s legendary double-winning side of 1960–61, forming a devastating partnership with Jimmy Greaves that ranks among the greatest and most prolific strike duos English soccer has ever produced.



Where Smith was the old-fashioned, physical center forward, Greaves brought the pace, movement and skill—making them a near-perfect complement to one another.



Smith was also a man for the big occasion, scoring in the FA Cup finals of both 1961 and 1962 as Spurs lifted the trophy on each occasion, beating Leicester City and Burnley respectively.

11. Gary Mabbutt

Gary Mabbutt would team up with the Dulux dog in his post-playing career. | Steve Lindsell/Offside/Getty Images

Gary Mabbutt joined Tottenham from Bristol Rovers in 1982 and remained at White Hart Lane until his retirement in 1998, making a remarkable 611 appearances for the club—second only to Steve Perryman on Spurs’ all-time appearance list.



A UEFA Cup and later FA Cup winner with Tottenham, Mabbutt became a genuine fan favorite thanks to his extraordinary dependability, with few players ever more reliable in a Spurs shirt, while his versatility allowed him to excel in both defense and midfield. More than anything, though, supporters loved him for the way he wore his heart on his sleeve, giving everything for the badge every time he stepped onto the pitch.



His longevity and consistency were all the more remarkable given that he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a teenager.

10. Ledley King

Ledley King’s career was hampered by injuries. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It’s difficult to know just how high Ledley King could have climbed had recurring injuries not so brutally interrupted his career, because at his peak, the Tottenham legend was quite simply one of the finest center backs in the Premier League.



King had everything: exceptional reading of the game, recovery pace, physical strength and aerial dominance, coupled with a calmness and quality on the ball that made him far more than a traditional stopper.



The injuries eventually became so severe that King often couldn’t train between games, yet he continued performing at the highest level, leading Harry Redknapp to famously call him an “absolute freak.”



And that might be the best way to describe him—a freakishly gifted defender whose career could have been so much greater had his body allowed it.

9. Dave Mackay

“Iron Man” Mackay. | Terry Disney/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The heartbeat of Tottenham’s 1960–61 league and FA Cup double-winning side, Dave Mackay was an all-action, box-to-box midfielder who could do it all, from breaking up opposition attacks and winning the ball to driving Spurs forward and finishing moves himself.



What really made him a fan favorite, though, was his lung-busting work rate and ferocious mentality. Few opponents ever fancied messing with Mackay, whose relentless aggression and never-say-die attitude earned him the perfect nickname: “Iron Man.”

8. Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne was a genius. | Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images

Paul Gascoigne was a soccer genius, and as is so often the case with genius, there came a little chaos with it.



The English midfielder possessed the sort of natural gifts you simply cannot teach on a training ground, seeing passes, touches and ways of moving the ball that other players couldn’t even imagine, operating in a realm occupied by only the likes of Diego Maradona and other true greats.



His spell at Spurs was relatively short, but he packed it with moments of brilliance: spectacular goals, including that unforgettable long-range free kick against Arsenal in the 1991 FA Cup semifinal; silky footwork; outrageous passes and the sort of flair that had supporters rising from their seats every time he got on the ball.



Ultimately, injuries and a highly publicized, controversial transfer to Lazio brought his time in north London to an end, but while it lasted, Gazza was an absolute joy to watch.

7. Pat Jennings

Good luck getting past those. | Fresco/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

No goalkeeper in Tottenham history has made more appearances for the club than Pat Jennings, who turned out a remarkable 590 times between 1964 and 1977.



A three-time Ballon d’Or nominee, FWA Footballer of the Year in 1972–73 and PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 1975–76, the Irishman was certainly adept at keeping the ball out of the net, combining superb positional sense and supreme calmness with one rather extraordinary physical attribute: absolutely enormous hands.



According to the Irish Daily Mail, Jennings needed size 11 gloves and had hands an inch and a quarter larger than those of England great Gordon Banks. So big were they that there’s even an exhibit at the Irish Football Association’s museum in Belfast where you can compare your hands to Jennings’—safe to say, yours won’t be bigger.

6. Gareth Bale

Bale transformed himself at Spurs. | AMA/Corbis/Getty Images

Gareth Bale’s transformation at Tottenham was truly remarkable.



Once considered something of a bad omen after Spurs failed to win any of the first 24 Premier League matches he featured in, Bale’s switch from left back to left wing under Harry Redknapp changed his career forever.



Armed with devastating pace, a wicked left foot and a newfound license to attack, Bale went from a pacy, if somewhat overhyped, defender into a truly devastating world-class winger, so good that Real Madrid came calling and paid a then-world-record fee for him in 2013.



At the Bernabéu, he would go on to win five Champions League titles, score in three finals and cement his status as one of the greatest British players of his generation. Just imagine what he might have achieved had Spurs managed to keep him around a little longer.

5. Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min had a devastating partnership with Harry Kane. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Son Heung-min’s partnership with Harry Kane is the stuff of Premier League folklore, with the pair combining for a record 47 goals in England’s top flight during their time together at Tottenham.



That only begins to tell the story of just how devastating they were as a duo, though, or how brilliant Son was in his own right. Their link-up play was almost telepathic, with the two seemingly able to find each other without even looking, regularly exchanging sublime first-time passes over or through opposition defenses.



Kane may have been the more clinical finisher, but Son possessed something equally dangerous: the ability to change a game in the blink of an eye, whether with a thunderous long-range strike or a mazy run past multiple defenders before calmly slotting home. His incredible solo goal against Burnley in 2020, which won the Puskás Award, remains the perfect example of just how devastating Son could be even without his favorite partner in crime.

4. Jimmy Greaves

Greaves is a Spurs icon. | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Jimmy Greaves started his career at Chelsea, but it was at Tottenham where he truly became a legend, scoring 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970—enough to make him Spurs’ all-time leading scorer until a certain striker finally surpassed him in 2023.



A two-time FA Cup winner with the club, Greaves was the definition of a clinical finisher, blessed with great pace and an uncanny knack for being in exactly the right place at exactly the right time.



He also finished third in the 1963 Ballon d’Or and won the World Cup with England in 1966, making him one of only four Tottenham players to lift the trophy while representing the club.

3. Glenn Hoddle

Hoddle was such a talented player. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Glenn Hoddle was ahead of his time.



A supreme technician, he possessed an exceptional passing range, was equally comfortable off either foot and had the vision and intelligence to spot opportunities others simply couldn’t see. In an era that often valued physicality over finesse, Hoddle stood out as a player who seemed to be operating a few moves ahead of everyone else.



A true Tottenham Hotspur legend, he scored 110 goals in 490 appearances for the club, helping Spurs win two FA Cups and the UEFA Cup, while establishing himself as one of the most naturally gifted players ever to pull on the famous white shirt.



Let’s just try to forget the small matter of him later joining—and eventually managing—Chelsea.

2. Danny Blanchflower

Blanchflower was Spurs through-and-through. | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It is nothing of the kind. The game is about glory, it is about doing things in style and with a flourish, about going out and beating the other lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom,” once said Tottenham great Danny Blanchflower.



And that wasn’t just something he said—it was a philosophy Blanchflower lived by throughout a decade representing and captaining Spurs, establishing himself as an intelligent defensive midfielder renowned for his immaculate passing, exceptional reading of the game and ability to dictate the tempo, qualities that made him seem almost like a Spanish midfielder decades before that style became fashionable.



The success followed, too, with Blanchflower captaining Spurs to their historic league and FA Cup double in 1960–61, while also being named FWA Footballer of the Year twice and earning three Ballon d’Or nominations.

1. Harry Kane

Kane was a goal machine for Spurs. | Daniel Leal Olivas/Pool/Getty Images

Putting a player who never won a trophy at the top of a club’s all-time best-player list may seem strange, but in Harry Kane’s case, it certainly wasn’t his fault.



In fact, it makes his record all the more remarkable.



Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, Kane overcame a slow start to his career to become one of the most devastating finishers England—and indeed world soccer—has ever produced, carrying Spurs through a prolonged period of mediocrity with a ridiculous level of consistency and individual brilliance up top.



Had his supporting cast been stronger, there’s little doubt his trophy cabinet would have been, too, but that shouldn’t detract from just how much of a Tottenham icon Kane became.