The Best Young Right Wingers/Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked

Right-sided attackers are becoming increasingly important in EA Sports FC 27, particularly with the introduction of new diagonal runs in behind the defense.

If you’re building a team in Career Mode, having a young player who can stretch the pitch, beat defenders and contribute goals could make a huge difference.

For this list, we’ve focused on players aged 23 or under with an in-game value below $40 million. That means some of the biggest young stars—including Lamine Yamal, Désiré Doué, Yan Diomande and Rayan Cherki—don’t make the cut.

Honorable Mentions

Sávio has bags of potential in EA FC 27. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

There are plenty of other young right-sided attackers worth considering if the 10 names below aren’t available. Carlos Forbs at Club Brugge and Chemsdine Talbi of Sunderland offer affordable alternatives, while Tottenham’s Sávio and Barcelona’s Roony Bardghji provide more high-profile options.

Oumar Camara of Vitória SC and Cavan Sullivan at Philadelphia Union are intriguing younger projects, while Everton’s Tyler Dibling and Manchester United’s Shea Lacey could also develop into dangerous wide players.

Finally, Oscar Bobb of Fulham and Diego Moreira at AC Milan round out the honorable mentions, giving Career Mode managers plenty of additional options to explore.

With the right training and playing time, these young right wingers and midfielders could develop into some of the most dangerous attackers in your EA Sports FC 27 Career Mode.

Best Young Central Right Wingers/Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

10. Ibrahim Mbaye (Aston Villa)

Ibrahim Mbaye joined Villa in the summer. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 86



Mbaye is one of the younger options on this list. The 18-year-old has the tools to develop into a dangerous wide attacker, with his blistering pace and his 84 shot making him a serious goal threat.



That makes him particularly appealing if you like your wingers cutting inside and testing the goalkeeper from distance.

9. William Gomes (Porto)

William Gomes is rapid. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 86



Gomes is a lightning-quick winger who combines pace with a useful shooting ability. His lack of physical strength can make life difficult when he’s matched up against bigger defenders, however.

8. Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Yankuba Minteh. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Rating: 80

Potential: 86



Minteh is probably the most immediately useful player on this list. With an 80 overall rating, he is already capable of starting for plenty of Career Mode teams, while his combination of pace, flair and dribbling makes him a nightmare for defenders.



There is one glaring weakness, though: his 47 strength. Put him up against a powerful fullback or center back and he can struggle physically, so you’ll need to lean into his speed and agility rather than trying to win battles through sheer force.

7. Ethan Nwaneri (Borussia Dortmund)

Ethan Nwaneri is on loan at Dortmund. | Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 86



Nwaneri is another player you’ll need to plan ahead for, as he’s currently away from Arsenal on loan. That could actually work in your favor, though, with Bukayo Saka firmly established on Arsenal’s right side, potentially making Nwaneri a more attainable signing when he returns.



His biggest weakness is his 66 stamina, which means he’ll run out of energy quickly without some serious development work. Fix that issue and his 86 potential starts to look particularly appealing.

6. Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina)

Franco Mastantuono is thriving in Italy. | Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 86



Mastantuono remains one of the most intriguing young players in the game, although you’ll need to be patient if you want to bring him into your squad immediately.



The Argentine has excellent agility and plenty of technical quality, but his lack of physical strength is an obvious area for development. He’s currently on loan at Fiorentina, meaning you’ll also have to wait before trying to make your move.

5. Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace)

Anan Khalaili. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 87



Khalaili offers a nice combination of stamina, pace and crossing ability. His 83 stamina means you won’t have to worry too much about him fading late in matches, while his speed makes him a useful outlet on the right.



If you like supplying a traditional target striker with plenty of crosses, he could be an especially useful addition. The downside is his relatively high price compared with some of the other players on this list.

4. Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica)

Gianluca Prestianni is an Argentina international. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 87



Prestianni is an excellent option for managers who love having a winger take on defenders one-on-one. His acceleration, agility and balance make him particularly effective when attacking from wide areas.



There is one obvious drawback: his 71 stamina. He can be devastating when fresh, but you’ll need to manage his minutes carefully if you want him to remain effective for the full 90.

3. Assane Diao (Como)

Assane Diao is one of the fastest players in EA FC 27. | Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 87



Diao brings exactly what you’d expect from a winger: pace. He’s one of the fastest players on this list and can become a genuine goalscoring threat if you push him further forward.



With 79 finishing and 74 long shots, there is already plenty to work with. His preferred right foot does mean he isn’t naturally suited to cutting inside from the right, however, so keep that in mind when deciding how you want to use him.

2. Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich)

Lennart Karl is already a regular for Bayern Munich. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 88



Karl is one of the most exciting young talents coming out of Germany and has plenty of tools to develop into a star. His dribbling ability and flair make him dangerous when taking on defenders, while he is arguably more effective as a creator than a pure goalscorer.



His pace could also use some improvement, but with an 88 potential rating, he’s certainly worth investing in if you’re looking for a long-term project.

1. Geovany Quenda (Chelsea)

Geovany Quenda. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 88



If raw speed is what you’re after, Quenda is one of the most exciting options available. The Portuguese winger already boasts an outstanding 88 acceleration at just 19 years old, giving him everything he needs to blow past defenders.



His finishing, shot power and long-range shooting still need work, though, so don’t expect him to be a complete attacking threat straight away. Chelsea’s asking price is also surprisingly manageable, although his wages could make negotiations a little more complicated.

EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Right Wingers/Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Ibrahim Mbaye Aston Villa 18 76 86 $18.2m 9. William Gomes Porto 20 77 86 $26.2m 8. Yankuba Minteh Brighton & Hove Albion 21 80 86 $38.8m 7. Ethan Nwaneri Borussia Dortmund 19 75 86 $13.7m 6. Franco Mastantuono Fiorentina 18 77 86 $25.0m 5. Anan Khalaili Crystal Palace 21 78 87 $35.9m 4. Gianluca Prestianni Benfica 20 75 87 $17.4m 3. Assane Diao Como 20 76 87 $18.7m 2. Lennart Karl Bayern Munich 18 77 88 $25.0m 1. Geovany Quenda Chelsea 19 76 88 $20.4m