Five Center Backs Man Utd Should Target in January—Ranked

Mauricio Pochettino’s first signing as Manchester United manager could be Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, who is reportedly set to “feature prominently” on the club’s wishlist this January.

The Red Devils have endured an abysmal start to the season, with many of their issues stemming from an an atrocious defense that has conceded 30 times in all competitions this season—the second-highest number of any club across Europe’s top five leagues.

Michael Carrick was unable to organize a misfiring backline before his dismissal, and that will be priority number one for Pochettino upon arrival. While he will have to work with those already at the club over the next six weeks, the winter transfer window will offer him and United’s hierarchy the opportunity to bolster the backline.

According to The Telegraph, Bassey is “considered a strong option” by the record Premier League champions, who will undoubtedly be intrigued by his physicality, speed and versatility.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract with Fulham next summer, although they hold an option to extend his deal for a further 12 months. No potential price tag or valuation has yet been reported.

The Nigeria international could tempt United, but here are four other center backs the club should also target this January.

5. Finn Jeltsch

Finn Jeltsch is already intriguing Europe’s elite. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There are no shortage of admirers for Finn Jeltsch, the emerging VfB Stuttgart defender who has already been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and several Premier League giants.



The 20-year-old’s rapid ascent from the German second division with Nürnberg to Stuttgart’s first team has impressed a growing list of suitors, who have been captivated by his composure, technical class and leadership qualities at such a tender age.



Jeltsch has been named in both of Jürgen Klopp’s Germany rosters since the ex-Liverpool manager’s appointment, underscoring the faith placed in him by one of the game’s great coaches. Sebastian Hoeneß, another fantastic, attack-minded manager, has been similarly eager to offer the prodigious youngster more opportunities over recent months.



Despite being an undoubtedly eye-catching addition for the future, Jeltsch’s lack of Premier League experience would make him a risky signing, while also potentially blocking the pathway for Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

4. Calvin Bassey

Bassey has obvious strengths. | MB Media/Getty Images

There’s little doubt Bassey would offer United attributes sorely lacking in their defense at present. Most notably, the Fulham star possesses blistering speed and incredible strength, making him a formidable presence that few attackers enjoy facing one-on-one.



The fact he can cover at left back adds to his appeal, especially considering United’s lack of depth in the position and Luke Shaw’s alarming injury record. He would certainly prove an efficient signing from that perspective, potentially solving multiple problems in the backline.



Bassey is a perfectly adequate Premier League defender, but there are justifiable questions over whether he can perform at the level expected at Old Trafford, especially when the club is forced to juggle European and domestic duties.



United can perhaps afford to dream a little bigger, with Bassey turning 27 on New Year’s Eve and without any experience playing at a club with such lofty ambitions.

3. Malick Thiaw

Malick Thiaw is an impressive option. | David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

Newcastle United were gutted during the summer transfer window as they lost Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon alongside manager Eddie Howe. They have struggled to adapt ever since under Matthias Jaissle, perhaps making an exit more appealing for prized asset Malick Thiaw.



The bulky German shares similarities with Bassey, boasting an impressive physique and surprising pace for somebody so tall. He showcased that blend of strength and speed during a distinguished debut season at St James’ Park in 2025–26, where he played 54 matches and even racked up five goals.



The 10-cap Germany international thrives with the ball at his feet, too, and his 89.6% pass accuracy in the Premier League last season was higher than that of Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel or any United player (no matter their position).



The main issue surrounding any pursuit of Thiaw would be his price tag. The 25-year-old cost Newcastle $40.8 million up front, and they will expect to make a massive profit if they eventually decide to sell.

2. Murillo

Murillo is a classy operator. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Murillo is another tried-and-tested Premier League defender who has won plenty of admirers over recent years, and while his stock has been affected by Nottingham Forest’s more recent on-field struggles, the Brazilian remains a tantalizing transfer target for Europe’s elite.



Few players boast the same combination of defensive nous, physicality and distribution skills as the 24-year-old, who has earned particular renown for his ability to play out from the back and drive forward through the enemy press.



Great recovery speed means he’s rarely caught out despite being a proactive defender, and he possesses the trademark South American grit that often yields lunging challenges and full-blooded battles with opposition center forwards.



Again, price could prove a stumbling block, with Murillo previously valued at over $100 million during his peak in 2024–25, but perhaps United can prey on his slight drop in performance levels recently to agree a cheaper deal.

1. Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite interested Man Utd before his long-term injury. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

United’s interest in Jarrad Branthwaite is longstanding. Having previously courted the Everton center back shortly before his long-term hamstring injury, they still view him as one of their transfer targets as they look to restructure their floundering defense.



The 24-year-old’s injury history might concern United, especially given Branthwaite played just 10 times last term, but his impressive start to the new campaign—which has included two England call-ups—serves as a reminder of his talent.



Branthwaite is a little more retro than Thiaw or Murillo, with sharp defensive skills and an imposing frame more crucial to his success than his ability on the ball. But United desperately need leaders in their backline, and his commitment to the cause is unwavering.



There are some excellent central defenders plying their trade in England’s top-flight, but few are more suited to United right now than Branthwaite.