Brazil vs. Haiti—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Brazil hopes its 2026 World Cup gets going on Friday, up against Haiti as Group C moves into matchday two of the tournament and looking for a first win.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Seleção was sluggish in its opening match against Morocco, outplayed by the 2022 semifinalist and perhaps fortunate to escape without picking up a loss.

Vinicíus Júnior pointed the finger at the MetLife Stadium pitch, saying the dry playing surface made it difficult to get into Brazil’s usual rhythm. In Philadelphia, it won’t be any cooler but the field at least isn’t sitting atop a hard synthetic surface below.

In Haiti, Brazil faces an opponent at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years but determined to do more than just make up the numbers.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Brazil vs. Haiti Score Prediction

Brazil Improves But Still Has Room to Grow

Brazil can do much better. | Sport News/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Brazil got better in the second half against Morocco and that momentum should continue against a significantly weaker opponent—Haiti is ranked 85th in the world by FIFA after the opening round of matches, even falling below New Zealand in the live standings.

Still, in narrow defeat, Haiti edged possession against Scotland and matched its opponent in expected goals (1.05 xG), demonstrating an ability to at least compete at this level.

Ultimately, however, it is a massive mismatch which ought to only produce one winner.

Creative urgency: Brazil will hope to create more than a single big chance in this match, which was the case against Morocco. A large part of that was to do with being stifled by a strong opponent, but manufacturing opportunities more frequently is important.

Brazil will hope to create more than a single big chance in this match, which was the case against Morocco. A large part of that was to do with being stifled by a strong opponent, but manufacturing opportunities more frequently is important. One-sided history: Haiti has only ever tasted defeat in meetings with Brazil across three prior matches in 1974, 2004 and 2016. The Seleção has scored 17 goals to Haiti’s one.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Haiti

Carlo Ancelotti could make some changes to his XI. | Sports Illustrated

Despite an outstanding Premier League season, Brentford’s Igor Thiago underwhelmed on his opportunity to lead the line for his country at a World Cup and could pay the price. Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha is next in line—and actually wears No. 9, too.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City veteran Danilo could be drafted into the XI. He replaced Roger Ibañez, usually a center back, at halftime against Morocco after a first-half booking.

Don’t be too surprised if Lucas Paquetá also drops to the bench.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. Haiti (4-4-2): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Paquetá, Casemiro, Guimarães, Raphinha; Cunha, Vinicíus Jr.

Haiti Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

Could Haiti stay the same? | Sports Illustrated

Beyond a slight doubt over Duckens Nazon, an unused substitute against Scotland, Haiti manager Sébastien Migné doesn’t have any issues to contend with.

Given how close it was against the Scots, he could pick the same team for this match, too.

The main debate is whether Dallas FC’s Louicious Deedson keeps his starting place on the right flank—he was replaced after 61 minutes by Josué Casimir in match one and could be in danger.

Haiti predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-4-2): Placide; Arcus, Adé, Delcroix, Expérience; Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Brazil vs. Haiti Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, USA

: Philadelphia, USA Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Friday, June 19 / Saturday, June 20

: Friday, June 19 / Saturday, June 20 Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST (June 20)

How to Watch Brazil vs. Haiti on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico, TUDN United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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