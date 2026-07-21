Man Utd, Chelsea Target Snubs Premier League for Outrageous ‘$90 Million Transfer’

No, the clocks have not mysteriously rolled back to the summer of 2023, but the Saudi Pro League are once again in the market for some outrageous transfers.

Just when the excess of years gone by threatened to have concluded as the Kingdom drew back spending from across a range of sporting sectors, reports have emerged claiming that Crysencio Summerville is the subject of a $91.4 million (£68 million, €80 million) bid from Al Hilal.

The Dutch international enjoyed a respectable individual season despite West Ham United’s ultimate Premier League relegation. A haul of seven goals and five assists was enough to win a place on the Netherlands’ World Cup roster, where he had a hand in four goals across as many fixtures.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea had been linked with the impish winger, comfortable operating on either side of the frontline, while Roma threatened to beat out both suitors with a bid of around $56 million. Enter: Al Hilal.

News of this eye-watering agreement was broken by The Athletic. While there is still a medical to complete, expectations are that an official announcement is only a matter of time. Corriere dello Sport’s Eleonora Trotta reported that Summerville has been offered a four-year contract with an annual salary in the region of $13.7–17.1 million. Roma were thought to have put $4.6 million on the table.

This would be a statement signing. No Saudi Pro League club has splashed this kind of cash on a single player since Al Hilal themselves committed more than $100 million on Neymar Jr. in 2023.

Only time will tell if this is the start of another wave of extravagant spending for a division that already includes stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mané, but it will have an impact on the two Premier League sides who had been linked with Summerville.

What Next for Man Utd, Chelsea?

Iliman Ndiaye faces an uncertain future. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United have arguably already solved their search for a left winger—even if the club’s hierarchy isn’t too impressed. After the expiration of Marcus Rashford’s buyout clause, the United academy graduate is set for a return to Old Trafford, at least for preseason after his post-World Cup hiatus.

Michael Carrick’s former teammate proved himself capable of providing consistent attacking output at the highest level during last season’s loan spell at Barcelona. Hansi Flick ultimately opted for Anthony Gordon over his compatriot due to concerns over Rashford’s work rate off the ball. Yet, given United have thus far thrived in a more reactive style under the promoted interim coach, a reticence to press high may not be such a concern at Old Trafford.

More worrying are the swollen wages Rashford commands—which have only increased in light of United’s Champions League qualification. The Red Devils have been linked with several alternative options on the wing, most notably Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, who would represent a continuation of the club’s recent propensity to buy Premier League-proven talent. However, any purchase must first require Rashford’s sale.

Chelsea also appear to be more focused on outgoings rather than incomings. After striking a record-shattering agreement for Morgan Rogers, the need for a new left winger has been noticeably dampened. Now the main issue to getting rid of the problematic forward Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United have already been down that road for the mercurial Argentina international.

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