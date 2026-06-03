Brazil 2026 World Cup Shirt Numbers: Neymar to Make Selecao History

There are few jerseys in world soccer that hold the weight of the Brazil national team shirt, a pressure and a privilege 26 players will feel at the 2026 World Cup.

The Seleção come into the showpiece event chasing the glory of years past. Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup titles with five, but it has not reached the mountaintop since 2002. Recent failures have stained an otherwise glorious World Cup résumé, but Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are determined to restore pride and dominance to the national team.

The Italian boss turned heads with his official squad for this summer’s spectacle, rewarding Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer Neymar with his first call up since Oct. 2023, while leaving out Chelsea striker João Pedro.

More formal proceedings followed, including the unveiling of the players’ shirt numbers for the biggest World Cup of all time—and everyone had their eye on who gets to don the iconic No. 10.

Brazil 2026 World Cup Jersey Numbers: Full List of Players

Casemiro (left) and Vinicius Jr will don familiar numbers this summer. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Number Player 1 Alisson 2 Wesley 3 Gabriel Magalhães 4 Marquinhos 5 Casemiro 6 Alex Sandro 7 Vinicius Jr 8 Bruno Guimarães 9 Matheus Cunha 10 Neymar Jr. 11 Raphinha 12 Weverton 13 Danilo 14 Bremer 15 Léo Pereira 16 Douglas Santos 17 Fabinho 18 Danilo 19 Endrick 20 Lucas Paquetá 21 Luis Henrique 22 Gabriel Martinelli 23 Ederson 24 Roger Ibañez 25 Igor Thiago 26 Rayan

Neymar Gets the No. 10 Back

Neymar will feature in his fourth World Cup this summer. | Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images

There was some speculation ahead of the tournament about the owner of Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt, previously worn by legends Pelé, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaká. Neymar joined the exclusive club, adding his name to the list as he racked up goal after goal for the Seleção.

Yet after he tore his ACL in Oct. 2023, the shirt was passed around the Brazil squad. Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Raphinha all took turns wearing the jersey, with the former donning it during the March international break.

Now that Neymar is back with the team, the No. 10 went rightfully back to the Barcelona legend. Even before the shirt numbers were confirmed, Vinicius Jr asserted, “The No. 10 belongs to Neymar, that’s obvious.”

Now, Neymar gets the chance to make World Cup history this summer. As long as he recovers in time from an injury setback and features at least once in North America, he will become the first player to ever wear Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt at four different World Cups.

Brazil’s Group Stage Fixtures

Brazil vs. Morocco —Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET)

—Saturday, June 13 (6 p.m. ET) Brazil vs. Haiti —Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET)

—Friday, June 19 (8:30 p.m. ET) Scotland vs. Brazil—Wednesday, June 24 (6 p.m. ET)

Matheus Cunha Makes Gesture of Respect to Vinicius Jr

Matheus Cunha (left) and Vinicius Jr will lead Brazil’s attack this summer. | Miguel J Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP/Getty Images

Since Vinicius Jr wore the No. 10 during the March international break, Matheus Cunha donned the No. 7. The Manchester United forward could have held onto the number, but instead, he returned it to its rightful owner.

Vinicius Jr wears the No. 7 for Real Madrid, and has previously played with the number on his back for Brazil. It goes without saying that it would be his first choice now that Neymar took the No. 10 back.

Cunha will now wear the No. 9 shirt instead this summer. The 27-year-old dons the No. 10 for United, but he is yet another player who would never dream of taking it off Neymar.

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