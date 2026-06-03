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Brazil 2026 World Cup Shirt Numbers: Neymar to Make Selecao History

Some of the greatest Brazilian players in the history of the sport can be associated with particular numbers.
Amanda Langell|
Vinicius Jr will hope to lead Brazil to World Cup glory this summer.
Vinicius Jr will hope to lead Brazil to World Cup glory this summer. | Yuri Laurindo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

There are few jerseys in world soccer that hold the weight of the Brazil national team shirt, a pressure and a privilege 26 players will feel at the 2026 World Cup.

The Seleção come into the showpiece event chasing the glory of years past. Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup titles with five, but it has not reached the mountaintop since 2002. Recent failures have stained an otherwise glorious World Cup résumé, but Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are determined to restore pride and dominance to the national team.

The Italian boss turned heads with his official squad for this summer’s spectacle, rewarding Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar with his first call up since Oct. 2023, while leaving out Chelsea striker João Pedro.

More formal proceedings followed, including the unveiling of the players’ shirt numbers for the biggest World Cup of all time—and everyone had their eye on who gets to don the iconic No. 10.

Brazil 2026 World Cup Jersey Numbers: Full List of Players

Casemiro, Vinicius Jr
Casemiro (left) and Vinicius Jr will don familiar numbers this summer. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Number

Player

1

Alisson

2

Wesley

3

Gabriel Magalhães

4

Marquinhos

5

Casemiro

6

Alex Sandro

7

Vinicius Jr

8

Bruno Guimarães

9

Matheus Cunha

10

Neymar Jr.

11

Raphinha

12

Weverton

13

Danilo

14

Bremer

15

Léo Pereira

16

Douglas Santos

17

Fabinho

18

Danilo

19

Endrick

20

Lucas Paquetá

21

Luis Henrique

22

Gabriel Martinelli

23

Ederson

24

Roger Ibañez

25

Igor Thiago

26

Rayan

Neymar Gets the No. 10 Back

Neymar
Neymar will feature in his fourth World Cup this summer. | Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images

There was some speculation ahead of the tournament about the owner of Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt, previously worn by legends Pelé, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaká. Neymar joined the exclusive club, adding his name to the list as he racked up goal after goal for the Seleção.

Yet after he tore his ACL in Oct. 2023, the shirt was passed around the Brazil squad. Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Raphinha all took turns wearing the jersey, with the former donning it during the March international break.

Now that Neymar is back with the team, the No. 10 went rightfully back to the Barcelona legend. Even before the shirt numbers were confirmed, Vinicius Jr asserted, “The No. 10 belongs to Neymar, that’s obvious.”

Now, Neymar gets the chance to make World Cup history this summer. As long as he recovers in time from an injury setback and features at least once in North America, he will become the first player to ever wear Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt at four different World Cups.

Brazil’s Group Stage Fixtures

  • Brazil vs. Morocco—Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET)
  • Brazil vs. Haiti—Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET)
  • Scotland vs. Brazil—Wednesday, June 24 (6 p.m. ET)

Matheus Cunha Makes Gesture of Respect to Vinicius Jr

Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr
Matheus Cunha (left) and Vinicius Jr will lead Brazil’s attack this summer. | Miguel J Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP/Getty Images

Since Vinicius Jr wore the No. 10 during the March international break, Matheus Cunha donned the No. 7. The Manchester United forward could have held onto the number, but instead, he returned it to its rightful owner.

Vinicius Jr wears the No. 7 for Real Madrid, and has previously played with the number on his back for Brazil. It goes without saying that it would be his first choice now that Neymar took the No. 10 back.

Cunha will now wear the No. 9 shirt instead this summer. The 27-year-old dons the No. 10 for United, but he is yet another player who would never dream of taking it off Neymar.

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Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

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