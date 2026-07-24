Chelsea Set to Pass Huge Spending Landmark With Maxence Lacroix Deal ‘Agreed’

Chelsea’s spending for the summer is set to surpass €300 million ($341.7 million) should the deal for Maxence Lacroix with Crystal Palace go through as reported.

The France center back emerged during the World Cup as a figure of interest for a club actively trying to strengthen their backline after a leaky 2025–26 campaign. That pursuit has accelerated since the tournament’s conclusion and appears to have reached a prompt resolution.

After negotiations at ownership level, Chelsea have struck an agreement with Palace to sign Lacroix for a transfer fee in the region of £52 million ($69.3 million), The Athletic reported. The Eagles were thought to have been holding out for £60 million but they still stand to make a tidy profit on a player who cost just £18 million when signed from Wolfsburg two years ago.

Lacroix is Chelsea’s seventh acquisition of an exceedingly busy window already. While deals for Geovany Quenda, Emmanuel Emegha and Dastan Satpaev had been previously confirmed before official completion this summer, Lacroix joins Marco Palestra and Morgan Rogers in Chelsea’s expensive rebuild for new manager Xabi Alonso.

Yet, this is not the first costly foray the Blues have embarked upon in recent years.

How Chelsea Can Afford Constant Spending

Morgan Rogers completed his move to Chelsea after a whirlwind of negotiations. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea gained a notorious reputation for extravagant expenditure under Roman Abramovich but the global inflation of the transfer market coupled with BlueCo’s attempts to “disrupt” said market have seen countless records tumble. This will be the fourth time in five summers that Chelsea have surpassed the €300 million barrier.

At a time when financial regulations have led to points deductions for several Premier League teams, the Blues have managed to evade any sporting punishment despite outspending the rest of the division. This is thanks to a revolving exit door.

Since BlueCo’s first wild summer at the helm of Chelsea, when the club’s transfer strategy was dictated by Thomas Tuchel—a manager who would be sacked within a week of the window closing—and co-owner Toddy Boehly, the west London outfit have spent around $2.2 billion, comfortably the most of any club on the planet. However, over the same timeframe, Chelsea have amassed more than $1.2 billion from player sales, again, a world-leading figure.

The accounting trick of amortization allows a club to spread a player’s transfer fee over the length of a contract (up to five years), whereas a sale is recorded in the books at full face value in the year it was made. So, Lacroix’s arrival for $69.3 million when spread over his proposed contract would represent less than $13.9 million (69.3 divided by 5) in the accounts, while the sale of Andrey Santos to Manchester United is registered at a full $64.1 million in the club’s coffers. So, two deals for around the same price actually represents around $50 million of incoming (64.1 minus 13.9) in Chelsea’s accounts.

The issue with this strategy is that you have to keep on selling players. Lacroix only costs $13.9 million for the 2026–27 accounts, but he will also cost $13.9 million in 2027–28, 2028–29 and all the way up to 2030–31. Santos’s deal, however, is banked and forgotten after this summer.

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