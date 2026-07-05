Brazil vs. Norway—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup is at stake when Brazil and Norway collide in a star-studded clash at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Record world champion Brazil has immense knockout experience in this tournament and will need to channel legendary generations of the past to end its 24-year wait for the title this summer. A nervy beginning to its knockout campaign saw it inch past Japan courtesy of a stoppage-time winner, and Norway will pose a similarly seismic threat.

The Scandinavians have embraced their return to the competition for the first time in 28 years, winning three of four matches against Iraq, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire to reach the round of 16 for only the second time since the Second World War. Erling Haaland has stolen the show with five strikes, but Ståle Solbakken has plenty of other weapons at his disposal.

Curiously enough, Brazil has never beaten Norway before, despite meeting on four occasions. The Europeans have two draws and two victories in this fixture, including a famous 2–1 triumph in the 1998 World Cup group stage.

That head-to-head record will fly out the window when Sunday’s match kicks off, however, with the Seleção favorites to book a quarterfinal spot with either England or Mexico.

Brazil vs. Norway Score Prediction

Brazil Keeps World Cup Dream Alive

Brazil needs a top performance from Vinícius Júnior. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

Norway will undoubtedly prove an awkward adversary for Brazil on Sunday, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men are undisputed favorites for the game considering the depth and quality of their roster, and an impressive portfolio of knockout experience at major tournaments.

Brazil has some of the most devastating forwards on the planet, chiefly Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, and should punish a Norwegian side that is still yet to keep a clean sheet this summer.

Solbakken’s side will expect to score, too—especially with Haaland in unstoppable form—but Brazil’s squad is notably superior to Norway’s. That class, teamed with the tactical acumen of Ancelotti, should facilitate progression to the last eight for the third straight World Cup.

Brazil’s fearsome offense : Even without the injured Raphinha, the South American behemoth has been producing high-quality chances courtesy of an impressive band of forwards. The 9.4 expected goals Brazil has mustered is more than any other team, while only three sides—one of which is Norway—have created more big chances.

: Even without the injured Raphinha, the South American behemoth has been producing high-quality chances courtesy of an impressive band of forwards. The 9.4 expected goals Brazil has mustered is more than any other team, while only three sides—one of which is Norway—have created more big chances. Defensive issues : Norway has been blistering going forward, but has lacked some authority at the back. The 5.5 xG conceded ranks among the worst for nations still in the tournament, with Solbakken missing elite options in his defensive unit.

: Norway has been blistering going forward, but has lacked some authority at the back. The 5.5 xG conceded ranks among the worst for nations still in the tournament, with Solbakken missing elite options in his defensive unit. Vinícius vs. Haaland: Sunday’s affair could be decided by individual magic, with Vinícius and Haaland likely to be at the heart of success for their nations. They have a combined nine goals between them already this summer and are both in remarkable form.

Prediction: Brazil 2–1 Norway

Endrick should replace the injured Lucas Paquetá. | Sports Illustrated

Brazil is sweating over the fitness of Lucas Paquetá, who was withdrawn at halftime in the win over Japan with a hamstring issue. The Flamengo star has been ruled out of the round of 16 and is undergoing “intensive treatment” to try and regain fitness before the tournament ends.

Raphinha is back in training but is not yet fit enough to return, so Rayan should once again replace the Barcelona dynamo. Real Madrid’s Endrick looks most likely to come in for Paquetá, forcing a reshuffle that should see Matheus Cunha drop into the No. 10 position.

Ancelotti could be tempted to chuck Neymar into the XI as a more natural replacement for Paquetá, but the veteran is still recovering some match sharpness after an injury-hit period.

Endrick should be the only alteration from the XI that faced Japan.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. Norway (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rayan, Cunha, Vinicius; Endrick.

Norway Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

Norway could be missing a key defender. | Sports Illustrated

Unfortunately for Solbakken, first-choice right back Julian Ryerson could miss out again, meaning Marcus Holmgren Pedersen might be tasked with nullifying Vinícius.

Elsewhere, Norway has no major injury concerns and is unlikely to change much from the round of 32 win over Côte d’Ivoire.

Haaland will continue to be flanked by Antonio Nusa on the left and Alexander Sørloth on the right, even if Oscar Bobb made a sizeable impression from the bench last time out.

Norway needs the creative brilliance of captain Martin Ødegaard to shine through after a fairly mediocre tournament for the Arsenal playmaker to date.

Norway predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-3-3): Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Møller Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Brazil vs. Norway Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, United States

: East Rutherford, United States Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Sunday, July 5

: Sunday, July 5 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

How to Watch Brazil vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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