Brentford vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea visit local rivals Brentford on Friday in their final Premier League outing before a three-week international break.

The Blues will be eager to sign off with victory at the Gtech Community Stadium, especially after last Saturday’s shock 2–2 draw at home to Hull City. Added to the defeat at Arsenal the previous weekend, it means Xabi Alonso has collected just seven Premier League points from a possible 12 early in his reign.

There’s little doubt that Chelsea’s forwards will put on a show against the Bees, even without the potentially injured João Pedro, but it’s a porous midfield and defense which are hampering the club’s progress this term.

Brentford are seeking to take full advantage of any uncertainty as they look to extend their unbeaten streak. After eliminating Reading in the Carabao Cup third round in midweek, the west Londoners have collected three victories and three draws from their six competitive outings—and they will leapfrog Chelsea in the standings by triumphing in the upcoming meeting.

Brentford vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Chelsea Stumble to Stalemate

Chelsea could suffer yet more frustration. | Henry NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Alonso will demand a reaction from his side’s disjointed and subpar display against newly-promoted Hull, but familiar issues are likely to re-emerge against the undefeated Bees.

Chelsea haven’t kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since Jan. 17—when they beat Brentford 2–0—and their last shutout on the road in the competition dates back to December 2025. No matter the manager, the Blues just can’t sort out their defense.

They have conceded nine in the Premier League already this season—only three teams have allowed more—and Brentford should punish them, especially given the encouraging start they’ve made to the season in the attacking third of the field.

Alonso can still rely on his offense to spare Chelsea’s blushes, but they might not be prolific enough to secure all three points.

Head-to-head record : Chelsea don’t have a strong record in this fixture over recent years. They have won just two of the last nine meetings, while their last four visits to the Gtech have all ended in draws.

: Chelsea don’t have a strong record in this fixture over recent years. They have won just two of the last nine meetings, while their last four visits to the Gtech have all ended in draws. Defensive woes : The Blues have conceded two or more in each of their first four Premier League outings for the first time since the disastrous 2015–16 campaign.

: The Blues have conceded two or more in each of their first four Premier League outings for the first time since the disastrous 2015–16 campaign. Attacking inspiration : With 10 goals in the Premier League already this season, Chelsea will fancy their chances of netting at least a couple more on Friday. Even if Pedro misses out, they have the in-form Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer to call upon, both of whom have four goal involvements in the league this term.

: With 10 goals in the Premier League already this season, Chelsea will fancy their chances of netting at least a couple more on Friday. Even if Pedro misses out, they have the in-form Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer to call upon, both of whom have four goal involvements in the league this term. Set-piece threat: Dead-ball situations could be decisive in this one. Chelsea have scored more goals from set pieces (four) than any other team in the Premier League this term, while Brentford have the second-highest expected goals total (2.34) from set plays (excluding penalties).

Prediction: Brentford 2–2 Chelsea

Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Brentford have a few injury issues.

Keith Andrews is not without injury concerns for Chelsea’s visit and he’s missing two key options at center back. Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg are both sidelined for the weekend, with Kristoffer Ajer set to partner summer recruit Jannik Schuster once again.

Mathias Jensen is an absentee in central midfield alongside Joshua Dasilva, who is back in the treatment room due to a hamstring complaint.

Kaye Furo and Antoni Milambo are still out of action, too.

Michael Kayode and Dango Ouattara might come into the XI after only being used as substitutes against Bournemouth last weekend.

Brentford predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Sangaré, Janelt; Ouattara, Yarmolyuk, Schade; Thiago.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford

Chelsea are without some key players.

Chelsea have been dealt a major blow after Pedro pulled out of the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break. While Alonso refused to rule him out during his pregame press conference, it’s still likely that Danny Welbeck will replace him in the center forward position.

Moisés Caicedo is “getting closer” and could feature against Brentford, but it appears unlikely that he will be utilized in the starting XI even if he makes the matchday squad.

Jordan Henderson, Emmanuel Emegha and Marco Palestra are all currently sidelined.

Alonso should revert to his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation after a disappointing display against Hull with a flat back four, meaning Maxence Lacroix could return to the starting lineup.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Martínez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, James, Lavia, Hato; Palmer, Welbeck, Rogers.

What Time Does Brentford vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Gtech Community Stadium

: Gtech Community Stadium Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Andy Madley

: Andy Madley VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch Brentford vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

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