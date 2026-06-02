Chelsea Release 2026–27 Kit Inspired by Collaboration With Jay-Z, WWE, Fans

In Italy, there is the expression, “Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan.” Given how popular Chelsea’s sleek new home kit for the 2026–27 season may very well prove to be, there will be no shortage of people claiming credit for giving birth to this design.

The actual parentage lies somewhere among Nike and the members of Chelsea’s fanbase who were consulted by the club during a varied collaboration process. The novel kit release, with celebrities teasing its unveiling before the official drop, is a consequence of the new partnership between Chelsea and Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation. Even the world of professional wrestling played its part.

“We’ve been building cultural gravity around this club for a couple of seasons now,” Chelsea’s brand director Scott Fenton said in a statement.

“Partnerships with Roc Nation, collabs with the WWE, conversations with the worlds of music and fashion all proved that the best of London culture and the best of football belong in the same room.”

One of the best designs from next season’s crop of jerseys appears to have landed at Stamford Bridge.

Estêvão is the face of the new campaign. | Nike

The club have replaced the traditional circular badge with an enlarged lion, which was first introduced to Chelsea by the talismanic manager Ted Drake. The former Arsenal center forward moved across the capital in 1952 and quickly set about changing the culture of his new employers.

The charming nickname of “The Pensioners”—a nod to the club’s historical link with the Royal Hospital Chelsea and its war veterans—was promptly ditched and a rallying cry was issued to the fanbase. “You folks may be rightly proud of your title ‘Football’s Fairest Crowd,’” Drake wrote in the club’s program, “but for my part I would like to see a lot more partisanship in favor of Chelsea. All too many people come to Stamford Bridge to see a football match—instead of to cheer Chelsea.”

The introduction of the rampant lion was another one of Drake’s schemes to add a bit more bite to the Blues. It worked: Chelsea won the club’s first top-flight title under his watch in 1955.

This year’s design has got the lion back in full view and in a fresh “Midwest Gold” color, which is also accented on the shoulders and the Nike swoosh.

Chelsea Haven’t Been Tamed for 121 Years

Can’t Tame Us. 🦁



The 2026/27 Chelsea home kit is here. Created with @NikeFootball.



There’s a Lion in all of us. Fearless. Relentless. Impossible to control.



Available now in-store and online. #CantTameUs pic.twitter.com/QBmAwlcMq5 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2026

“Can’t Be Tamed” serves as a fitting campaign slogan for Chelsea’s new kit launch.

While the focus this year is on big cats, the club owes its very existence (in a way) to a small dog.

Gus Mears bought Stamford Bridge, then an athletics stadium, with the specific intention of renting it out to Fulham, the largest club which existed in west London back in 1904. The Cottagers were content to remain on the banks of the River Thames, prompting Mears to consider his next step. While mulling over an offer from Great Western Railway, the entrepreneur was being pressed to set up his own soccer team by his colleague Fred Parker.

Parker’s compelling case was interrupted by Mears’s Scottish Terrier, which bit him on the calf. At that point, Mears was convinced (out of embarrassment or otherwise) to agree with Parker and set up Chelsea Football Club in 1905.

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