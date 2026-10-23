Chelsea Reveal Recovery Timeline for Emiliano Martinez Following Emergency Surgery

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez had to undergo emergency surgery after fracturing his jaw against Everton last weekend, and manager Xabi Alonso refused to give a concrete timeline for his return, simply stating that he’ll hopefully be back in “a few weeks.”

A scary collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite saw Martínez rushed to the hospital with a head injury following extensive medical attention on the pitch during Chelsea’s 2–0 win.

The Argentine goalkeeper posted a picture from the hospital after undergoing surgery, also stating he’d be “back in a few weeks.” In addition to the broken jaw, Alonso confirmed that Martínez suffered a concussion, which immediately sidelines him for a minimum of 14 days per English Football Association rules.

On the eve of Saturday’s London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Alonso was asked about the condition of his starting goalkeeper.

“He's doing better,” Alonso said. “He had the surgery, and day by day, he's feeling better, but we still need to wait.”

“Few weeks, few weeks,” he repeated about Martínez’s projected return. “Hopefully less than more, but we need to wait. The good thing is that he's feeling better and that he wants to listen to his feelings, the opinion of the doctors, the specialists, the surgeons. Considering it was a bad one, he's doing good.”

Alonso Says Chelsea’s Goalkeeper ‘of the Future’ is ‘Ready’

Mike Penders will start for Chelsea in goal while Emiliano Martínez is on the mend. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

With Martínez sidelined, 21-year-old Mike Penders will be between the sticks for Chelsea’s upcoming games. The Belgian got his first taste of Premier League action when he replaced Martínez late against Everton and made one save to help Chelsea keep their first clean sheet of the league season.

Penders started the season as Robert Sánchez’s backup and stayed second-choice when Martínez joined the club and Sánchez was shipped off to Como. Chelsea have always thought highly of Penders since they signed him as a teenager in the summer of 2024. Now thrusted into the starting role, Alonso is confident that Penders is prepared to deliver.

“He’s ready,” Alonso stated. “He's been training well, he's played a couple of cup games where he showed that he has a good level, even the day when he came on against Everton, in a few minutes he showed his personality, his qualities. That's why we have a squad to be ready for these kinds of situations, and we are fully convinced that Mike can play very well.”

Alonso was also questioned about why Penders wasn’t trusted to be the starter when the season began. The Spanish boss had a telling answer, admitting Penders is regarded as Chelsea’s goalkeeper of the future.

“We wanted to have the best possible options and once we decided that we would go for Emi, I think we have a good balance,” the Spaniard said. “I think Mike is our keeper for now and for the future. Having the support, learning with an experienced goalkeeper like Emi, he's having a great impact on the team and on Mike and looking forward to the next game. We are happy with his preparation.”

Xabi Alonso Agrees with the Thibaut Courtois Comparisons

Mike Penders (middle) has often been compared to fellow Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (left). | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Alonso isn’t the first to tout Penders as Chelsea’s goalkeeper of the future. Ever since the Blues spent €20 million ($22.5 million) for his signing, he’s been sent out on loan to Genk and then sister club Strasbourg to continue his development with the hope of one day becoming Chelsea’s top-choice goalkeeper.

Penders has always been viewed as a star in the making, and he’s earned comparisons to former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, especially due to his height and nationality. Alonso managed Courtois at Real Madrid and agreed that Penders reminds him of who many consider to be the best goalkeeper in the world.

“There are a lot [of similarities between Penders and Courtois],” Alonso confessed. “Not just for the nationality, for the stature, both left-footed, both dominant in the air. I spoke with Thibaut as well when he was in the World Cup, asking about Mike and he even said to himself that he could see resemblances with Mike.

“We need to help him, support him, but for sure he's a keeper for present and for the future.”

Chelsea will be hoping to welcome back Martínez as soon as possible, but for now, their goalkeeper of the future will get his first extended look between the sticks at Stamford Bridge.