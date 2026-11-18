The Mauricio Pochettino era of the U.S. men’s national team has officially come to an end. The Argentine manager rolled his black suitcase out of TQL Stadium on Tuesday night, headed to the airport for an overnight flight to England, where—bleary-eyed—he has already begun his tenure at Manchester United.

The 2–0 win over Haiti in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals was Pochettino’s final hoorah on the USMNT’s touchline, two years of service commemorated with a slow lap around the Cincinnati pitch while the speakers blared the team’s quintessentially American victory song, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The USMNT now shifts focus to life post-Pochettino and the formidable task of finding his replacement. It is a reality the players certainly didn’t anticipate so soon after the 54-year-old signed a new long-term contract with U.S. Soccer but one nonetheless already at their doorstep.

But as the team confronts its unknown future, there is no cause for concern. The USMNT will be just fine without Pochettino, no matter who succeeds him on the touchline. Not because Pochettino’s impact in the States was minor, but rather, because it was so profound.

Pochettino Leaves Several Parting Gifts

Pochettino left the USMNT in a strong position. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino’s negotiations with United may have been a whirlwind, finalized in just days amid the spare moments between the training and film sessions he ran for the USMNT; however, by the time of his departure, he made sure the Americans were set up in the best possible way for the future.

Tuesday’s result extended the USMNT’s win streak to six games, including the massive victories over Concacaf rivals Mexico and Canada last month. The team has yet to lose or draw post-World Cup, scoring a whopping 20 goals across that span while only conceding three. The Stars and Stripes haven’t experienced such a spell of wins since the summer of 2021, when they won nine games in a row. Pochettino’s successor will be greeted by a team accustomed to winning big.

“We have instilled this culture of winning,” star center back Chris Richards said on Monday. “... For us, it’s going out there business as usual. We know that if we play to our ability, whatever [starting] 11 comes on the pitch, we’ll get the job done.”

Not only is the USMNT currently on a dominant run of form, but Pochettino also made certain to lock down several of its brightest stars for the future. Last month, the manager conducted a sweeping investigation of the nation’s most promising talents, calling up 12 newcomers, including eight teenagers, to the extended September-October camp.

“The one thing Pochettino really came into this federation with was a lot of ambition, a lot of goals not just for this team but also for the future of this team,” Richards added. “You’ve seen these last two camps, a lot of young guys coming up. I think it’s really important because obviously the national team is the best players in the country right now, but there is a future after this.”

Pochettino called up several youngsters last month, including Cavan Sullivan (center) and Peyton Miller (far left). | Alex Menendez/USSF/Getty Images

Several of those youngsters absolutely dazzled on the international stage and earned subsequent senior call ups for the November camp, where Pochettino officially cap-tied them to the USMNT. On Saturday, the Argentine gave minutes to 18-year-old American-Polish striker Julian Hall, 17-year-old American-French-German winger Mathis Albert, 17-year-old American-Albanian midfielder Adri Mehmeti and 19-year-old American-Uruguayan striker Justin Ellis.

Pochettino did more of the same on Tuesday, ensuring those players can only don red, white and blue from here on out. He gave minutes to 20-year-old American-Peruvian-Venezuelan goalkeeper Diego Kochen, 19-year-old American-Haitian center back Neil Pierre, 17-year-old American-German-Bangladeshi forward Cavan Sullivan and 22-year-old American-Colombian midfielder Santiago Castañeda.

Perhaps the most important parting gift Pochettino left the USMNT was a clear-cut starting XI, at last detailing the perfect lineup to plug the team’s previous positional weaknesses. He used the same lineup in both competitive affairs against Haiti, designating center back Auston Trusty as the worthy partner to Chris Richards and successor to veteran captain Tim Ream. Meanwhile, Kochen is the clear starter between the sticks.

Pochettino’s successor will not only inherit a winning team, but also a clear plan for the future and a designated starting XI for the present.

The Pochettino Legacy Lives On

The foundation for success has been laid. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino took two years to mold an entirely new team identity for the USMNT, curating a sense of self that every American player has come to rally around.

The identity is the product of Pochettino embracing uniquely American sentiments while also instilling his South American style. When he blended the two together, they formed the perfect marriage.

The combination of the fiery “We’re American, we don’t take s---“ attitude and the spirited South American style of play turned the USMNT into the ultimate aggressor—a tactical ingenuity that reached perfection at the home World Cup. Especially in the group stage, the players were systematic, relentless predators, advancing up the pitch in quick succession with dynamic, vertical movements—not recklessly, but resolutely.

“The aggression, the fight, Pochettino brings that South American spirit that we’ve been missing,” USMNT veteran winger Timothy Weah said right before the tournament. “We’ve always been the good guys, so it’s nice being on the other end and being the aggressor a bit.”

The USMNT has since become defined by this swagger and competitive nature. These characteristics are now so instinctual that the team plays with a chip on its shoulder even in the midst of thrashing a minnow like Haiti.

The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals tie was essentially decided after the first leg 6–0’s result; however, the USMNT maintained its ingrained intensity, bringing the same energy and front-footed aggression into the second leg.

“We don’t think it’s going to be an easy game just because we have a 6–0 goal difference right now,” USMNT star midfielder Weston McKennie said Monday. “We’re going to go into it just like the last game, with the determination to win.”

The team immediately hounded Haiti from the opening whistle, generating three shots in the first four minutes alone. There was a sense of urgency from the players as if the aggregate scoreline really read 0–0. They found ways to push their creativity, exploit pockets of space and get high up the pitch.

The fullbacks, Antonee Robinson and Alex Freeman, consistently stayed high and wide to the touchline, which allowed the midfielders to create controlled chaos through the center of the pitch. It was a lot to ask of the midfielders, who were conducting big horizontal switches when not probing vertically; however, they don’t know any different at this point.

In the fleeting moments without possession, their high press was systematic and intimidating, and in counter attacks, everyone—even striker Hall—worked tirelessly to get back on defense.

Even in the lowest of stakes, the USMNT has become accustomed to playing this way. It is a foundation Pochettino laid, and it is now fully set. With Pochettino’s departure, it will be up to the players themselves to sustain their identity, a responsibility they know they can handle.

“I think between the players, that is just something that we can continue, holding each other accountable, holding each responsibile for the things we do on and off the field,” McKennie added.

Star forward Christian Pulisic agreed, telling TNT Sports after Tuesday’s match: “We have such a good foundation. Nothing crazy is going to change. I think whoever comes in, we’ll find a way to make it work. We’re excited.”