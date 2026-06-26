Nico Paz: How Real Madrid Stand to Make Mega Profit at Como’s Expense

Real Madrid are set to trigger the buyback clause in Nico Paz’s contract, before selling the 21-year-old back to Como once again.

The Argentina international left Real Madrid for Como in the summer of 2024 for around €6 million ($6.8 million), with a buyback clause inserted into the deal. Paz has shone in Italy, being named Serie A’s best Under-23 player in 2024–25 and the league’s Best Midfielder last season.

Madrid’s buyback clause means he can be re-signed for as little as €9 million ($10 million) this summer. However, that option expires on June 30, making Madrid’s decision imminent.

It had been thought that Paz might remain in Como for another season, with the player himself reportedly informing Madrid of his desire to stay put, as Como prepare to play Champions League football for the first time in their history. In addition, Real Madrid would be still able to sign Paz the following summer, for a slightly higher fixed fee of €10 million ($11.4 million) running until 2027.

However, it is wasreported by multiple sources, including Fabrizio Romano, that Los Blancos will exercise the current buyback clause before its expiry next week. More surprisingly, Real Madrid will then sell the player back to Como under new terms.

How Does Real Madrid and Como’s New Deal Work?

Nico Paz made eight first-team outings for Madrid in 2023–24. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

With Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler, Brahim Díaz and even Franco Mastantuono among Madrid’s existing options in the No.10 position, it is hard to see a pathway to first-team football for Paz at the Bernabéu. Instead, Madrid are looking to keep an interest in the player in the long-term while capitalizing on his current situation.

Initially it was suggested that Real Madrid would re-sign Paz for €9 million, before flipping him €60 million ($68 million) either back to Como or to another potential suitor like Inter Milan.

However, that is not the case. AS report that while Madrid did have the option to sign Paz next summer under the current agreement, they would be liable if anything were to happen to the player in the next year—namely, serious injury or accident.

Now Como is being asked to buy out Madrid’s retained rights on Paz for €60 million—50% of the club’s overall valuation of the player. In addition, it is said that Madrid will retain a buyback clause of around €80 million ($91 million) which will come into effect in 2027. AS claim that Los Blancos remain “determined to bring the player back next summer”.

Madrid’s Transfer Plans Require Sales

Florentino Pérez needs to make sales as well as signings this summer. | Angel Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images

The convoluted Paz situation brings to light one of the realities for Madrid this summer. During his re-election campaign, Pérez may have promised to continue the tradition of bringing the world’s best players to the Bernabéu, but the club’s bank balance isn’t unlimited.

Madrid have already spent upwards of €55 million ($62.5 million) on bringing in Marc Cucurella from Chelsea and are expected to pay around €20 million for Denzel Dumfries. Meanwhile any deal for a much-needed creative midfielder will likely cost far more—with frontrunner Enzo Fernández valued at £120 million ($160 million).

Mourinho is said to want another defender and potentially a “plan B” striker for his new-look team, while Pérez has very publicly teased the idea of another “Galáctico”. On top of all that, there is still the not inexpensive matter of Vinícius Júnior’s contract renewal to address.

As a result, recent reports have suggested that Madrid will need to make sales this summer in order to offset their spending, with big names in the roster at risk, as well as fringe stars.

Aurelién Tchouaméni, who has attracted admiring glances from Manchester United, is one player who could command a sizable transfer fee, but the selling of Paz’s rights could provide the club with a boost in the short term, regardless of what next summer brings.

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