Manchester United’s hopes of signing Calvin Bassey from Fulham in the January transfer window have taken a blow, with Cottagers manager Álvaro Arbeloa confirming the club are speaking to the 26-year-old in a bid to extend his contract.

The 26-year-old has been strongly touted as a potential first signing for Mauricio Pochettino, who started work as United’s new head coach on Wednesday. One of the Argentine’s first remits is to tighten up a leaky United defense that has shipped 30 goals already this season—only Ligue 1 side Lens (31) have conceded more in Europe’s top five leagues prior to the November international break.

Bassey is out of contract next summer, but Fulham hold the option to extend his deal for another year. The Athletic first reported that the club are keen for him to agree fresh terms, which Arbeloa subsequently confirmed in his press conference prior to his side’s clash with Manchester City.

“We are talking with him because we want to extend his contract. Like I said, he is very important for us and we are happy with him and I think he is happy with us,” Arbeloa said. “We will see what happens with Calvin in the future, but of course we are happy with him. We want to sign a new contract and we want to grow as a team and we want that Calvin helps us to grow and we will see.

“Of course in January we are not thinking about selling players.”

Bassey’s Importance to Fulham

Arbeloa (right) has waxed lyrical about Bassey. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Having taken on the captain’s armband at Craven Cottage, Bassey has started all 10 of the club’s Premier League matches, and his reputation continues to grow with each passing performance. The center back’s speed, physicality and technical class make him an intriguing prospect for the Red Devils—and potentially others.

“From the first day that I arrived and I saw how good he is, I think he is one of the best center backs in the world, so it’s normal,” Arbeloa remarked. “There are so many things that Calvin wants, that for me is normal. Maybe there are rumors, but I am not worried about that because I am really happy with Calvin.

“I think Calvin is really happy here. He is so important for us. He is one of our leaders. I hope he will be with us for many years.”

Who Could Man Utd Pivot to in Center Back Search?

Jarrad Branthwaite has long been admired by the Red Devils. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There appear to be two other Premier League center backs under consideration alongside Bassey, with United interested in Brentford’s Nathan Collins and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, too.

The latter has been frequently linked with Old Trafford since his impressive ascent on Merseyside, but a long-term hamstring injury—which saw him miss the bulk of the 2025–26 campaign—scuppered United’s plans to move for the 24-year-old.

Collins, meanwhile, has seen his stock rise under compatriot Keith Andrews at the Gtech Community Stadium, and he’s proven essential to Brentford’s overperformance over the past few seasons.

While none of United’s defensive targets are particularly glamorous additions, all three would significantly bolster Pochettino’s fragile backline.