Brighton vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal can secure their fifth straight Premier League victory of the campaign when visiting Brighton & Hove Albion in their final outing before the upcoming international break.

The Gunners currently top the standings following a perfect start to their title defense and it’s their impeccable defense that has once again been the source of success. Having kept three clean sheets already this term, they have navigated some difficult opening fixtures against Coventry City, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Sunderland with little trouble.

Mikel Arteta’s improved squad depth came in handy midweek as Arsenal sauntered into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 4–2 victory at Ipswich Town, meaning many of the club’s regular starters are fresh for the journey to England’s south coast.

Complacency can’t be afforded against a formidable Brighton side, however. The Seagulls, who came from behind to beat Manchester United 3–2 midweek, have impressed during the opening weeks of the campaign, and their stellar attacking performances have helped them to seven points from their first four league games.

Brighton vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Arsenal Shade Close Encounter

Arsenal’s perfect run should continue. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

This promises to be a proper test of Arsenal’s title-winning credentials. Brighton are an incredibly well-organized outfit under Fabian Hürzeler and confidence is sky-high after last weekend’s thrashing of Coventry City and Wednesday’s win at Old Trafford.

But this Arsenal team are just so consistent. Their rigid defense and industrious midfield mean the forwards only need to score once or twice per match to clinch victory, and they boast some in-form attackers in the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz.

Saturday’s encounter allows Arsenal to showcase what makes them so excellent under Arteta, which is their ability to triumph in close affairs. They’re masters at winning by the odd goal, as evidenced in narrow victories against Villa, Chelsea and Napoli already.

Brighton’s attackers will cause issues for the division’s leading defense, perhaps even breaching it at some point, but the table-toppers should still find a route to victory—no matter how arduous.

Arsenal’s Amex record : The Gunners have succumbed to Brighton several times during the Arteta era, but those defeats have usually come on their own patch. They are unbeaten in their last six trips to the Amex, winning four of those matches.

: The Gunners have succumbed to Brighton several times during the Arteta era, but those defeats have usually come on their own patch. They are unbeaten in their last six trips to the Amex, winning four of those matches. Attack vs. defense : During the opening four Premier League matches, nobody could better Brighton’s 13 goals scored or Arsenal’s one goal conceded. The Seagulls actually have a superior goal difference (+8 compared to Arsenal’s +7), though.

: During the opening four Premier League matches, nobody could better Brighton’s 13 goals scored or Arsenal’s one goal conceded. The Seagulls actually have a superior goal difference (+8 compared to Arsenal’s +7), though. Possession battle: Arsenal typically like to enjoy the lion’s share of the ball, allowing them to dictate the tempo of matches and slow games down. However, they might not have that luxury against Brighton, whose 70.9% possession average is the highest in the Premier League by some distance this season.

Prediction: Brighton 1–2 Arsenal

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Brighton have a long list of absentees.

Brighton’s exceptional recruitment means even an extensive injury list hasn’t been able to disrupt their rhythm. Nine players could be absent for Arsenal’s visit, although Georginio Rutter and summer signing Femi Azeez could be involved in the matchday squad.

There will be no place for explosive wingers Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma, while strikers Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson are still missing with long-term issues.

Jack Hinshelwood, who had been in terrific form, won’t return until after the international break, and the same applies for Zadok Yohana and Mats Wieffer.

Hürzeler made several changes to his regular XI for the trip to Old Trafford, with the likes of Maxim De Cuyper, Bart Verbruggen, Lewis Dunk, Yasin Ayari and Diego Gómez among those likely to make their returns to the lineup.

Brighton predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Kadıoğlu, Vušković, Dunk, Boscagli; Groß, Ayari; Gómez, Yalcouyé, De Cuyper; Kostoulas.

Arsenal could make a handful of changes.

Arsenal made wholesale changes for the trip to Ipswich on Tuesday and Arteta will restore a host of first-teamers back into the XI. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and David Raya will all come back into the initial lineup.

All of their injury concerns come in the defensive third, with Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera serious doubts for the weekend, while William Saliba is definitely missing.

Piero Hincapié also sat out the win at Portman Road, but Arteta hinted at fatigue being the reason behind is omission.

Due to White’s fitness problems, Jurriën Timber could make his first start since March after recently returning to the fold, and there could be a change in midfield as Bruno Guimarães competes with Myles Lewis-Skelly for a starting berth.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimarães, Rice; Saka, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

What Time Does Brighton vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Brighton, England

: Brighton, England Stadium : Amex Stadium

: Amex Stadium Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Darren England

: Darren England VAR: Tim Wood

How to Watch Brighton vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, USA Network, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada Mexico N/A United Kingdom N/A (Audio broadcast only on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT)