Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Copenhagen: Conference League
Chelsea look to punch their ticket to the Conference League quarterfinals when they host Copenhagen at Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their round of 16 tie.
It wasn't the steamrolling many predicted in the first leg. Chelsea struggled to open up Copenhagen until Reece James and Enzo Fernández gave the Blues a 2–1 advantage heading into the return leg. Considering the teams remaining in the Conference League, Chelsea are the heavy favorites to lift the trophy in Wroclaw come season's end.
The Blues are coming off securing consecutive Premier League victories for the first time in 2025. Nevertheless, beating relegation bound Leicester City 1–0 at home did little to convince fans that Chelsea have finally turned a corner after their early year struggles.
Enzo Maresca would've likely rotated his squad had Chelsea managed to get a more significant advantage. With a trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal coming on the weekend, there's a chance Maresca tries to protect some of his regulars for the pivotal Premier League match, especially if Chelsea manages to pad their lead in the early goings of the second leg.
Here's how Chelsea could Lineup vs. Copenhagen in the second leg of their Conference League tie.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Copenhagen (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Robert Sánchez's return to the Premier League XI could mean Jörgensen is back to being the Conference League starter.
RB: Trevoh Chalobah—Wesley Fofana made his return from injury, but isn't registered to play in the Conference League. Chalobah will play as a full back covering the injured Malo Gusto.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—The former Fulham man has looked better in recent games in the heart of defense.
CB: Benoît Badiashile—The Frenchman will partner Adarabioyo at center back.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella scored the winner vs. Leicester and will feature from the start in the Conference League.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian could make way for Enzo Fernández at half time similarly to what happened in the first leg.
CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall—It's been a disappointing season so far for Dewsbury-Hall but he'll get the nod to offer rest to Chelsea's taxed midfield.
RW: Tyrique George—The academy graduate has looked sharp in recent cameos and will look to score his first professional goal.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer starts looking to re-discover his accuracy in front of goal.
LW: Christopher Nkunku—Nkunku is still in contention for the Conference League golden boot.
ST: Shim Mheuka—The 18-year-old will hope to get more of the ball in his second career start for Chelsea's senior team.