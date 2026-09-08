Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds: Rotations Expected in Must-Win Game for Alonso

Chelsea return to action on Wednesday night when they host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Missing out on European competitions means Chelsea’s Carabao Cup journey started earlier than usual, beating Luton Town 2–0 a fortnight ago in the second round of the competition.

Xabi Alonso was able to rotate his side against Luton and the same could be expected now, with the Leeds game coming just three days after a painful defeat against Arsenal, and three days prior to Hull City visiting Stamford Bridge.

Leeds present a much toughest challenge than Luton and although Alonso will alter his XI, exiting the competition in the third round would be a colossal failure, one the Spaniard can ill-afford this early.

Here’s how Chelsea could lineup against Leeds on Wednesday.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds United

Chelsea could look a lot differently than how they did vs. Arsenal at the weekend.

GK: Mike Penders—The young Belgian is touted by many as Chelsea’s future between the posts, but with Emiliano Martínez now ahead of him, cup competitions will be the main source of his action this season.

CB: Josh Acheampong—Alonso has made Acheampong a regular to start the campaign and this could be the year the Cobham graduate fully breaks out. He’s been predominantly used at right center back.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—The summer recruit is the leader of Chelsea’s backline and he’ll be at the heart of defense on Wednesday hoping for another Carabao Cup clean sheet.

CB: Levi Colwill—It’s been a shaky start of the season for Colwill, who’s still working his way back to peak form after a lengthy absence due to a major knee injury. He’ll return to the XI after getting the night off against Arsenal.

RWB: Malo Gusto—The Frenchman was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge over the summer but ended up staying put and will continue to feature regularly given his positional versatility. He’ll command Chelsea’s right flank against Leeds.

CM: Valentín Barco—Alonso has been hesitant to give Barco a major role early in the Premier League season despite Chelsea’s glaring lack of midfielders. The Argentine has been solid in the minutes he’s been given and continuing that trend is the only way he can win over his manager’s full trust.

Pick Your Chelsea XI!

CM: Roméo Lavia—Moisés Caicedo’s injury and Enzo Fernández leaving the club has made Lavia’s presence in midfield absolutely crucial. He’s managed to remain fit so far and he’s performed well in what’s been an encouraging start to the season.

LWB: Pep Chavarría—The Spaniard will make his second start for Chelsea operating on the left flank. He’s a tenacious defender and an outlet in possession, yet he remains behind Jorrel Hato in the pecking order when it comes to the Premier League.

AM: Estêvão—For all the talk of Chelsea’s powerful attack, Estêvão has rarely been mentioned. The teenager is one of the most exciting young players in the world and he almost scored a brilliant equalizer against Arsenal. He’ll get the nod as one of Alonso’s two No. 10s.

AM: Morgan Rogers—Rogers has had an amazing start to his Chelsea career and will keep his place in the XI, allowing Cole Palmer some rest after a tame showing at the Emirates.

ST: Danny Welbeck—The veteran scored his first Chelsea goal against Luton in his lone start since joining the club this summer. He’ll be eager to add to that when he leads the line on Wednesday.