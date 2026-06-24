Canada Player Ratings vs. Switzerland: Home-Field Advantage Slips Away

Canada knew before kickoff against Switzerland in Vancouver that World Cup history was already more than likely made for the team, reaching the knockouts for the first time. On Wednesday, it was confirmed, as the co-host finished second in Group B’s final standings after losing 2–1.

Four points through the opening two games gave a near-certainty of progressing to the round of 32 in the expanded tournament format, in which only 16 teams are eliminated at this stage.

But Switzerland, who wins the group instead, was always going to be the sternest test, punished for profligacy in a dominant performance against Qatar that somehow finished 1–1 before then thrashing Bosnia & Herzegovina. The early chances went the way of the Swiss, with the dangerous but wasteful Breel Embolo letting two opportunities go begging before the first hydration break.

Canada appeared to regroup once the match resumed, and Cyle Larin forced the first Switzerland save from Gregor Kobel, before Ali Ahmed again tested the goalkeeper. But the European team edged the key stats and then took what was just about a deserved lead barely more than 40 seconds into the second half, when Rubén Vargas fired in, unmarked, at the far post.

Switzerland never looked like sitting on that lead, knowing that an equalizer from Canada could see them top the standings instead. The second goal followed just shy of the hour mark, converted by Johan Manzambi with a first-time shot that went through Maxime Crépeau.

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Canada could have been dead and buried at that point, but the substitutions from Marsch made a difference, and Promise David got his team on the scoresheet only 73 seconds after coming on, and with 14 minutes left to find an equalizer. Tellingly, it was right after the hydration break, the practice continuing to come under scrutiny for the impact on the flow and momentum of matches.

Kobel later made two routine saves from Promise David, one of which the goalkeeper almost fumbled into Derek Cornelius’s path, and another for Alistair Johnston in stoppage time at the end. But there was to be no fightback, with Switzerland a deserved winner overall.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Canada was one goal away from topping the standings. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Was this a golden opportunity missed by Canada?

As the match kicked off, fans inside BC Place were in fine voice in the knowledge that the primary objectives from this World Cup—win a match and avoid early elimination—were basically already done. Objective three was to top the final group standings and stay on home turf in Vancouver for the round of 32 and a possible round of 16 thereafter.

Brief spells in the first half aside, Canada never really looked to challenge Switzerland until after going 2–0, when Marsch’s triple substitution injected some fresh energy. By then, it was too late, and the deficit too much.

Now, Canada has to leave home-field advantage behind as it travels south to California for the next round instead. That is by no means a disaster because the knockout target has still been met, but should Canada’s tournament come to a swift end in the U.S., there will be a lingering ‘what if?’

Canada Player Ratings vs. Switzerland (4-4-2)

Jonathan David struggled to make an impact. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Maxime Crépeau—6.0: It was poor goalkeeping to allow the second Swiss goal, made even more costly by how close the final scoreline ended up being.

RB: Alistair Johnston—6.6: Had to leave goalscorer Vargas unmarked to fill the gaping hole in the middle. Weak in his six duels and lost all but one on the ground and in the air.

CB: Luc De Fougerolles—6.2: This entire World Cup continues to be an important learning curve for the 20-year-old, and this was a big test against a seasoned European opponent.

CB: Derek Cornelius—5.2: Misjudged what could have been a simple defensive header right before Switzerland got its decisive second goal.

LB: Richie Laryea—6.1: Occupied a high position on the left for much of the match without offering a lot of offensive quality or threat.

RM: Tajon Buchanan—6.5: Unable to repeat what had been an impressive display against Qatar.

CM: Nathan Saliba—7.9: A brilliant assist capped off a strong performance after coming into the staring XI for Ismaël Koné.

CM: Mathieu Chronière—6.8: Underwhelming in his first appearance of the World Cup and is unlikely to keep this place for the next round.

LM: Ali Ahmed—6.2: Limited beyond a reasonable attempt on target in the first half.

ST: Cyle Larin—6.2: Produced Canada’s first shot on target after 33 minutes but struggled to be involved, touching the ball only 10 times while on the pitch.

ST: Jonathan David—5.9: Plenty involved in the match in terms of touches on the ball, yet still in the shadows.

SUB: Stephen Eustaquio (58’ for Chronière)—6.5: Can expect his starting place back after this.

SUB: Tani Oluwaseyi (58’ for Larin)—6.0: Probably didn’t do enough in his 32 minutes.

SUB: Liam Millar (58’ for Ahmed)—6.0: Made an immediately positive impact off the bench that soon faded.

SUB: Promise David (75’ for Buchanan)—7.5: Scored with his very first touch.

SUB: Jacob Schaffelburg (83’ for Laryea)—N/A: Entered the game late.

Subs not used: Dayne St. Clair (GK), Owen Goodman (GK), Alphonso Davies, Joel Waterman, Moïse Bombito, Niko Sigur, Jonathan Osorio, Jayden Nelson.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Promise David made an impact again. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

A hat-trick against Qatar has been the anomaly for Jonathan David, who was poor against Bosnia & Herzegovina and even worse here . The Juventus striker was wearing the armband as team captain and didn’t show up.

. The Juventus striker was wearing the armband as team captain and didn’t show up. Promise David hasn’t started any of Canada’s three matches but has a goal and assist across his two appearances off the bench. Maybe he should start next time?

The Numbers That Explain Canada’s Disappointment

Canada outperformed Switzerland’s xG , which suggests a cleaner game at both ends of the pitch could have forced a better result.

, which suggests a cleaner game at both ends of the pitch could have forced a better result. The co-host massively improved in the second half, creating two big chances in the second 45 alone, and testing Kobel four times. It was just too little, too late.

Statistic Switzerland Canada Possession 55% 45% Expected Goals (xG) 1.06 1.34 Total Shots 6 13 Shots on Target 4 7 Big Chances 3 2 Passing Accuracy 83% 80% Fouls Committed 19 13 Corners 2 7

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