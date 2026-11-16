Manchester United’s history of American stars includes relatively few individuals but does stretch back almost 100 years to the 1930s and features four legendary players who have been inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Today, the Hall of Fame museum sits inside Toyota Stadium, home to MLS side FC Dallas, but it was originally founded over 75 years ago in Philadelphia by a group of ex-professional and amateur players keen to recognize the great and good of American soccer.

There was no physical space until a museum opened in 1999 in Oneonta, New York, only a 30-minute drive from the site of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The facility eventually closed in 2010, but the current place opened in 2018 as a public-private partnership between FC Dallas, U.S. Soccer, the City of Frisco, Texas and the local school district.

With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager, Manchester United—one of the biggest clubs in world soccer—has a renewed connection with soccer in the U.S.

Only a handful of American players have ever represented the club over the decades, yet those that have are among the greatest contributors to the sport in America.

Modern U.S. Legends in Manchester

Both are icons of American soccer. | Neal Simpson/EMPICS/Getty Images (Howard), Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images (Heath)

Ex-USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard and two-time Women’s World Cup winner Tobin Heath are the prominent names from the 21st century.

Howard, a Hall of Fame inductee in 2024, was No. 1 at Old Trafford during the 2003–04 season, although played most of his Premier League soccer for Everton. He came to the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson as a star of Major League Soccer with the NY/NJ MetroStars, at a time when U.S. Soccer’s best international exports seemed to be goalkeepers.

Howard displaced 1998 World Cup winner Fabien Barthez at Old Trafford and was even named in the PFA Team of the Year for his performances between the posts in his debut season. However, that success proved to be shortlived, ultimately dropped towards the end of his first campaign and never fully able to reclaim his place after errors marked his start to 2004–05.

Heath, meanwhile, was inducted in 2026. Her sole season with United’s women’s team was limited to only 11 appearances in the 2020–21 because of injury. Despite that, her impact was still felt, named WSL Player of the Month in November 2020. All but one (away) match of that particular campaign was played behind closed doors as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, though, so United fans never got the full enjoyment of having the World Cup winner on their team.

USMNT’s 1950 World Cup Captain

Ed McIlvenny (right) led the USMNT to an all-time great World Cup shock. | Keystone/Getty Images

Going back much further in time, Ed McIlvenny was recruited shortly after captaining the USMNT at the 1950 World Cup. He was born in Scotland and only emigrated to America in early 1949, aged 24. His last club before leaving the U.K. was Wrexham, initially living with his sister in New York but soon moving on to Philadelphia, where he was spotted playing by USMNT selectors.

Shortly before the World Cup, Manchester United were in town, and McIlvenny, the modern-day equivalent of a midfielder, played for an All-Star XI representing two of the American Soccer League’s clubs that faced the Red Devils in an exhibition. The Kearny-Philadelphia All-Star team held United to a 2–2 draw, and manager Matt Busby was clearly impressed by what he’d witnessed.

At the World Cup, the Americans stunned England in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, winning 1–0. Stories of British newspapers reporting a 10–1 England win after assuming a typo in the scoreline is one of soccer’s great myths. But it remains one of the World Cup’s all-time shocks, given that England expected to lift the trophy on its global debut after shunning previous tournaments.

McIlvenny moved to Manchester immediately afterward and debuted in August 1950 against Fulham on the opening day of the First Division season. He kept his place for the subsequent trip to face Liverpool at Anfield, but that proved to be his second and final appearance.

McIlvenny was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with the entire 1950 USMNT roster in 1976.

America’s Inaugural World Cup Star

Jim Brown moved to England from America aged 27. | Barratts/PA Images/Getty Images



McIlvenny wasn’t the first USMNT star in Manchester United’s history, though. That honor went to forward Jim Brown, another Scottish-born player who left the U.K. for America. He was brought into the Hall of Fame in 1986, thankfully living long enough to enjoy that honor.

Brown only started playing organized soccer when he arrived in New Jersey aged 19 in 1928. But he made a big impact and, having signed with a pro soccer team named New York Giants in 1930, found himself on the USMNT roster for the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay.

He played all three matches at the tournament as the U.S. team beat Belgium and Paraguay by 3–0 score lines to advance to the semifinals against Argentina. Brown scored in that match, but Argentina was already up 6–0 up at the time, although the USMNT finished equal-third overall.

Brown was considered hot property in the early 1930s soccer world and, with the collapse of the American Soccer League as the Great Depression gripped, he signaled intent to head to England. Manchester United won what was at least a four-way battle for his signature. “If all the reports which we have received from America are true, then it is a very big thing. We had received letters from America informing us that Brown was returning to Britain and opened negotiations by wireless,” United chairman James W. Gibson told the Manchester Evening News at the time.

To ensure he would sign nowhere else, United manager Scott Duncan had met Brown aboard the RMS Caledonia, intercepting the ocean liner off the coast of Northern Ireland on its way to Glasgow. It was on that final leg of the journey when Brown agreed to join.

The Red Devils were a Second Division club in what was a troubled time, with Brown debuting against Grimsby Town early in the 1932–33 campaign. He scored that day, one of 17 goals in 41 total appearances by the time of his departure for Brentford in 1934.

Man Utd’s Other Americans

Christen Press played and scored behind closed doors at Old Trafford in 2021. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Illinois-born defender Jonathan Spector made eight appearances during the 2004–05 season, going on to play a significant number of matches for West Ham United and Birmingham City. More than a decade earlier, 62-cap USMNT forward Jovan Kirovski joined the United academy in 1992, making him the first player actually born in America to sign with the club. He excelled in the reserve team but work permit issues prevented Kirovski from ever playing a first-team match.

California-born Paul Rachubka grew up in England from a young age and was scouted by United in 1997. He made three first-team appearances in total, but spent most of his career in the EFL and was ultimately capped at junior international by England rather than the United States.

USWNT legend Christen Press joined Manchester United Women at the same time as Heath in 2020, playing a single season for the team. Current USWNT goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce signed in 2023, was a WSL Golden Glove winner in 2024–25 and remains a fan favorite.