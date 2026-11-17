U.S. Soccer’s pursuit of the legendary Pep Guardiola was unsurprisingly short-lived, but U.S. men’s national team icon Tim Howard urged the federation to now go after former Belgium and Portugal boss Roberto Martínez instead.

Back in August, a managerial search would have seemed laughable for the USMNT. Mauricio Pochettino, who just led the Stars and Stripes to a round of 16 finish at the 2026 World Cup, inked a new four-year deal that kept him at the helm through the 2030 edition.

But an approach from Manchester United in November changed everything. In the blink of an eye, Pochettino severed his ties with U.S. Soccer to replace the recently departed Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, leaving the USMNT scrambling for a replacement.

The federation aimed big with Guardiola, but the former Manchester City boss reportedly has no interest in ending his sabbatical early. There’s still a handful of exciting candidates to consider for the open position, but Howard emphatically backed Martínez.

Roberto Martínez exited Portugal after the 2026 World Cup. | Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

“Roberto Martínez, he’s the most brilliant football mind I’ve ever been around,” Howard said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. “So I would say and people at U.S. Soccer will hear this: I honestly hand on heart think you’re absolutely absurd, U.S. Soccer, if he is not your top one or two candidates.

“Do not pass Roberto Martínez by. Please don’t. U.S Soccer, whether it’s Dan [Helfrich] or JT [Baton] or Gooch [Oguchi Onyewu], all guys I know, please.

“He has got to be top two candidates. And for me he’s one.”

Howard: Hiring Martínez Is a ‘No-Brainer’

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Roberto Martínez found success at Portugal. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Martínez has been out of a job since his time ended with Portugal following the 2026 World Cup. The 53-year-old comes with an impressive résumé, both at the club level and the international level.

Howard spoke at length about Martínez’s success at Wigan Athletic, where he helped the team overcome Manchester City to win the 2013 FA Cup. He then touched on his time playing under the Portuguese at Everton, highlighting his ability to “teach players to get tactical,” as well as the competitiveness he instilled at all areas on the pitch.

“Oh, then by the way, he coached two massive, massive national teams: Belgium with their golden generation, big players, and Portugal,” Howard continued. “And by the way, he handled [Cristiano] Ronaldo. And if anyone thinks Ronaldo’s easy to handle, ask their most recent manager.”

Howard is referring to Ronaldo’s public bust-up with Martínez’s successor Jorge Jesus, who infamously benched the forward during the September-October international break, prompting a fiery exit from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo then abruptly retired from the international stage.

“He guided it expertly. He knows World Cups. He knows club football. He knows players. It’s a no-brainer for me. And you can see by the way I’m speaking,” Howard finished.

Martínez Comes With Some Red Flags

Roberto Martínez has a fairly empty trophy cabinet. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Everything Howard said is true, especially Martínez’s ability to manage big-name players. But the American skipped over some pretty alarming aspects of the manager’s past tenures on the international stage.

Martínez was handed Belgium’s golden generation that included the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany, all in their primes. The team never reached a final, let alone won a single trophy, in the eight years he was in charge.

He then took over Portugal in January 2023 and had a bit more success in terms of silverware; Martínez led Ronaldo & Co. to the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League title, a run that ended with the team beating Spain on penalties.

But when it came to the 2026 World Cup, Portugal fell wildly flat, crashing out of the tournament in the round of 16 to eventual champion Spain. The headlines put most of the blame on Ronaldo, but the team’s other superstars, like Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes, were just as ineffective.

If Martínez couldn’t get the most out of two star-studded squads, it’s hard to put a lot of faith in his ability to take the USMNT to new heights, especially with the wealth of young, unproven talent coming through the ranks.