USMNT legend Tim Howard warned Mauricio Pochettino to be “very careful” about asking Manchester United to bring him American players in the January transfer window.

Pochettino is tasked with stabilizing United after he replaced Michael Carrick this month, and then kicking on to deliver the club’s lofty expectations and standards—ultimately, the Red Devils want to be challenging for and winning Premier League titles again.

The timing of his arrival just before the January transfer window after two years as USMNT boss and the propensity of managers everywhere to keep things familiar by poaching players from former teams has naturally led to speculation about an influx of American recruits.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been the loudest of those rumors in the past two weeks, even publicly refusing to rule it out as a possibility. Links with Antonee Robinson and Tyler Adams predate Pochettino’s arrival in Manchester, while Folarin Balogun, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards and Julian Hall are other names that have been thrown about more recently.

Very few Americans have ever played for Manchester United. Howard was one of them, before he got chewed up and spat out following a great first season. Two of the earlier examples—World Cup heroes from 1930 and 1950—were actually born in the U.K. and emigrated as adults.

The U.S. is still not a soccer leader by global standards, and the retired goalkeeper has concerns about the potentially negative reaction an American joining the club might get if they are the first through the door and therefore become a symbol of the rebuild.

Fans starved of success could take a dim view of being presented with a USMNT recruit because of how American players are viewed internationally.

“I would be very careful if I was Poch, to take an American to United. The perception of American players is still very low in Europe … very low,” Howard said during a segment on Unfiltered Soccer, alongside former USMNT colleague Landon Donovan.

“It’s chaos at United right now. Pochettino is very clever and probably knows only one or two could play for at United at its best.

“[He] probably doesn’t want to make one of the U.S. guys his first couple of signings.”

Would USMNT Players Improve Man Utd?

Weston McKennie has significant Serie A experience. | Simone Arveda/Getty Images

It feels like a harsh assessment of how American players are viewed.

Pochettino previously claimed that McKennie, tied to a long-term contract in Italy, is the best player at Juventus. Adams has been central to Bournemouth’s establishment as a Europe-hunting Premier League club, while Freeman has played Champions League soccer with Villarreal, and Balogun is a proven goalscorer in Ligue 1 when fully healthy.

Americans playing at a good level in Europe no longer feels like a rarity. Even if the 2026 World Cup roster lacked a champion in one of Europe’s top five leagues—Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1—it featured 13 individuals at clubs in those competitions.

It’s a far cry from 2002, the last time the Stars and Stripes reached the quarterfinals, when 11 of the 23 played for domestic teams in Major League Soccer. And while these are players who still fall short of world class in today’s game, there are many competent individuals.

Even if technical ability is below the true elite, McKennie has previously been likened to Juventus and Netherlands legend Edgar Davids because of his tenacity and work rate. Adams is similar, thriving in an intense press-heavy system at Bournemouth. They are players no less proven in a top European league setting than someone like Carlos Baleba, for example.

Not everybody has to be a magician with a ball, and sometimes just playing harder than anyone else goes a long way. These guys will do that.