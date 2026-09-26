Chelsea or Liverpool: Who Needs Lamine Camara Most?

Deadline day drama thrust Lamine Camara into the spotlight over the summer

Chelsea made a last-gasp attempt to sign the 22-year-old midfielder as Enzo Fernández’s replacement, but Monaco’s decision to cancel the deal at the 11th hour delayed a seemingly inevitable move to one of Europe’s elite.

Camara’s performances for Monaco and Senegal have won him an extensive list of admirers and Chelsea are expected to revive their interest come the January transfer window. But they won’t be his only suitor.

Liverpool have been tipped as a contender for the youngster’s signature when the winter window rolls around, with Andoni Iraola’s unbalanced midfield causing issues early in the Spaniard’s reign.

A tug-of-war could play out as the Premier League giants vie for midfield reinforcements, but which club need Camara more?

Why Chelsea Desperately Need Camara

Xabi Alonso is lacking depth in midfield. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Naturally, Chelsea will be front of the queue for Camara when the January window opens. Their interest stems not only from the player’s quality and potential, but their own lack of options in the engine room.

The late departure of Fernández over the summer means Chelsea currently boast just four natural midfield players. Moisés Caicedo is their star name and his absence through injury early in Xabi Alonso’s reign has highlighted just how much the Blues rely on him.

Roméo Lavia is one of the club’s other options, but the Belgian’s woeful injury record means Chelsea can’t afford to rely on him. That leaves just 36-year-old Jordan Henderson and the relatively inexperienced Valentín Barco.

While right backs Reece James and Malo Gusto have also been used in central midfield, they’re still not orthodox options. Plus, they will need to be used across a shifting defense this season as Alonso flits between 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-2-1 formations.

Chelsea need more bodies in the middle of the field, especially those who can be trusted to play frequently and at a high enough standard. Camara ticks those boxes, with 78 appearances made for Monaco since joining back in 2024.

Camara would provide necessary cover for Caicedo with his defensive acumen and endless energy reserves, but he’s also capable of partnering the Ecuadorian. He‘s proven a capable attacking presence for club and country, impressing with his pinpoint distribution, press resistance and occasional goal involvement.

Why Liverpool Desperately Need Camara

Liverpool’s midfield is struggling again this season. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool’s misfiring midfield is nothing new. It was the source of many of their issues last season under Arne Slot and continues to plague Iraola as he seeks to impose his high-pressing philosophy on his new team.

Like Chelsea, the Reds are short of personnel in midfield. Following the departure of Curtis Jones for Inter Milan over the summer, they too have just four senior options available to Iraola.

One can discount Wataru Endō as anything more than emergency cover, meaning Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, alongside emerging youngster Trey Nyoni, will be relied upon as Liverpool fight in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

But, unlike Chelsea who have Caicedo in their ranks, Liverpool are missing a specialist defensive midfielder.

Gravenberch was repurposed as a No. 6 under Slot and performed brilliantly at first in the role, but he still lacks the defensive awareness—and currently the form—to comfortably protect the back four. Mac Allister has rediscovered his mojo early in the campaign, but is still more of a No. 8, while Szoboszlai is far more effective in advanced positions.

Camara, who ranked ninth for defensive contributions per 90 in Ligue 1 last season, would offer something unique to Liverpool, allowing the club’s other midfielders more attacking freedom.

Who Need Camara Most: Chelsea or Liverpool?

Camara would improve Chelsea and Liverpool. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Let’s be clear: both Chelsea and Liverpool would hugely benefit from signing Camara in January.

One of the most promising and cost-effective midfielders currently on the market, his defensive nous and technical quality would elevate both clubs, especially if they have genuine ambitions of winning silverware this season.

However, Liverpool might just need him more.

While Chelsea’s porous midfield has sparked fears early in Alonso’s reign, the seemingly imminent return of Caidedo to full fitness should result in an upturn in performances. The 24-year-old makes a seismic difference when available, snuffing out danger and offering a perfect bridge between defense and attack.

But without a traditional No. 6 in their ranks at present, Liverpool’s midfield will continue to underperform without a new addition. They have been alarmingly open in central areas under Iraola and are an injury or two away from crisis.

Adding Camara to their roster would offer them an edge moving forward, especially when their squad becomes increasingly stretched later in the season due to their European commitments.