Bold Transfer Warning Sends Real Madrid’s Summer Plans Into a Tailspin

Real Madrid’s top priority this summer is signing a center back, but Como manage Cesc Fàbregas says former Castilla standout Jacobo Ramón is not on the table.

Ramón is enjoying a breakthrough campaign with the Serie A outfit, becoming a regular in Fàbregas’s XI as Como battle to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The 21-year-old previously spent his entire career at Real Madrid, where he only made six appearances for the first team before making the move to Italy last summer.

His impressive form in 2025–26 has captured Los Blancos’ attention amid their pursuit for defensive reinforcements, especially since Ramón’s $2.9 million (€2.5 million) deal contains a buy-back clause. But Fàbregas shut down any potential transfer for the defender.

“Jacobo Ramón’s numbers don’t surprise me. He was perfect for our style of play. The only doubt we had was whether he would compete in Italian football, how he would adapt to such a competitive game. He has improved a lot and I’m not surprised by his play on the ball,” the Spanish boss said.

“Will he stay next year? Yes,” Fàbregas emphatically added.

Real Madrid’s Center Back Search Could Soon Turn Desperate

Real Madrid could have no choice but to bring home Jacobo Ramón. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Los Blancos were always going to be in the market for an additional center back after the 2025–26 season. Veterans Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are in the final few months of their contracts and likely will leave the club as free agents this summer.

Real Madrid had plenty of options to fill the holes in their squad, but a failure to act in the January transfer window saw their candidates snatched up one by one. Marc Guéhi signed with Manchester City, Jérémy Jacquet signed with Liverpool and Dayot Upamecano extended his contract with Bayern Munich until 2030.

Reds center back Ibrahima Konaté is still technically an option, but Los Blancos reportedly wrote him off after his nightmare start to the season. Interest could be reignited for the Frenchman, who is set to become a free agent this summer, but Real Madrid now have Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck in their sights.

Reports claim the 26-year-old has until the March international break to decide whether he wants to make the move to the Bernabéu. Should he decide against the transfer, Real Madrid could have no choice but to bring Ramón home.

Real Madrid Circling Around Como Stars

Nico Paz is linked with a move back to Real Madrid. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Despite Fàbregas’s bold claim, Real Madrid could still trigger the buy-back clause for Ramón should they decide to bring him back to the Spanish capital this summer—a plan they reportedly intend to use for Nico Paz.

The midfielder, who came up through the ranks of La Fábrica, bid farewell to the Bernabéu ahead of the 2024–25 season to join Como, a team that would offer him consistent minutes and opportunities to develop his game. Paz soon became one of the young stars of Serie A, stealing headlines week in and week out for his playmaking and technical elegance.

At just 21 years old, the Argentine has played well enough to garner a move back to Real Madrid, per multiple reports. The 15-time European champions are eager to activate Paz’s $10.4 million (€9 million) buy-back clause at the end of the season to bolster their floundering midfield.

Losing Paz would be a huge blow to Fàbregas’s project at Como. The talented youngster has tallied 10 goals and six assists in 30 appearances this season and continues to be a main reason why the club sits fifth in the Serie A standings and in contention for the Coppa Italia.

