Champions League Predictions 10/14: Man City Host PSG, Real Madrid on the Road

Matchday 2 of the Champions League league phase got underway on Tuesday with some engrossing matchups—and Wednesday delivers yet more drama.

The headline fixture undoubtedly occurs at the Etihad Stadium in one of seven later kickoffs, with Manchester City playing host to reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain in a battle of petrostate-owned powerhouses.

But there are an array of intriguing duels elsewhere, too, with Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Real Madrid all looking to prosper during uncomfortable away days.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Wednesday’s Matchday 2 fixtures will pan out.

Feyenoord vs. Como Prediction

Prediction: Feyenoord 0–1 Como

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam, Netherlands Stadium: De Kuip

De Kuip Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Donatas Rumšas (LTU)

Como made their Champions League debut in style during last month’s opening round. Cesc Fàbregas’s high-flyers thrashed RB Leipzig 4–1 to ignite their maiden campaign as the likes of Nico Paz and Martin Baturina shone.

This time they’re on the road, however, journeying to Rotterdam to face Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord. The Dutch giants are unbeaten from their eight domestic matches this season, clinching six wins en route to top spot. Their 5–1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League only briefly bruised their ego.

The clash at De Kuip will be fiercely competitive as both sides eye three crucial points in the hunt for a knockout berth, but Como’s superior attacking quality should give them the edge in a battle of fine margins.

LASK vs. Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool opened their Champions League campaign with victory. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Prediction: LASK 0–2 Liverpool

Location: Linz, Austria

Linz, Austria Stadium: Raiffeisen Arena

Raiffeisen Arena Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Tobias Stieler (GER)

Liverpool endured a humbling return from the international break on Sunday. Despite missing key players through injury, Andoni Iraola’s men fought valiantly against Manchester City for the first hour at Anfield, only for a red card to result in their implosion and, ultimately, a 3–0 loss.

LASK, who the Reds beat home and away during the 2023–24 Europa League group stage, should provide a simpler test of their credentials, though. They’re an ideal opponent to help Liverpool regain some belief and return to winning ways.

The Austrians are winless in their last four matches, including their 1–0 loss to AEK Athens in their European opener. They’re currently third in the Austrian top flight and shouldn’t realistically cause Liverpool any major problems.

Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahçe Prediction

Prediction: Aston Villa 3–1 Fenerbahçe

Location: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)

After a chaotic summer in which they were stripped of their best players, Aston Villa are beginning to find some consistency. While they were unable to get over the line during their 2–2 draw with Brentford at the weekend, they have won three of their last five matches and started to find the net routinely.

Club Brugge were the victims of Villa’s attacking resurgence during the first round of league phase matches, with Unai Emery’s men firing three past the Belgians en route to a frenetic victory.

Fenerbahçe will cause problems. They have a host of aging stars in their roster, including Ederson, Nathan Aké, N’Golo Kanté, Romelu Lukaku and former Villa loanee Marco Asensio. But the hosts should have enough in the tank to power to victory.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 2–2 Borussia Dortmund

Location: Bodø, Norway

Bodø, Norway Stadium: Aspmyra Stadion

Aspmyra Stadion Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Urs Schnyder (SUI)

Trips to the Arctic Circle have proven extremely tough for Europe’s giants since Bodø/Glimt’s Champions League arrival. Man City, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting CP were all beaten at Aspmyra Stadion last season.

Borussia Dortmund must be wary as they continue their yellow-themed European campaign—BVB beat Villarreal 3–2 in their league phase opener—even if Bodø were smashed 5–0 by their Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich on Matchday 1.

Dortmund are unbeaten since their Supercup defeat to Bayern and won’t expect to lose in Norway. But they might be forced to accept a point in a difficult environment, repeating the 2–2 scoreline from the only other meeting between the sides last term.

Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Man City’s guilty verdict didn’t affect them at the weekend. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Prediction: Man City 1–1 PSG

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)

Man City enjoyed their role as pantomime villain during their weekend victory at Anfield, but an even sterner tests lies in wait on Wednesday when the current Champions League holders turn up to the Etihad with a point to prove.

PSG have made a slow start to the season under Luis Enrique, but their 6–1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava on Matchday 1 has sparked a run of form. They proceeded to beat Brest, Marseille and, most recently, Le Mans to make it four wins on the spin.

These sides have clashed five times this decade, including in the 2020–21 semifinal, and City have won both home games. But PSG remain the team to beat across the continent and they’re certain to wreak havoc with their attacking superstars.

Real Betis vs. Porto Prediction

Prediction: Real Betis 2–1 Porto

Location: Seville, Spain

Seville, Spain Stadium: Estadio La Cartuja

Estadio La Cartuja Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

Just over 20 years on from their previous Champions League match, Real Betis marked their return to Europe’s top table with a frenetic 3–2 win over Lille in their opener. The in-form Troy Parrott provided the decisive goal on a memorable night for the traveling fans.

This time, however, the Estadio La Cartuja will be the venue, with competition regulars Porto the visitors. An exuberant home crowd will greet Betis and potentially propel them to victory as they seek to continue their impressive start to the campaign.

Betis, who have won seven of nine matches this term, will be pushed hard by their Portuguese visitors, who are victorious in their last four games following a frustrating opening Champions League defeat to Man City.

Roma vs. Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid won on their return from the international break. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Prediction: Roma 1–2 Real Madrid

Location: Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy Stadium: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

José Mourinho’s tour of former clubs continues on Wednesday. First he overcame old side Inter Milan in Real Madrid’s error-strewn opener in the Champions League, and now he will journey back to Italy’s capital for a reunion with Roma.

Mourinho spent nearly four years with the Serie A side, winning them their only ever major European trophy during his stint, but he will be hoping to pile misery on his former followers at the Stadio Olimpico.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are in excellent form and remain unbeaten this season, but a visit from the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Yan Diomande and Jude Bellingham should result in a first defeat. It’ll be a difficult away day for Madrid, but they should edge proceedings.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Prediction

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1–0 AEK Athens

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh (ENG)

Playing at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, this will pretty much be another away game for Shakhtar Donetsk. However, despite the adversity they’ve faced over recent years, they continue to conduct their business in admirable fashion.

They managed to take a point from their trip to PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 1 and will certainly fancy their chances of crowning their first ‘home’ match with victory.

AEK Athens were narrow winners over LASK in their first outing, but Marko Nikolić’s side are a pretty unspectacular force. They’re unlikely to pick up many more victories during the remainder of their Champions League campaign.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart Prediction

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 0–3 Stuttgart

Location: Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia Stadium: Tehelné pole

Tehelné pole Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Irfan Peljto (BIH)

Yaya Touré was humbled on his proper Champions League debut as a manager, with Slovan Bratislava absolutely thrashed at Parc des Princes. A trip to the reigning champions was as tough as it gets, but things might not be much more rewarding when Stuttgart visit.

The Germans were convincing winners over competition debutants Viking FK in their opener and boast a far superior roster to their upcoming hosts, with Sebastian Hoeneß’s high-octane philosophy likely to give Slovan another bloody nose.

The Slovakian outfit lost all eight of their league phase games in 2024–25. They could suffer the same fate this season.

Champions League Predictions: Oct. 14

Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET Feyenoord vs. Como 0–1 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET LASK vs. Liverpool 0–2 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahçe 3–1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Bodø/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund 2–2 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Man City vs. PSG 1–1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Real Betis vs. Porto 2–1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Roma vs. Real Madrid 1–2 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens 1–0 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart 0–3