Chelsea ‘Increase Bid’ for Xabi Alonso’s Dream Marc Cucurella Replacement

Chelsea have reportedly intensified their pursuit to make Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Chavarría their answer to Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid.

Chavarría has been linked with a potential move to Stamford Bridge for weeks, and Chelsea have now submitted an improved bid to try and convince Rayo Vallecano to green light the Spaniard's transfer, per Fabrizio Romano.

According to MARCA, Rayo Vallecano recently rejected an initial offer worth around $17.3 million (€15million), valuing the 28-year-old left back at $28.8 million (€25 million). It’s unknown what Chelsea’s improved bid for Chavarría is worth, but negotiations are ongoing and an agreement could be imminent.

Chavarría hasn’t featured in any of Rayo Vallecano’s three July preseason friendlies as he reportedly prioritizes a move to Stamford Bridge. Xabi Alonso is believed to be the man leading the charge to sign Chavarría, and agreeing to personal terms with the player isn’t expected to be an issue.

Why Chelsea Want Chavarría

Pep Chavarría became one of the most consistent fullbacks in La Liga. | Angel Martinez/UEFA/Getty Images

Addressing the left back position is a major need for Chelsea following Cucurella’s departure. Jorrel Hato grew into his own during his first season in England, but the young Dutchman might be better equipped to develop as a center back. It’s imperative Chelsea sign a left back before the summer transfer window closes.

Chavarría was a late bloomer, not making his La Liga debut until he turned 24. But after two solid seasons for Real Zaragoza, now-Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola brought him to Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2022, where he’s blossomed into a very capable fullback.

Between his time playing under Iraola and then Iñigo Pérez, Chavarría became an all-action, ground-covering fullback. He was the epitome of consistency for a Rayo side that qualified for a European competition for the fist time in 25 years and then made it all the way to the UEFA Conference League final last season.

Pep Chavarría could be the next signing Xabi Alonso brings to west London. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Now deep into his prime, Chavarría was one of Pérez’s most trusted players, starting 29 La Liga games a season ago. Should Chelsea snag his signature, they would acquire a finished product, capable of instantly filling the void left by Cucurella. Plus, he has the traits to operate as a traditional fullback or wing-back.

The Blues have already addressed the other flank when it comes to the fullback position, signing Marco Palestra earlier in the summer. Signing a right back was arguably even more important for Chelsea, and Chavarría could potentially cost less than half of what it took to make Palestra a Blue.

Rayo Vallecano appear hesitant to let go of a player that’s been so crucial to their recent success, but if Chelsea’s improved offer reaches Rayo’s Chavarría valuation, then it might be a matter of time before Alonso gets his hands on his sought-after Cucurella replacement.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC