You might be thinking, “Who is B.J. Callaghan?” and that would be an entirely valid question.

No, he does not possess worldwide stardom like Pep Guardiola or extensive experience on the international stage like Roberto Martínez, two glitzy candidates at top of U.S. Soccer’s list to replace Mauricio Pochettino as manager of the U.S. men’s national team. Nevertheless, Callaghan could be the team’s most promising potential successor.

The 45-year-old out of Ventnor City, N.J. has taken Nashville SC to unprecedented heights since assuming managerial duties midway through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. Callaghan, the program’s second-ever manager, transformed the Tennessee side from an afterthought expansion team into a league powerhouse in just two full seasons at the helm.

In 2025, Callaghan set several club records, including the most single-season wins (22 all competition) and the longest unbeaten streak (15 all competitions). He also led the Boys in Gold to their first-ever trophy: the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

That season’s success would soon be overshadowed by the 2026 regular season, when Nashville became the single greatest regular season team in MLS history.

They surpassed Inter Miami’s 2024 squad (74) for the highest points tally in MLS regular season history (77) and also set league records for the most wins (23), fewest losses (3), points per game (2.26), win percentage (79.4), fewest goals conceded (25) and the largest Supporters’ Shield points margin (13). Heading into the MLS Cup playoffs, Nashville have sustained the highest form of excellence and are the clear favorite to hoist the coveted MLS Cup come Dec. 18.

Callaghan’s quick ascendance in Tennessee cannot be overlooked, demonstrating a unique capacity to actualize a team’s maximum potential in virtually no time at all; however, his recent MLS track record is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what he would bring to the USMNT table.

An American With USMNT Experience

Callaghan has years of experience within U.S. Soccer. | Carlos Gonzalez/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Callaghan comes with years of experience within the U.S. Soccer Federation, joining the USMNT as an assistant manager and analyst under Gregg Berhalter back in 2019. He remained with the Stars and Stripes even after Berhalter’s contract expiration in 2022 and served as the team’s interim manager for just over a month in the summer of 2023 before Berhalter was eventually reinstated.

During that brief span, he saw out four wins, three draws and zero losses and led the USMNT to the 2023 Concacaf Nations League title, surmounting both Mexico and Canada in the process. His debut match on the touchline was the 3–0 victory over Mexico in the tournament semifinals, becoming the first USMNT manager since 1934 to win their debut match against Mexico. The team then overwhelmed Canada 2–0 in the final. Callaghan did not fare as well in the Concacaf Gold Cup the following month, though, seeing the USMNT fall to Panama on penalties in the semifinals.

“Having that opportunity to lead the national team at that period of time, I think probably was that push that you need to know that you're ready,” Callaghan told MLS in 2025. “I feel a tremendous amount of gratitude—I was in the safest environment that you could step into, being a head coach, because I had worked with all of those people.”

His years within U.S. Soccer, first behind the scenes and then on the touchline for competitive action, would lay a tremendous foundation for him as Pochettino’s successor.

Callaghan’s Tactical Style, Commitment to Youth Development

Callaghan’s style would complement the USMNT’s identity. | Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Callaghan inherited a defensively solid Nashville side; however, he has since turned the Boys in Gold into a braver, more high-press version of themselves. They are more willing to take chances and are more creative in attack, relying on dynamic fluidity throughout the center of the pitch and vertical motions to do so.

It is a style that combines elegance with ambition and one that could map well onto the USMNT’s current team identity.

Pochettino’s demonstrated heavy investment in youth talents this fall—calling up 13 uncapped players, including eight teenagers, several of whom dominated on the international stage and proved themselves as the future of the federation. Perhaps the most promising aspect of Callaghan’s style is his equal commitment to youth development.

Prior to joining U.S. Soccer, Callaghan was at the Philadelphia Union, serving as the first-team assistant between 2014 and 2019. He played a pivotal role in the developmental of several future USMNT stars, including Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty and Brenden Aaronson, all of whom were Union academy players.

In fact, Callaghan felt he was growing right alongside them as manager. “You know how the club takes risks on young players, that’s what the philosophy is? They also take risks on young coaches,” Callaghan told the Union in 2019.

He understands the importance of nurturing these relationships, meaning he would poised to advance all the hard work Pochettino did to uncover and trial the nation’s budding stars.

Callaghan is currently under contract with Nashville through the 2028–29 season. However, U.S. Soccer might be smart to pry him away.