Sometimes fate levels the playing field. Just when it looked like absolutely no-one could stop Paris Saint-Germain from completing a Champions League three-peat, both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué have been struck down with season-ending ACL tears.

First, Kvaratskhelia crumpled in pain during the 4–2 Champions League win over Barcelona last month. At the weekend, it was Doué left in that familiar heap, clutching his right knee and screaming during the win over Nice.

The loss of two of European soccer’s best attackers would be a serious blow to the ambitions of any team—even Luis Enrique’s all-conquering PSG.

“We will replace them all together,” was the party line spouted by Achraf Hakimi ahead of the Champions League clash with Roma. The manager backed this up, insisting: “We are not obliged to go to the market”.

It’s true that the manager can still call on Senny Mayulu, Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts to fill the wing voids left by the two fallen superstars, but PSG’s strength in recent years has been in keeping their big names fresh for the Champions League.

Without Kvaratskhelia and Doué to call on for the big nights under the lights, can their remaining options keep up the intensity all season?

Here are ten transfer options PSG could explore in January to ease the attacking burden.

1. Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)

Díaz ranked 24th in this year’s Ballon d’Or. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

The Colombian has gone up a level since leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025 and is now firmly established as one of the very best wide forwards in the world.



At 29, Luis Díaz would not be a long-term option, nor would he be a cheap one, with Bayern—a direct Champions League rival—under absolutely no obligation to sell a player under contract until 2029.



He would, however, bring the ideal combination of skill, speed and dogged tenacity in the press that Luis Enrique values. He has also shown a level of versatility that would allow him to be deployed in any position across the front line.

2. Estêvão (Chelsea)

Estêvão has yet to find his feet at Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso and Chelsea seem unsure exactly how to handle the precocious young talent they have, with Estêvão struggling for regular minutes in a Blues team still searching for an identity.



The Brazilian has started just twice in the Premier League this season, and seemed to voice his frustration at a lack of game time during the last international break.



When let loose, the 19-year-old winger looks like one of the most devastating young talents in world soccer. He had also been linked with PSG before all the injuries hit.

3. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Vinícius Júnior’s long-term Madrid future is uncertain. | Kazimierz Koper/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The Vinícius Júnior soap opera recently took another twist as the Brazilian inspired Real Madrid’s comeback victory over Celta Vigo, earning him some redemption after a dismal start to the campaign by his lofty standards.



However, one productive performance doesn’t alter much, with Los Blancos still a more coherent side when only one of Vinícius and Kylian Mbappé is playing. Despite signing a lucrative contract extension in the summer, the 26-year-old’s poor form and the consistent brilliance of Yan Diomande clouds his future in uncertainty.



Paris could provide a welcome escape route for Viní Jr., most feasibly as part of an expensive loan deal. While PSG have moved away from their ‘Galácticos’ policy with great success since Enrique’s arrival, desperate times call for desperate measures. On his day, the Real Madrid forward still remains one of the world’s most devastating attackers, and could realistically propel the French giants to another European crown.

4. Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)

Nusa has started 2026–7 in unstoppable form. | Soeren Stache/picture alliance/Getty Images

Long tipped as a hot prospect, this has been the season that Antonio Nusa has taken his game to the next tier.



The 21-year-old Norway international has seven goals and as many assists for RB Leipzig in 2026–27 and has been a regular pest to fullbacks across the continent.



While there is reportedly no release clause in his current contract in Germany, recent reports suggest Leipzig might consider doing business for as low as €70 million ($76.5 million).

5. Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)

Rio Ngumoha is Liverpool’s youngest scorer against Manchester United. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Fresh from tearing a 10-man Manchester United to shreds, 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha is hotter than lava right now.



The four-cap England international leads the way for successful dribbles in the Champions League after Matchday 4 (25), ahead of the likes of Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise, and looks to have the world at his dancing feet.



Annoyingly for Liverpool, Ngumoha has little over 18 months left on his current contract and the youngster could force the Reds to cash in on their asset against their wishes, in a hypothetical scenario where the reigning European champions came calling with a head-turning offer.

6. Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

No super-club has been able to tear Williams away from Bilbao. | Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press/Getty Images

It felt like Nico Williams’s window for a move to one of European soccer’s big boys may have closed in the summer of 2025, after the Barcelona saga and backlash ended with a definitive 10-year contract extension in Bilbao.



Still, there have been murmurs from the player’s agent that pure loyalty was not the sole reason for staying put at his hometown club. A serious overture from PSG would put that unwavering love for Athletic Club to the ultimate test.



The 2026 World Cup winner’s renewed deal is said to include a release clause of around €90 million ($98 million).

7. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

The Frenchman enjoyed a landmark debut campaign with Bournemouth. | Getty Images

The transfer market isn’t littered with short-term solutions capable of carrying PSG until the end of the season. Therefore, they could turn to more realistic targets which will help them now and in the future, with one of those potentially being Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.



The precocious Frenchman is reportedly keen on a move back to his homeland, with PSG providing the perfect destination for him to hone his skills and compete for the biggest titles. The 20-year-old has already proven himself in the Premier League, scoring 13 times last season, and is generating interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, too.



Unfortunately, Kroupi is not a winger, although his versatility has seen him feature as an attacking midfielder and center forward for Bournemouth. But his arrival would potentially allow Dembélé to drift back into a wide position for the time being, without leaving PSG with too many wingers once Doué and Kvaratskhelia return.

8. Gessime Yassine (Strasbourg)

Yassine is a breakout star in Ligue 1 this season. | ROMEO BOETZLE/AFP/Getty Images

A lesser known option, Morocco international Gessime Yassine has been a rare bright light for struggling Strasbourg this season, contributing four goals and three assists in 11 games out wide in Ligue 1.



No player has completed more dribbles in Ligue 1 than the 21 year-old who can operate on either flank and became Morocco’s youngest ever scorer at the World Cup during the summer.

9. Abde Ezzalzouli (Real Betis)

Abde Ezzalzouli played for Barcelona before moving to Betis. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Reports claim Ezzalzouli is already on PSG’s radar, while Barça too are keeping tabs on the player who they still own 20% of the rights to.



One of La Liga’s finest ball carriers and chance creators, Ezzalzouli is a bull of a winger. The explosive Morocco star was a major part in leading Real Betis to Champions League qualification last season, and has continued his fine form into 2026–27.



His release clause sits at a deliciously tempting €60 million ($65 million).

10. Said El Mala (1. FC Köln)

Said El Mala is another emerging Bundesliga star. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

There are few wide men with greater potential than Said El Mala. The speedy, robust and tenacious 20-year-old has blossomed since moving to Köln, with 13 goals and four assists delivered in the Bundesliga last season. He was unfortunate to miss out on Germany’s World Cup roster at the end of a breakout campaign.



El Mala has begun the current season in similarly confident mood, whether operating as a winger or central striker for Köln. Seven goal contributions have been registered already, and he’s doubled his number of senior international caps as well.



A long-term investment capable of bolstering an already high-quality forward line, El Mala certainly makes logistical and financial sense. He’s expected to cost around $54.8 million, which is pocket change for PSG’s Qatari owners.