What’s Next For Chelsea Winger Mykhailo Mudryk After Return From Doping Ban

Mykhailo Mudryk is back training with Chelsea after a 20-month absence due to a doping ban. Although he has joined the Blues in their preseason tour in Asia, the Ukrainian’s future is still very much uncertain.

Mudryk hasn’t played for Chelsea—or any other team—since November 28, 2024. The speedy winger tested positive for a banned substance called Meldonium, which isn’t a performance enhancer but can help athletes recover faster and aid endurance.

The England Football Association initially imposed a four-year ban on Mudryk; however, a recent modification in the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) technical documents helped Mudryk’s case given the low concentration of Meldonium in the urine sample that led to his ban would no longer be considered a “positive test” under the new guidelines.

Mudryk, the FA and WADA came to an agreement that will allow the 25-year-old winger to return to the pitch after almost two years, ending the “most difficult period of his career.” Mudryk has since traveled to Hong Kong to join Chelsea, but what will become of this season remains to be seen.

Xabi Alonso Reveals Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Plan

Xabi Alonso believes Mudryk can help Chelsea a lot. | Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

Plenty of things have changed at Chelsea since Mudryk’s last appearance during the infancy of the Enzo Maresca era. Since then, Liam Rosenior, Callum McFarlane and now Xabi Alonso have been at the helm.

A number of left wingers have also come and gone. Jadon Sancho and João Félix competed with Mudryk for playing time when he last played and both have since left the club. Now, it’s Jamie Gittens and record-signing Morgan Rogers who the Ukrainian would compete with—Alejandro Garnacho came and went during Mudryk’s suspension.

Despite the radically different Chelsea landscape, Alonso already spoke about what he plans to do with Mudryk and described his ban lift as “great news.”

“He is coming to Hong Kong [for preseason],” Alonso said after Chelsea’s friendly vs. Tottenham. “We are happy for him—especially for him. We probably are not able to understand what he has been through in this time and how he feels in this moment with the things he's had to cope with.

“We want him to feel part of a team because he has been training on his own for a long time. He has the support of everyone, from the club, from his teammates and staff. For sure it will take time, but once he is with us, we will see how things develop.”

The lengthy absence and inability to train alongside teammates will naturally result in some rust. Still, Mudryk will get a chance to get up to speed and show he’s ready to contribute to Chelsea’s 2026–27 goals. Alonso didn’t hide his admiration for the special talent the Ukrainian has.

“I remember watching him at Shakhtar,” Alonso confessed. “The impact he had, how quick he is, how good [he is] in one-on-one situations, how he could create a lot of situations on his own. He’s a special player, but it will take time for sure.”

Although Mudryk’s return was unexpected, Alonso seems eager to work with him.

“We were not expecting to have this great news at this moment,” Alonso added. “We are very happy and we feel he will really help us.”

Mudryk’s Future Could Be Away From Chelsea

Mudryk (left) could reuinite with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. | Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Alonso might be sincere in his excitement about Mudryk’s return, but the winger staying put at Chelsea is far from a guarantee. Even before his suspension, Mudryk struggled to be a regular contributor at Chelsea since the club struck a deal worth up to $108.4 million (€100 million, £89 million) to sign him in Jan. 2023.

He sporadically flashed brilliance, but managed just 10 goals in 73 appearances for the club and struggled with consistency, failing to become an undisputed starter. Now, after a 20-month hiatus and with Rogers expected to feature prominently in his position, Mudryk’s minutes at Chelsea might be incredibly slim.

Still, according to reports, three Premier League clubs, including former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s newly-promoted Coventry City, have already inquired about Mudryk. It’s unlikely Chelsea would be open to selling the Ukrainian given his value has never been lower, but a loan-deal could be in the cards.

Loaning out Mudryk could guarantee him playing time that allows him to return to form and upgrade his stock and current market value. This may be beneficial for all parties involved and, knowing Chelsea, a loan move to sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1 could also be a real possibility.

For now, Mudryk will get a chance to convince Alonso he is worthy of contributing and being productive for Chelsea in the dawn of the Spaniard’s project. But before the end of the transfer window, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he is shipped off elsewhere to get his career back on track. All options will likely be considered when it comes to determining Mudryk’s future.

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