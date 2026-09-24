The Best Young Center Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked

Building a dominant team in EA Sports FC 27 Career Mode starts at the back.

A great center back can make the difference between a team that constantly leaks goals and one that feels almost impossible to break down. And with modern attacks relying heavily on pace, movement and diagonal runs, defenders need far more than strength alone.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of young talent in this edition of EA FC.

We’ve rounded up 10 center backs aged 23 or younger, all valued at less than $40 million, who combine strong current ratings with plenty of room to develop.

Honorable Mentions

Josh Acheampong could be a great Career Mode signing. | Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Before we get into the top 10, there are several other young center backs worth keeping on your scouting list.

Vitor Reis of Manchester City, Sergi Domínguez of Dinamo Zagreb, Jaydee Canvot of Crystal Palace, Josh Acheampong of Chelsea, Bruno Ogbus of SC Freiburg, Yarek Gasiorowski of PSV, Nobel Mendy of Hull City, Jarell Quansah of Bayer Leverkusen, António Silva of Bournemouth and Konstantinos Koulierakis of AS Roma all deserve a mention.

They may not quite make the top 10, but with youth, potential and manageable valuations on their side, any of them could develop into a useful long-term option for the right Career Mode project.

Best Young Center Backs to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

10. Ruud Nijstad (FC Twente)

Ruud Nijstad has a bright future in EA FC and real life. | MTB/MB Media/Getty Images

Rating: 70

Potential: 86



Ruud Nijstad might be the ultimate project player.



At only 18, he’s the youngest player on the list and starts with a modest 70 rating. But his 86 potential makes him a fascinating prospect, particularly because left-footed center backs are always useful commodities.



His 77 acceleration is already a major advantage, giving him a physical head start over some of the other young defenders here. And at just $4.4 million, there’s very little financial risk.

9. Seny Koumbassa (Toulouse)

Seny Koumbassa isn’t the quickest but has room to grow. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Rating: 71

Potential: 86



Seny Koumbassa’s obvious weakness is his pace, which is just 57. His speed and acceleration need significant development before he can consistently deal with quicker attackers.



Give him time, though, and that $4.8 million investment could look like a bargain a few seasons down the line. Standing at a towering 6'4", Koumbassa already has solid defensive and physical attributes, giving you a strong foundation to build on as he develops.

8. Zeno Debast (Sporting CP)

Zeno Debast is one of Sporting’s many young stars. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 86



Zeno Debast is one of the more versatile options available.



Capable of also playing as a central or defensive midfielder, he is extremely comfortable on the ball, making him a great choice for players who prefer to build from the back.



The main area to work on is his acceleration, but once developed, Debast has the potential to become an elite defender.

7. Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Giorgio Scalvini has long been a favorite in EA FC. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Rating: 79

Potential: 86



Giorgio Scalvini has been a popular Career Mode target for several editions now, and EA FC 27 gives you another reason to consider him.



The Italian is already rated 79 at 22 years old, making him one of the most immediately useful defenders on the list. He can also develop to 86 and offers a well-rounded profile, including enough pace to avoid being completely exposed against quicker attackers.



He’s no longer exactly a hidden gem, but if you want a young center back who can contribute immediately while still having room to improve, Scalvini remains a very safe bet.

6. Joel Ordoñez (Club Brugge)

One of European soccer’s brightest prospects. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 86



Joel Ordoñez offers a combination of physicality and composure that makes him particularly appealing.



The Ecuadorian center back has an impressive 86 strength, giving him plenty of muscle when battling opposing forwards. He’s also comfortable in possession, with 75 short passing allowing him to help start attacks rather than simply clearing his lines.

5. Pietro Comuzzo (Torino)

Pietro Comuzzo is on loan at Torino from Fiorentina. | Torino FC 1906/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 86



Pietro Comuzzo has plenty of potential, with his defending and physical attributes already good enough to be useful straight out of the box. His scanned face is also a nice bonus for players who like their Career Mode squads to feel a little more authentic.



The main catch is his availability. The Italian is currently on loan at Torino, so you may have to wait before bringing him into your squad permanently.



For clubs planning ahead, though, Comuzzo is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

4. Jérémy Jacquet (Liverpool)

Jérémy Jacquet is already a star. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 86



Just as in real life, Jérémy Jacquet is a star in EA FC 27.



He has a high ceiling, is superb in the air and is a solid passer, with his only real drawback being his acceleration, which is rated at just 57. Fortunately, that can be improved with the right development plan.



However, having only recently joined Liverpool, Jacquet can be difficult to prise away. His value and wages make a permanent move tricky, meaning a loan could be your best bet if you want to get him into your squad early on.

3. Karim Coulibaly (Strasbourg)

Karim Coulibaly joined Strasbourg in the summer. | Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images

Rating: 73

Potential: 87



Karim Coulibaly might be one of the most interesting projects on the entire list.



The 19-year-old already stands at 6'3" tall and possesses strong defensive attributes, giving him the physical foundation to become a dominant center back.



His current 73 rating means he’s not quite ready to be the defensive leader of a Champions League contender, but his 87 potential tells you where this is heading. The areas that need the most work are his speed and stamina, but given his age and relatively low price, there’s plenty of time to develop them.



For clubs willing to be patient, Coulibaly could become a monster.

2. Jon Martín (Real Sociedad)

Jon Martín has plenty of room to grow. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 87



If aerial dominance is high on your list of priorities, Jon Martín is an intriguing option.



The Real Sociedad defender has an impressive 84 jumping and 80 heading, giving him the tools to become a serious threat at both ends of the pitch.



The obvious weakness is his pace. He’s a little sluggish compared to some of the other young defenders here, so improving his physical attributes should be one of your first development priorities.



For a manager using a back three or five and looking for a libero-style center back, however, Martín could be an excellent fit.

1. Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart)

Finn Jeltsch can become a beast in EA FC 27. | Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 87



Finn Jeltsch has almost everything you could want in a young center back.



The 19-year-old is already rated 75 and stands 6'2", giving him a useful presence in aerial duels. He also has surprisingly good pace for a player of his size and rating, meaning he shouldn’t be completely exposed when opposing forwards try to beat him for speed.



His relatively modest value also makes him a realistic target for clubs that don’t have an unlimited budget.

EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Center Backs

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Ruud Nijstad FC Twente 18 70 86 $4.4m 9. Seny Koumbassa Toulouse 19 71 86 $4.8m 8. Zeno Debast Sporting CP 22 78 86 $33.9m 7. Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta 22 79 86 $38.0m 6. Joel Ordoñez Club Brugge 22 76 86 $17.8m 5. Pietro Comuzzo Torino 21 75 86 $13.8m 4. Jérémy Jacquet Liverpool 20 77 86 $24.7m 3. Karim Coulibaly RC Strasbourg 19 73 87 $8.1m 2. Jon Martín Real Sociedad 20 78 87 $33.4m 1. Finn Jeltsch Stuttgart 19 75 87 $14.4m