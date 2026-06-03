Brazil 2026 World Cup Shirt Numbers: Neymar to Make Selecao History
There are few jerseys in world soccer that hold the weight of the Brazil national team shirt, a pressure and a privilege 26 players will feel at the 2026 World Cup.
The Seleção come into the showpiece event chasing the glory of years past. Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup titles with five, but it has not reached the mountaintop since 2002. Recent failures have stained an otherwise glorious World Cup résumé, but Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are determined to restore pride and dominance to the national team.
The Italian boss turned heads with his official squad for this summer’s spectacle, rewarding Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar with his first call up since Oct. 2023, while leaving out Chelsea striker João Pedro.
More formal proceedings followed, including the unveiling of the players’ shirt numbers for the biggest World Cup of all time—and everyone had their eye on who gets to don the iconic No. 10.
Brazil 2026 World Cup Jersey Numbers: Full List of Players
Number
Player
1
Alisson
2
Wesley
3
Gabriel Magalhães
4
Marquinhos
5
Casemiro
6
Alex Sandro
7
Vinicius Jr
8
Bruno Guimarães
9
Matheus Cunha
10
Neymar Jr.
11
Raphinha
12
Weverton
13
Danilo
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
16
Douglas Santos
17
Fabinho
18
Danilo
19
Endrick
20
Lucas Paquetá
21
Luis Henrique
22
Gabriel Martinelli
23
Ederson
24
Roger Ibañez
25
Igor Thiago
26
Rayan
Neymar Gets the No. 10 Back
There was some speculation ahead of the tournament about the owner of Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt, previously worn by legends Pelé, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaká. Neymar joined the exclusive club, adding his name to the list as he racked up goal after goal for the Seleção.
Yet after he tore his ACL in Oct. 2023, the shirt was passed around the Brazil squad. Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Raphinha all took turns wearing the jersey, with the former donning it during the March international break.
Now that Neymar is back with the team, the No. 10 went rightfully back to the Barcelona legend. Even before the shirt numbers were confirmed, Vinicius Jr asserted, “The No. 10 belongs to Neymar, that’s obvious.”
Now, Neymar gets the chance to make World Cup history this summer. As long as he recovers in time from an injury setback and features at least once in North America, he will become the first player to ever wear Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt at four different World Cups.
Brazil’s Group Stage Fixtures
- Brazil vs. Morocco—Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET)
- Brazil vs. Haiti—Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET)
- Scotland vs. Brazil—Wednesday, June 24 (6 p.m. ET)
Matheus Cunha Makes Gesture of Respect to Vinicius Jr
Since Vinicius Jr wore the No. 10 during the March international break, Matheus Cunha donned the No. 7. The Manchester United forward could have held onto the number, but instead, he returned it to its rightful owner.
Vinicius Jr wears the No. 7 for Real Madrid, and has previously played with the number on his back for Brazil. It goes without saying that it would be his first choice now that Neymar took the No. 10 back.
Cunha will now wear the No. 9 shirt instead this summer. The 27-year-old dons the No. 10 for United, but he is yet another player who would never dream of taking it off Neymar.
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Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell