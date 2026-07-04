Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Norway: World Cup Round of 16

Brazil faces yet another major test of its World Cup-winning credentials when taking on Erling Haaland’s Norway in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Having required a stoppage-time winner to bypass Japan in its first knockout fixture, Brazil is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of its upcoming task. Norway has already conquered Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal en route to the weekend’s match and is living up to expectations as one of this summer’s dark horses.

Carlo Ancelotti leaned on the periphery of his squad to conquer Japan, but the Italian coach will not panic when it comes to selecting his next lineup. The veteran will still call upon his preferred XI, although one change will be enforced following Lucas Paquetá’s worrying hamstring injury.

With a quarterfinal match against England or Mexico on the line, here’s how Brazil could line up.

Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Norway

Endrick should replace the injured Lucas Paquetá. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your World Cup XI!

GK: Alisson—The Liverpool goalkeeper has kept two clean sheets at the tournament, but has still been regularly called upon. Having saved 84.6% of the 13 shots he’s faced, he ranks amongst the best stoppers this summer.

RB: Danilo—Wesley’s injury has caused a headache for Ancelotti, but he’s placed his faith in the experienced Danilo at right back. The soon-to-be 35-year-old will make his 75th national team appearance against Norway.

CB: Marquinhos—What Brazil lacks in strength at fullback, it more than account for with one of the tournament’s best center-back pairings. Captain and fearless leader Marquinhos is crucial to the back four functioning at its peak.

CB: Gabriel—Gabriel’s bitter rivalry with Haaland will continue on the international stage, the Arsenal defender looking to become the first in the competition to stop the Manchester City ace scoring.

LB: Douglas Santos—Left back is another area of concern for Brazil, without a stellar option in the role. But Santos has been reassuringly consistent to date.

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DM: Bruno Guimarães—Only Michael Olise (5) has managed more assists than Guimarães’s four at the World Cup. The Newcastle United midfielder set up the winner against Japan with an exquisite pass.

DM: Casemiro—Casemiro was on the scoresheet against Japan as he began Brazil’s revival, but the 34-year-old has looked worryingly leggy in the center of the park and faces a fierce test in Norway captain Martin Ødegaard on Sunday.

RW: Rayan—Martinelli’s last-gasp heroics in the round of 32 are unlikely to earn him a promotion to the XI, with Ancelotti set to persist with Bournemouth trickster Rayan in place of the injured Raphinha.

AM: Matheus Cunha—With Lucas Paquetá injured against Japan and ruled out of the Norway clash, Cunha could drop into the No. 10 role. The Manchester United star is no stranger to pulling the strings from deep.

LW: Vinicius Junior—For the first time this summer, Vinicius couldn’t get on the scoresheet against Japan. In his hunt for the Golden Boot, he will be desperate to be among the goals on Sunday.

ST: Endrick—Paquetá’s injury could open the door for Endrick, who made a positive impression when replacing the Flamengo playmaker at halftime against Japan. The Real Madrid man is yet to start at the tournament, but appears more likely than Neymar to step into the XI on Sunday.

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