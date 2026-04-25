Chelsea at ‘Serious Risk’ of Breaching UEFA Settlement, Potential Ban Looms

Chelsea’s dreadful form in recent weeks has all but put them out of contention in the race for Champions League qualification, which could have devastating consequences for the income-needing Blues.

According to The Times, failure to qualify to the Champions League in 2026–27 could result in Chelsea breaching a settlement agreed with UEFA last summer. The Blues were fined a total of $35.9 million (€31 million, £26.9 million) for breaching the governing body’s financial rules in the past.

Further fines and a suspended one-season ban from European competitions were included by UEFA in the settlement should Chelsea breach the rules again in the next four years. In essence, UEFA placed Chelsea on financial probation.

According to financial experts quoted by The Times, failing to collect the income from Champions League qualification would put the Stamford Bridge club at “serious risk” of failing to comply with the terms of the settlement next season.

What would happen then?

Chelsea Flirting With European Competition Ban

Chelsea’s humbling defeat against PSG could be their last Champions League game for the foreseeable future. | Harry Murphy/Danehouse/Getty Images

The threat of getting banned from European competitions in the future was included in the settlement and it’s starting to look like a real possibility at Chelsea.

“In case of breach of settlement, the CFCB shall terminate the Settlement Agreement, and the club agrees on an exclusion from the next one applicable UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the following three seasons,” the statement reads, via The Times.

It’s unlikely that Chelsea face a sanction next season given the income generated in 2025–26 from participating in the Champions League, plus the prize money from winning the 2025 Club World Cup, make it feasible that the club meets the terms of the settlement. But what happens next season when those sources of income are gone?

Some have suggested that Chelsea should replicate what Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus did in the past and agree to a the one-season ban with UEFA next season, given they most likely scenario is that they’d miss on participating in the Europa League or Conference League.

However, this scenario is a tad unrealistic given UEFA will likely not be done assessing Chelsea’s finances by the time the 2026–27 season rolls around. As previously mentioned, Chelsea aren’t expected to breach the settlement this season, but the true problem comes once they don’t have Champions League income next campaign.

In any case, The Times indicates that Chelsea aren’t even considering voluntarily taking a one-year ban.

How Chelsea Can Avoid Breaching UEFA Settlement

BlueCo’s model has put Chelsea in a precarious position. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

The easiest way for Chelsea to avoid breaching the settlement next season would be to qualify for Champions League soccer. Given their dreadful run of results that saw the club fire manager Liam Rosenior, that no longer seems like a realistic prospect without outside help.

Chelsea currently sit eighth and seven points adrift of fifth place, the final Champions League qualification spot. However, if Aston Villa finish fifth and also win the Europa League, finishing sixth would suffice to qualify for Europe’s top-tier competition next season. Currently sitting just two points behind sixth place, that would be a dream scenario for the struggling Blues.

However, based on current form, interim manager Calum McFarlane faces a steep challenge to even lead the team to such lofty heights. This is also based on a hypothetical under which a club like Chelsea should never be operating.

If Chelsea don’t secure Champions League soccer next season, then the next most obvious way the club could generate income to avoid breaching the settlement is to sell players—especially their stars—for major profit. The trademarked long-term deals players have signed during the BlueCo era also make it even harder for Chelsea to generate profit from sales.

Recently, it became public that Chelsea posted the largest pre-tax loss in Premier League history in 2024–25, and although the matter with UEFA is separate, it’s further evidence of the precarious situation Chelsea’s finances are in under BlueCo.

Simply put, it’s looking almost certain that Chelsea won’t feature in the Champions League next season, and that could bring along catastrophic consequences to a team and project that’s spiraling out of control.

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