Chelsea Survive Late Chaos to Emerge As Winners of Summer Transfer Window

Whisper it quietly, but for the first time in a while, Chelsea fans are actually feeling a sense of positivity.

The hot on-field start made in the Xabi Alonso era has reignited a positivity not seen previously at Stamford Bridge in 2026, while another hectic transfer window has also boosted the mood in a fanbase that really needed a pick-me-up after a miserable end to last season.

Much like last season, the ending of the summer window spiraled into madness, with the collapse of a move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara leaving a sour taste in the mouth, but Chelsea have every reason to be delighted by how this summer played out.

Squad Trimmed for Record Numbers

Liam Delap was one of many to be flipped for profit. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Much of this summer was spent undoing some of the mistakes of years gone by. The Blues had built a bloated squad which, with no European action and the narrowing of loan regulations, was simply unsustainable.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea officials point to sales racking up to a whopping $700 million (£519 million)—a mind-boggling total that, unsurprisingly, broke the global record.

Players like Andrey Santos, Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu were all flipped for significant profits as Chelsea’s divisive recruitment model actually threatened to make sense. Those with no futures at Stamford Bridge were all moved on to leave Alonso with a reasonably sized squad for the task at hand.

Those funds were needed after years of wild spending and the drop in income from the failure to qualify for the Champions League. An overwhelming success from a financial perspective.

Transfer Model Shifted to Perfection

Chelsea added some much-needed experience. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Alonso is understood to have been handed significant influence in the transfer market, having needed justifiable reassurance to join a structure that had spent the past three years turning into a laughing stock across the globe.

Instead of the usual approach of focusing solely on high-potential youngsters, Chelsea flipped to the other end of the spectrum this summer. In came 36-year-old midfielder Jordan Henderson, 35-year-old striker Danny Welbeck and, perhaps most importantly, 34-year-old goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Even the arrival of center back Maxence Lacroix, 26, and 28-year-old left back Pep Chavarría were strong detours from the previous approach.

Veteran leadership and experience were both sorely lacking last season, when previous old-heads Marc Cucurella and Tosin Adarabioyo publicly pleaded for more assistance in that department. As it turned out, both would be shipped out anyway, replaced by a brand new senior group tasked with enforcing standards behind the scenes.

Encouragement can also be found in the fact that Chelsea’s recruitment team learned the concept of balance. Having previously focused on youngsters, they declined to overcorrect in the other direction and, instead, found the perfect blend of the two.

In came Marco Palestra (21), Valentín Barco (22), Morgan Rogers (23) as Chelsea sought to build for both the present and the future. The early signs have been nothing but encouraging.

Freed From Midfield Conundrum

Chelsea cashed in on Enzo Fernández for big money. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Chelsea had bought their way into a major problem at the heart of the pitch. Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández were two of the most expensive players on the planet, and those reputations demanded they be thrust into a midfield partnership which, in truth, never felt right.

Caicedo is an excellent box-to-box talent, but there were questions over Fernández’s fit alongside him as a deep-lying playmaker. The Argentine was always happiest playing further forward and will take up such a role at Manchester City, where billing as a replacement for Rodri is wide of the mark.

The vast expenses on both Caicedo and Fernández seemed to suggest the only way out of that pairing was to make a major loss on one player. Of the two, it was the Argentina international whose exit was most likely, having already struggled to live up to the $132 million (£106.8 million) price tag of his move from Benfica in 2023.

To actually make a profit on Fernández, whose head was clearly turned towards the end of last season, is sensational work from Chelsea, who are now in a position to reinvest those funds in a partner that seems far better-suited to playing alongside Caicedo.

The Only Lingering Concerns

A few issues stopped this window from being perfect. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Failure to replace Fernández at the end of the summer window has, understandably, left some Chelsea fans concerned. Having already offloaded Santos to Manchester United, the Blues are thinner in midfield than they were at the start of the summer.

That being said, context is important here. Fans are used to needing a squad built to compete in Europe, but last season’s slump means Chelsea will rarely be playing more than once a week for the 2026–27 campaign.

To put it bluntly, no Europe means no need for a bigger squad. We saw it last season at United, when the Red Devils navigated the lack of continental action with just three natural midfielders: Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Chelsea currently have four midfielders on the books—Caicedo, Barco, Henderson and Roméo Lavia—with right back Reece James a capable deputy. Alonso has even used another defender, Malo Gusto, as part of his two-man midfield, while academy duo Reggie Watson and Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli will hope to have played their way into emergency cover roles after stellar preseason showings.

Barco, while inexperienced in the Premier League, has offered encouraging flashes early on, while critics have seemingly forgotten Henderson made 22 appearances for a Brentford side that wildly outperformed expectations last season. A capable deputy if ever there was one.

While injuries can always derail momentum at any given moment, Chelsea’s squad is as deep as it needs to be this season. The summer of 2027 is likely to need reinforcements but, for now, fans can be relaxed about the failure to land Camara’s signature.

The only immediate headaches left over for Chelsea revolve around the future of two expensive youngsters. Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina failed to find an appropriate loan move and Chelsea could not find an English side willing to take a chance on 19-year-old Ecuador midfielder Kendry Páez, the supremely talented youngster who has faced significant questions about his attitude during unsuccessful loans with Strasbourg and River Plate, both of which were terminated early in a desperate scramble for improvement.

All Chelsea’s overseas loan spots have been filled, meaning a permanent exit to another market is the only alternative to six months in the wilderness.

Compared to previous iterations of the so-called “Bomb Squad,” which featured big earners like Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi stuck on the sidelines for six months, that is a significant improvement for the club even if fans should not be celebrating the uncertainty of two young careers.

Final Thoughts

Morgan Rogers has made a real impact. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Clearly, this was not a perfect window from Chelsea and the pursuit of Camara late in the summer proves the Blues believe another midfielder is needed, but the roster is in an incredibly strong state for the first half of the season.

During a summer in which Tottenham Hotspur spent through the roof on a squad that lost its first two Premier League games in emphatic fashion and all of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd ended with major concerns about their squads in various positions, Chelsea are not feeling so gloomy, and rightly so.

This squad is more than good enough to achieve current ambitions—a return to the Champions League and deep runs in domestic cups—and enough money was earned to fix any unforeseen issues when January arrives.

Chelsea have backed Alonso, building a squad that suits his style of play. If the players can live up to expectations on the pitch, this could easily be a memorable season for the Blues.